TFT 11.17 B-patch hits live servers with 3 nerfs aimed to balance meta

Aiming to balance out the Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 meta prior to final qualifiers for Worlds, an 11.17 B-patch arrived on live servers today with nerfs to Aatrox, Nocturne, and Vayne.

Having hit TFT live servers around 4pm CT today, the 11.17 B-patch launched in attempt to create a healthier meta. A number of final regional qualifiers are scheduled to take place in early September, followed by the TFT Reckoning World Championship in early October. A total of three Set 5.5 champions received nerfs today: Aatrox, Nocturne, and Vayne.

Aatrox: Mana adjusted from 0/7 to 30/100

Aatrox: Spell healing nerfed at three-star from 200/300/450 to 200/300/400

Nocturne: Attack damage nerfed from 80 to 75

Vayne: True damage from her spell was nerfed at two and three-star from 10/100/140 to 10/95/120

Nocturne has been a silent terror in TFT Patch 11.17 at three-star. Shredding opponents with Last Whisper and Runnan’s Hurricane, the assassin will now produce a little less attack damage. Aatrox at three-star has been another silent hero, taking two nerfs towards his mana and three-star healing. Vayne was also tuned down a little, but Kalista was left alone for now.

Patch 11.18 is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. The 11.17 B-patch today was geared towards creating a stable meta for the NA Regional and OCE Regional Finals taking place Sept. 4 to 5. Only a couple of Set 5.5 patches remain prior to the TFT Reckoning World Championship, scheduled to take place in October.