Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.4: Full notes and updates

Several major changes are making their way to Teamfight Tactics in this week’s patch.

With Festival of Beasts in full swing, Riot is making some adjustments to the Chosen system, bringing a “mini-rework” to the game, along with changes to the new Lucky Lanterns mechanic, dominant traits, and reroll carries to “promote comp pivots” and “create new combinations.”

The devs are “toning down” the power of Chosens and increasing the rate at which players see them to make the “feel bad moment of missing your ‘just hit(s)’ less punishing.” This increased hit rate, according to Riot, should allow players to consistently swap out Chosens without being punished.

Here’s the full list of changes coming to TFT in Patch 11.4

Lucky Lanterns

Stage three Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get two Loaded Dice or two Target Dummies

Stage four Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get two Loaded Dice or two Target Dummies

Stage four Lantern: It’s no longer possible to get three Item Components

Chosen

Chosen Base Odds: 33 percent to 50 percent

Rolling Odds for level four: 60/40/0/0/0 percent to 80/20/0/0/0 percent

Chosen Bonus Spell Power: 30 to 15

Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 20 to 10

Chosen Bonus Mana Reduction: 25 percent to 15 percent

Chosen Bonus Health: 400 to 300 (The bonus 200 health baseline that Chosens receive just for being Chosen is not affected here)

Traits

Assassin Crit Chance: 10/30/55 to 10/30/50

Assassin Bonus Crit Damage: 25/60/100 to 25/55/90

Brawler Health: 400/700/1,000/1,600 to 400/700/1,000/1,400

Brawler Attack Damage: 10/20/60/120 to 10/20/40/80

Cultist Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9): Bonus Magic Resist: 20 to 60 (100 total)

Divine True Damage & Damage Reduction: 35/45/55/65 to 25/40/55/70

Elderwood Armor and Magic Resist: 15/25/40 to 15/20/30

Elderwood Attack Damage and Spell Power: 5/10/20 to 5/10/15

Warlord Health: 250/500/850 to 250/400/700

Warlord Spell Power: 25/50/85 to 25/40/70

Champions

One-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Diana Attack Speed: 0.7 to 0.65

Diana Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450 to 175/250/350

Diana Pale Cascade Orb Damage: 90/100/110 to 80/85/90

Fiora Mana: Mana: 0/75 to 0/95

Nasus Mana: 0/60 to 0/80

Nasus Magic Resist: 50 to 40

Nidalee bugfix nerf: fixed a bug where the range calculation was adding one extra Hex of distance

Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 225/300/600 to 100/150/250

Nidalee Javelin Toss Bonus Damage per Hex: 20 percent to 80 percent

Wukong Crushing Blow Attack Damage Scaling: 250/265/280 percent to 240/250/260 percent

Yasuo Striking Steel Attack Damage Scaling: 180/200/225 percent to 180/185/190 percent

Two-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Braum Attack Speed: 0.6 to 0.75

Braum Mana: 30/70 to 30/60

Nautilus Armor: 45 to 55

Nautilus Magic Resist: 30 to 40

Nautilus Fabled Shield Damage Reduction: 60 percent to 50 percent

Teemo Sporecloud Dart prioritization: Highest Attack Speed to Current Target

Zed Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.75

Three-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Irelia Bladestorm Disarm Duration: 2.5/3/3.5 to 2.5/3/4 seconds

Katarina Death Lotus number of targets: 4/6/8 to 4/5/6

Katarina Death Lotus total Spell Damage: 600/900/1,650 to 600/900/1,500

Kennen Slicing Maelstrom Damage: 150/225/375 to 200/300/400

Neeko Blooming Burst: 150/225/375 to 200/300/400

Neeko Fabled Bonus Multiplier: 200 percent to 150 percent

Nunu Consume Damage: 450/650/1,800 to 450/700/1,500

Shyvana Health: 750 to 700

Shyvana Magic Resist: 80 to 60

Shyvana Burn Damage: 150/300/600 to 125/250/500

Four-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Aatrox Infernal Chains Damage: 350/550/1,500 to 400/600/2,000

Aurelion Sol Voice of Lightning Damage: 325/500/1,750 to 325/500/1,400

Cho’Gath Armor: 40 to 60

Cho’Gath updated his Rupture targeting to be slightly less random and hit crowds more frequently because that’s what crowd control is for

Kayle Divine Ascension Wave Damage: 100/180/500 to 100/150/400

Morgana Hallowed Ground Damage: 250/400/2,000 to 250/400/1,600

Olaf Ragnarok Cleave Damage: 40/45/50 percent to 50/50/50 percent

Olaf Ragnarok now blocks the AD Reduction debuff

Talon Truestrike Attack Damage Scaling: 240/250/275 percent to 240/250/300 percent

Tryndamere Spinning Slash now looks for targets in a slightly larger range to spin toward

Tryndamere Spinning Slash dash speed increased

Tryndamere Mana: 50/100 to 60/100

Xayah Featherstorm Attack Damage Scaling: 250/275/325 percent to 250/275/350 percent

Five-cost champions

Image via Riot Games

Ornn Artifact, Eternal Winter hits until Frozen: Five to seven

Ornn Artifact, Manazane Mana Restore Duration: Eight to four seconds

Yone Seal Fate Damage: 600/1,200/9,999 to 800/1,200/20,000

Yone Unforgotten Damage: 350/600/1,500 to 350/750/9,999

Samira Attack Range: 660 to 420

Items

Deathblade AD Per Stack: 20 to 15

Deathblade Starting Stacks: One to four

Gargoyle Stoneplate Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 15 to 20

Statikk Shiv no longer deals bonus damage to Shields

Statikk Shiv can now critically strike

Statikk Shiv crits reduce the Magic Resist of targets hit by 60 percent for six seconds

Statikk Shiv damage: 80 to 60

Statikk Shiv Targets Hit: 4/5/6 to three

Sunfire Cape Burn Application Cadence: Two to 2.5 seconds

Quicksilver now blocks the AD Reduction debuff

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where critical strikes triggered by the Executioner trait did not add stacks to Titan’s Resolve

Fixed a bug where combined Ornns don’t give you the proper amount of progress towards making an artifact

Fixed a bug where if your bench is full and you make a three-star Chosen that Chosen doesn’t get benefits

Fixed a bug where Olaf could be kicked off the board by Lee Sin while Ragnarok was active

Fixed a bug where The Boss did not trigger its true damage buff if Sett was healed to full health by sources other than sit-ups (e.g. Anima Visage)

Fixed a bug where Zilean wasn’t properly deprioritizing summoned units with Rewind Fate

Tryndamere’s Spinning Slash now runs through his attack flow (applies effects like Statikk Shiv’s bonus damage or Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s bonus attack speed)

Patch 11.4 is expected to hit the live servers on Thursday, Feb. 18.