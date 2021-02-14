TFT dominant re-roll traits nerfed in upcoming Patch 11.4

Re-roll Teamfight Tactics traits are receiving nerfs in Patch 11.4 after dominating the meta for two weeks.

Several one-cost re-roll champions have taken over the TFT 11.3 meta. In an effort to provide more gameplay flexibility across all stages, Riot will reduce the strength of dominant traits within the Set 4.5 meta across the board. A nerf to dominant traits should allow players to transition at various stages without feeling like they’re getting locked into comps, according to Principal TFT game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Most of the traits were too strong at six and eight, according to Mortdog. Only one trait, nine Cultist, wasn’t nerfed on the top end, rewarding players for chasing the trait with a Supreme Overlord, who will still affect the battlefield upon entering.

Here are the six buffs and nerfs to TFT traits in Patch 11.4.

Assassin

Crit chance reduced from 10/30/55 to 10/30/50

Bonus crit damage reduced from 25/60/100 to 25/55/90

Brawler

Health reduced from 400/700/1000/1600 to 400/700/1000/1400

Attack damage reduced from 10/20/60/120 to 10/20/40/80

Divine

True damage and damage reduction adjusted from 35/45/55/65 to 25/40/55/70

Cultist

Bonus magic resist for Cultist nine adjusted from 20 to 60, with 100 total

Elderwood

Armor and magic resist decreased from 15/25/40 to 15/20/30

Attack damage and spell power reduced from 5/10/20 to 5/10/15

Warlord

Health reduced from 250/500/850 to 250/400/700

Spell power reduced from 25/50/85 to 25/40/70

All trait changes will go into effect with the release of TFT Patch 11.4 on Feb. 18. Players can experiment with the upcoming changes on the PBE server prior to the update next week.