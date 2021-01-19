Riot releases TFT Set 4.5 cheat sheet

In just a few days, Teamfight Tactics will launch Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts, containing a number of new champions and traits.

For only the second time since Riot Games first revealed TFT, the autobattler will launch a mid-set update containing 20 new champions and seven traits. Tacticians have been testing the upcoming set on the PBE servers for the last two weeks, assisting the team in launching a balanced meta.

Riot revealed its final PBE patch notes last week. And today, the devs released the official Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts cheat sheet.

🏮 The party starts when Fates: Festival of Beasts drops with Patch 11.2 🏮



Check out our cheat sheet for all of the classes, origins, and champions coming to TFT.

Tacticians can dive into every new champion’s stats, from spell abilities to details like mana and HP, here. A full breakdown of the seven new traits can be found here.

In addition to new champions and traits, new Little Legends and game boards will be available with the launch of Set 4.5 on Jan. 21. Riot will also offer all players a new battle pass that contains free-to-play rewards and a paid option for additional goodies.

Set 4.5 will bring about an entirely new meta featuring new carries and the best Chosen champions. Top TFT comps played on the PBE servers leading up to the Fates: Festival of Beasts release include builds like six Slayer, Fabled Dragonsoul, and Vanguard Mystic.

The official launch of Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts will take place on Jan 21 with Patch 11.2. Players can test out the new champions and traits prior to launch on the PBE servers.