Riot unveils cosmetic details for TFT Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts battle pass

Riot Games gave Teamfight Tactics fans a closer look at some of the Little Legends, arenas, and booms for the upcoming Fates: Festival of the Beasts battle pass within Set 4.5 today.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on Jan. 21, Set 4.5 contains new Little Legends skins, interactive game boards, new booms and bundles within the TFT store, and the upcoming Fates: Festival of the Beasts battle pass. New content will become available on the live servers with the release of Patch 11.2 but will only available until March 4.

Similar to the Fates battle pass, the Fates: Festival of Beasts pass will have free-to-play rewards and additional items that can be unlocked by purchasing the battle pass. Players can earn XP toward the pass by completing missions and playing games. The Fates: Festival of the Beasts battle pass plus will cost 1,295 Riot Points, or just under $10. Tacticians who purchase the pass will receive a Dumpling Sprite Little Legend.

The Fates: Festival of the Beasts battle pass will include four new booms.

Image via Riot Games

And for players who have been itching for new game boards, there are three boards available via the FTP Fates: Festival of Beasts battle pass.

Lunar-revel Balcony | Image via Riot Games Lunar-revel Docks | Image via Riot Games Outside Club | Image via Riot Games

The TFT mid-set update also contains four new Little Legends skins for Choncc, Bellswayer, Furyhorn, and Shisa. Players who enjoy interactive game boards will have two options within Set 4.5: Lundar City and Club 2.

Related: TFT Set 4.5 upgrades Little Legends with Lunar revel and beast-themed skins

Lunar City | Image via Riot Games Club 2 | Image via Riot Games

Riot is introducing a number of bundles within Set 4.5 for tacticians who enjoy TFT goodies and want to support the game.

Fates: Festival of Beasts battle pass plus arena bundle : This includes the battle pass and Lunar City arena for 2,260 RP ($17.99).

: This includes the battle pass and Lunar City arena for 2,260 RP ($17.99). Festival of Beasts 2021 Furyhorn bundle : This includes three Lunar-revel Shisa eggs, three Lunar-beast Shisa eggs, and a Staff Lunar-revel boom for 4,350 RP ($33.99).

: This includes three Lunar-revel Shisa eggs, three Lunar-beast Shisa eggs, and a Staff Lunar-revel boom for 4,350 RP ($33.99). Festival of Beasts 2021 Chocc bundle : The bundle includes three Lunar-revel Choncc eggs, three Lunar-beast eggs, and the Tangerine Lunar-revel boom for 4, 350 RP ($33.99)

: The bundle includes three Lunar-revel Choncc eggs, three Lunar-beast eggs, and the Tangerine Lunar-revel boom for 4, 350 RP ($33.99) Festival of Beasts 2021 Megabundle: This includes three Lunar-revel Furyhorn eggs, three Lunar-beast Furyhorn eggs, and the Ox Lunar-revel boom for 4, 350 RP ($33.99).

The Fates: Festival of Beasts Set 4.5 will launch on Jan. 21. Players can also check out the new battle pass and store items on the PBE servers before purchasing them on the live TFT servers.