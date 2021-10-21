Here’s every TFT Set 6 Hyper Roll change in Gizmos and Gadgets

Hyper Roll is getting a number of changes with the launch of Teamfight Tactics Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets, from economy to Hextech Augment Armories.

Scheduled to officially launch on Nov. 3, TFT Hyper Roll is slated to receive a number of positive changes in conjunction with the new Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets Hextech Augment mechanic. All Radiant item Armories have been removed in exchange for Hextech Augment Armories that will take place on Stages 2-1, 5-2, and 7-2.

With over 140 total Augments, some have been removed from Set Six Hyper Roll to keep the meta healthy and balanced, according to the TFT team. It’s unknown what Hextech Augments have been disabled at time of writing.

From Tactician speed and new traits to Armory and economy, here’s a breakdown of the changes taking place in TFT Set Six Hyper Roll.

Set Six Hyper Roll round time changes

Changes were made to the round times, along with a reduction in Tactician speed from 200 to 175 percent. Planning phases without Armory combats have been reduced from 30 to 25 seconds. Five seconds were added to the first round of each stage, starting at Stage 3-1. And 10 seconds were added to Stage 8-1.

Set Six Hyper Roll trait and champion changes

New Set Six traits like Yordles, Mercenary, and Glutton are getting slight adaptations to better work within the Hyper Roll system. Upon hitting three Yordles, two bonus Yordles will appear on a player’s bench. The chance of Veigar appearing is possible, too. Luck from dice in the Mercenary trait will be determined based on remaining health instead of a loss streak. The lower a player’s health is, the better odds they’ll have on the dice. And Tahm Kench will gain twice as many stats from eating units with his Glutton trait.

Set Six Hyper Roll Item Armory changes

Item Armories were adjusted by the TFT team to coincide with Hextech Augment Armories. Component and completed Armories also had their drops and percentages changed.

Stage 3-1: Component Armory

Stage 4-2: Component Armory

Stage 6-2: Component Armory

Stage 8-2: Completed item Armory

Stage 9-2: Completed item Armory

Component Armory

70 percent chance of three components

20 percent chance of three components, along with a Neeko’s Help or Loaded Dice

10 percent of three components and one Spatula

Completed Armory

75 percent chance of four items (one defensive, one offensive, one utility, and one random)

15 percent chance of three items (one offensive, one defensive, one utility) and one tailored item

10 percent chance of two random items and two tailored items

Set Six Hyper Roll economy changes

Starting gold was reduced from eight to two, with the minimum amount of gold increased throughout all Stages. The minimum gold a player can achieve was adjusted to 14 by Stage 3-1. Throughout the entire game, the minimum gold was increased from 85 to 107.

Starting gold: Two

Stage 1-1: Zero

Stage 1-2: Zero

Stage 2-1: Increased from two to four

Stage 3-1: Increased from three to eight

Stage 3-2: Decreased from three to two

Stage 4-1: Increased from four to six

Stage 4-2: Decreased from four to three

Stage 5-1: Increased from five to seven

Stage 5-2: Decreased from five to four

Stage 6-1: Increased from six to 12

Stage 6-2: Decreased from six to five

Stage 6-3: Decreased from six to five

Stage 7-1: Increased from eight to 16

Stage 7-2: Remains the same at eight

Stage 7-3: Remains the same at eight

Stage 8-1: Increased from nine to 17

Stage 8-2: Remains the same at nine gold (and all rounds after)

Set Six Hyper Roll and all the new changes are live on the PBE and may receive additional balance changes leading up to the official TFT Gizmos and Gadgets launch on Nov. 3. Any patch adjustments and balance changes made to the Hyper Roll mode will be updated within this article.