TFT Set 6 cheat sheet: traits and champions

Get ready for an abundance of synergies.

A total of 27 Teamfight Tactics traits are in Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets, showcasing new and returning synergies.

Scheduled to officially release on Nov. 3 and drop into the PBE with Patch 11.21, TFT Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets contains a total of 11 champions with three traits, plus three with a unique trait.

From units gaining unique bonuses via a spotlight on them during the planning phase to champions who have powerful stats and take up two spots on your team, here’s every TFT Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets trait and the champions who have those traits. We’ll update this article throughout the PBE testing period and with every TFT patch after launch.

Academy (2/4/6/8)

Academy

The Academy trait provides bonus attack damage and ability power. Set Six champions with the Academy trait can learn from their allies, increasing the bonus whenever an ally casts an ability.

Set Six champions with the Academy trait are Garen, Graves, Katarina, Leona, Lux, Yone, and Yumi.

Arcanist (2/4/6/8)

Arcanist

The Arcanist trait gives all allies increased ability power. Set Six champions with the Arcanist trait are Twisted Fate, Ziggs, Swain, Malzahar, Vex, and Lux.

Two : All allies gain attack power

: All allies gain attack power Four : Arcanist champions gain additional attack power

: Arcanist champions gain additional attack power Six : All allies gain more attack power, with Arcanists gaining 50 percent

: All allies gain more attack power, with Arcanists gaining 50 percent Eight: All allies gain massive amounts of ability power

Assassin (2/4/6)

Assassins have Innate (leap before combat starts). Set Six Assassin units can critically strike with the trait and gain bonus critical strike chance and critical strike damage.

Set Six champions with the Assassin trait are Twitch, Katarina, Talon, Shaco, and Akali.

Bodyguard (2/4/6/8)

Bodyguard

Bodyguard increases armor on champions with the trait. Shortly after the start of combat, Set Six bodyguard champions will taunt adjacent enemies.

Set Six champions with the Bodyguard trait are Darius, Poppy, Blitzcrank, Leona, Braum, and Galio.

Bruiser (2/4/6/8)

Bruiser

The Bruiser TFT trait provides all allies with increased health. Champions with the Bruiser trait gain double this bonus.

Set Six champions with the Bruiser trait are Illaoi, Trundle, Vi, Cho’Gath, Zac, Dr. Mundo, and Tahm Kench.

Challenger (2/4/6/8)

Challenger

Champions with the Challenger trait have increased attack speed. After eliminating a target, a Challenger champion will dash to a new enemy, doubling the increased attack speed bonus for 2.5 seconds.

Set Six champions with the Challenger trait are Camille, Quinn, Warwick, Samira, Fiora, and Kai’sa.

Chemtech (3/5/7/9)

Chemtech

Chemtech Set Six champions gain 25 percent damage reduction, 50 percent attack speed, and regenerate five percent of their maximum health each second upon dropping below 60 percent health.

Set Six champions with the Chemtech trait are Singed, Twitch, Warwick, Lissandra, Zac, Dr. Mundo, and Urgot.

Colossus (1/2)

Colossus

Colossus champions are larger than other Gizmos & Gadgets units, taking up two slots for the number of champions you can have on the battlefield. To make up for one less unit, Colossus champions are bigger and stronger. They are also immune to crowd control effects and take reduced damage.

Set Six Colossus champions are Cho’Gath, Sion, and Galio.

Clockwork (2/4/6)

Clockwork

The Clockwork trait gives all allies increased attack speed and additional attack speed for each Hextech Augment you own.

Set Six champions with the Clockwork trait are Camille, Zilean, Jhin, and Orianna.

Cuddly (1)

Yuumi is the only Set Six champion with the Cuddly trait. She attaches herself to the nearest ally at the start of combat, or to the lowest health ally after becoming unattached.

Cuddly grants the champion Yuumi is attached to with a shield equal to a portion of Yummi’s maximum health. When Yuumi detaches, the shield is broken. During the time Yuumi is attached, she is untargetable and can’t attack. She will gain mana per second, along with whenever the ally attacks.

Enchanter (2/3/4/5)

Enchanter

The Enchanter trait provides healing and shielding. All allies also gain increased magic resistance.

Set Six champions with the Enchanter trait are Lulu, Taric, Janna, and Orianna.

Enforcer (2/4)

Enforcer

Enforcer enables champions with the trait to “detain” enemies at the start of combat, temporarily removing them from the combat.

Two : Detain the enemy who has the most health.

: Detain the enemy who has the most health. Four: Detain the enemy who dealt the most damage during its previous combat.

Set Six champions with the Enforcer trait are Caitlyn, Vi, Fiora, and Jayce.

Glutton (1)

Glutton

The Glutton trait is unique to Tahm Kench. During the planning phase, you can feed Tahm Kench a unit. Upon consuming the Set Six unit, Tahm Kench gains permanent bonus stats from that champion if fed on.

Imperial (3/5)

Imperial

At the start of combat, the Imperial unit who dealt the most damage last combat becomes the Tyrant. A Tyrant deals bonus damage. When the Tyrant dies, the Imperial unit who has dealt the most damage this combat becomes the new Tyrant.

Set Six Imperial champions are Swain, Talon, Samira, and Sion.

Innovator (3/5/7)

Innovator

Innovator champions build a mechanical companion to fight with them. Set Six champions with the innovator trait are Ezreal, Singed, Zilean, Ekko, Heimerdinger, Seraphine, and Jayce.

Three : Mechanical Scarab that projects a barrier on itself and one ally, taunting nearby enemies.

: Mechanical Scarab that projects a barrier on itself and one ally, taunting nearby enemies. Five : Mechanical Bear that grants itself and allies bonus attack speed.

: Mechanical Bear that grants itself and allies bonus attack speed. Seven: Mechanical Dragon that applies fear to enemies and encourages allies to kick out extra damage.

Mercenary (3/5)

Mercenary

The Mercenary trait provides players with a treasure chest that opens after winning a combat phase. During the planning phase, players roll the dice to add more loot to the chest. The longer a player goes without winning, the luckier the dice become.

Three : Roll two dice.

: Roll two dice. Five: Roll a third die that grants a bonus orb.

Set Six champions with the Mercenary trait are Illaoi, Quinn, Gangplank, Miss Fortune, and Tahm Kench.

Mutant (3/5)

Mutant

Set Six champions with the Mutant trait gain unique bonuses that are different during each game. Champions with the Mutant trait are Kassadin, Kog’Maw, Cho’Gath, Malzahar, Dr. Mundo, and Kai’sa.

Protector (2/3/4/5)

Protector

A Set Six TFT champion with the Protector trait gains a shield for a total of four seconds whenever they cast a spell. The shield scales with maximum health and trait breakpoints, but it does not stack.

Set Six champions with the Protector trait are Garen, Kassadin, Blitzcrank, and Sion.

Scholar (2/4/6)

Scholar

The Scholar trait provides all allies with the ability to restore mana every two seconds. Set Six champions with the Scholar trait are Zyra, Heimerdinger, Lissandra, Janna, and Yuumi.

Scrap (2/4/6)

Scrap

All TFT Set Six champions with the Scrap trait at the start of combat gain a completed ephemeral item if they have one component on them. Scrap champions also gain a health shield increasing with each item equipped on your army at the start of combat.

Two : One incomplete component.

: One incomplete component. Four : Three incomplete components.

: Three incomplete components. Six: All incomplete components and health bonus is doubled.

Set Six champions with the Scrap trait are Ezreal, Ziggs, Blitzcrank, Trundle, Ekko, Janna, and Jinx.

Sister (2)

Sister

Packed with flavor, the TFT Sister trait is applied to Vi and Jinx trying to one-up one another. Vi’s ability range increases by two Hexes and Jinx gains attack speed that stacks for three seconds with a takedown.

Sniper (2/4/6)

Sniper

Champions with the Sniper trait deal bonus damage for each Hex between themselves and their target. Set Six champions with the Sniper trait are Caitlyn, Kog’Maw, Tristana, Miss Fortune, and Jhin.

Socialite (1/2/3)

Socialite

The Socialite trait reveals a spotlight on the battlefield, providing the unit standing in it at the start of combat unique bonuses.

One : 15 percent bonus damage.

: 15 percent bonus damage. Two : Bonus mana regeneration of five.

: Bonus mana regeneration of five. Three: Bonus Omnivamp of 20 percent.

Set Six champions with the Socialite trait are Taric, Seraphine, and Galio.

Syndicate (3/5/7)

Syndicate

The Syndicate trait cloaks allies while providing Omnivamp, armor, and magic resistance.

Three : The Syndicate Set Six champion with the lowest current health.

: The Syndicate Set Six champion with the lowest current health. Five : All Syndicate champions.

: All Syndicate champions. Seven: All allies and bonuses are increased.

Set Six champions with the Syndicate trait are Darius, Twisted Fate, Zyra, Shaco, Braum, and Akali.

Transformer (1)

Transformer

Jayce is the only Set Six champion with the Transformer trait. He can swap into one of two forms during the planning phase, depending on if Jayce is a frontline or backline unit on the board.

Twinshot (2/4/6)

Twinshot

Twinshot TFT champions gain a chance to attack twice whenever they attack. Set Six champions with the Twinshot trait are Graves, Kog’Maw, Gangplank, Urgot, and Jinx.

Yordle (3/6)

Yordle

The Yordle trait is a built-in reroll trait in TFT Set Six. Following combat, a random free Yordle will appear on the bench when the trait is active at three. Once a Yordle is three-star, the random drops stop.

Three : Random Yordle appears on the bench.

: Random Yordle appears on the bench. Six: All Yordle champions have reduced mana costs. Three-star Yordles will call forth a mystery Yordle to fight alongside your army.

Set Six champions with the Yordle trait are Poppy, Ziggs, Tristana, Lulu, Heimerdinger, and Vex.

