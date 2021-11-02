Here’s how Mercenary works in TFT Set 6

Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed all the loss tables attached to the new Mercenary trait during his pre-launch Patch Rundown for Teamfight Tactics Set Six today.
The Mercenary trait in TFT Set Six is similar to loot traits of the past with a few new changes. Loot is added to a chest on the player’s bench and can only be cracked open with a win. The more losses a player takes, the more loot a player can earn. And the more Set Six units on the battlefield with the Mercenary trait will also increase the odds of better loot.
Loot is determined by a die roll. If a player low-rolls a die they can’t low-roll again. High-rolls are increased by five percent for every round into your high-roll. All loot put in the chest is visible during gameplay. Each of the loss tables for Mercenary was revealed by Mortdog during the Gizmos & Gadgets Patch 11.22 Rundown.
Here are the Mercenary tables for TFT Set Six:
Each table is based on the number of losses. To determine the loot from five Mercenary, add three losses to know what table your loot will come from. Four losses with five Mercenary, for example, will pull from the seven-loss table. Mercenary seven has its own table. For every win with seven Mercenary, a gold die is rolled that contains one of eight rewards.
Each loss table has names like fish, bag, sword, and coin. These names are the symbols rolled via the dice after a loss and will appear within their chest, along with the total loot acquired. Tables only go up to 12 losses and low-rolls end at the 10-loss table.
Zero losses
- X/X: Boot low-roll at one percent
- Fish/X: One gold at 78 percent
- Coin/X: Two gold at 10 percent
- Bag/X: Three gold at 10 percent
- Fish/Fish: High-roll of four gold at one percent
One loss
- Coin/X: Low-roll of two gold at 30 percent
- Bag/X: Three gold at 10 percent
- Fish/Coin: Three gold at 5 percent
- Soldier/Coin: One three-cost champion at 15 percent
- Soldier/Fish: A total of two 2-cost champions at 10 percent
- Chest/X: Five gold at 10 percent
- Bag/Bag: High-roll of an item component at 10 percent
Two losses
- Bag/X: Low-roll of three gold at 15 percent
- Bag/Soldier: Low-roll of three-cost champion at 15 percent
- Bag/Fish: Five gold at 15 percent
- Chest/X: Five gold at 15 percent
- Soldier/Fish: A total of two 2-cost champions at 20 percent
- Bag/Bag: High-roll of an item component at 20 percent
Three losses
- Soldier/X: Low-roll of four gold at 30 percent
- Sword/Fish: Offensive component at 10 percent
- Shell/Fish: Defensive component at 10 percent
- Book/Fish: Utility component at 10 percent
- Kraken/Fish: Neeko at 10 percent
- Bag/Coin: Six gold at 10 percent
- Soldier/Bag: A total of two three-cost champions at 10 percent
- Sword/Sword: High-roll Thieves Gloves at 10 percent
Four losses
- Soldier/X: Low-roll of four gold at 25 percent
- Ship/Coin: One four-cost champion plus three gold at 30 percent
- Kraken/Coin: One Neeko plus two gold at 10 percent
- Chest/Fish: Eight gold at 10 percent
- Sword/X: Eight gold at 10 percent
- Sword/Sword: High-roll Thieves Gloves at 15 percent
Five losses
- Chest/X: Low-roll of five gold at 10 percent
- Bag/Fish: Low-roll of five gold at 20 percent
- Bag/Coin: Six gold at 20 percent
- Kraken/Chest: Loaded Dice at 10 percent
- Soldier/Chest: A total of three 3-cost champions at 10 percent
- Chest/Fish: Eight gold at 20 percent
- Book/Book: High-roll of Tome of Traits
Six losses
- Chest/X: Low-roll of five gold at 21 percent
- Kraken/Fish: Neeko at 10 percent
- Bag/Bag: Item component at 10 percent
- Sword/Fish: Offensive component at eight percent
- Shell/Fish: Defensive component at eight percent
- Book/Fish: Utility component at eight percent
- Kraken/Coin: Neeko plus two gold at 10 percent
- Chest/Fish: Eight gold at five percent
- Spatula/Fish: Spatula at 10 percent
- Book/Book: High-roll of Tome of Traits at 10 percent
- Soldier/Soldier: High-roll of two four-cost champions at five percent
Seven losses
- Book/X: Low-roll of six gold at 10 percent
- Soldier/Bag: A total of two three-cost champions at 20 percent
- Kraken/Soldier: Loaded Dice plus five gold at five percent
- Soldier/Chest: A total of three 3-cost champions at 30 percent
- Soldier/Soldier: A total of two four-cost champions at 20 percent
- Kraken/X: 10 gold at five percent
- Monster/Monster: High-roll of one item and one Neeko at 10 percent
Eight losses
- Sword/X: Low-roll of eight gold at 15 percent
- Soldier/Sword: A total of two four-cost champions at five percent
- Sword/Coin: Offensive component plus two gold at 12 percent
- Book/Coin: Utility component plus two gold at 12 percent
- Shell/Coin: Defensive component plus two gold at 12 percent
- Kraken/Bag: Neeko plus five gold at 19 percent
- Monster/X: 10 gold at 10 percent
- Monster/Monster: High-roll of one item and one Neeko at 10 percent
- Ship/Ship: High-roll of a total of two five-cost champions at five percent
Nine losses
- Ship/X: Low-roll of 10 gold at 10 percent
- Soldier/Ship: A total of three four-cost champions at 10 percent
- Sword/Monster: Offensive component plus a Neeko at five percent
- Book/Monster: Utility component plus a Neeko at five percent
- Shell/Monster: Defensive component plus a Neeko at five percent
- Ship/Chest: One four-cost champion plus 10 gold at 20 percent
- Ship/Sword: One five-cost champion plus 10 gold at 11 percent
- Book/Book: High-roll of Tome of Traits at four percent
- Chest/Chest: High-roll of two item components at 15 percent
- Spatula/Spatula: High-roll of Force of Nature at 15 percent
10 losses
- Spatula/Coin: 25 gold at 10 percent
- Soldier/Ship: A total of three four-cost champions at 10 percent
- Sword/Monster: One offensive component and Neeko at 10 percent
- Book/Monster: One utility component and Neeko at 10 percent
- Shell/Monster: One defensive component and Neeko at 10 percent
- Ship/Ship: A total of two five-cost champions at 10 percent
- Book/Book: One Tome of Traits at four percent
- Chest/Chest: Two item components at 20 percent
- Spatula/Spatula: High-roll of a Force of Nature at 15 percent
11 losses
- Spatula/Bag: 50 gold at 10 percent
- Spatula/Book: One Chalice of Power, one Zeke’s Herald, and 10 gold at 12 percent
- Spatula/Shell: One Dragon’s Claw, one Bramble Vest, and 10 gold at 11 percent
- Spatula/Sword: Two Thieves Gloves and 10 gold at 11 percent
- Spatula/Soldier: Two Loaded Dice and two four-cost champions at 10 percent
- Book/Book: One Tome of Traits at 15 percent
- Chest/Chest: Two item components at 11 percent
- Kraken/Kraken: One item and one Neeko at 10 percent
- Spatula/Spatula: One Force of Nature at 10 percent
12 losses
- Spatula/Gold: 50 gold at one percent
- Spatula/Book: One Chalice of Power, one Zeke’s Herald, and 10 gold at 12 percent
- Spatula/Shell: One Dragon’s Claw, one Bramble Vest, and 10 gold at 11 percent
- Spatula/Sword: Two Thieves Gloves and 10 gold at 11 percent
- Spatula/Soldier: Two Loaded Dice and two four-cost champions at 10 percent
- Spatula/Ship: A total of two five-cost champions at 10 percent
- Spatula/Kraken: One full item and two Neeko’s at 15 percent
- Spatula/Chest: One random full item and two components at 15 percent
- Spatula/Spatula: One Force of Nature at 15 percent
Mercenary seven table
- One item and four gold at 50 percent
- One Spatula at eight percent
- One five-cost and six gold at 15 percent
- One Thieves Gloves at three percent
- Two five-cost champions at 10 percent
- Three items at one percent
- One Neeko and six gold at 10 percent
- One Force of Nature at three percent