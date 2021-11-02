Here’s how Mercenary works in TFT Set 6

Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed all the loss tables attached to the new Mercenary trait during his pre-launch Patch Rundown for Teamfight Tactics Set Six today.

The Mercenary trait in TFT Set Six is similar to loot traits of the past with a few new changes. Loot is added to a chest on the player’s bench and can only be cracked open with a win. The more losses a player takes, the more loot a player can earn. And the more Set Six units on the battlefield with the Mercenary trait will also increase the odds of better loot.

Loot is determined by a die roll. If a player low-rolls a die they can’t low-roll again. High-rolls are increased by five percent for every round into your high-roll. All loot put in the chest is visible during gameplay. Each of the loss tables for Mercenary was revealed by Mortdog during the Gizmos & Gadgets Patch 11.22 Rundown.

Here are the Mercenary tables for TFT Set Six:

Each table is based on the number of losses. To determine the loot from five Mercenary, add three losses to know what table your loot will come from. Four losses with five Mercenary, for example, will pull from the seven-loss table. Mercenary seven has its own table. For every win with seven Mercenary, a gold die is rolled that contains one of eight rewards.

Each loss table has names like fish, bag, sword, and coin. These names are the symbols rolled via the dice after a loss and will appear within their chest, along with the total loot acquired. Tables only go up to 12 losses and low-rolls end at the 10-loss table.

Zero losses

X/X: Boot low-roll at one percent

Fish/X: One gold at 78 percent

Coin/X: Two gold at 10 percent

Bag/X: Three gold at 10 percent

Fish/Fish: High-roll of four gold at one percent

One loss

Coin/X: Low-roll of two gold at 30 percent

Bag/X: Three gold at 10 percent

Fish/Coin: Three gold at 5 percent

Soldier/Coin: One three-cost champion at 15 percent

Soldier/Fish: A total of two 2-cost champions at 10 percent

Chest/X: Five gold at 10 percent

Bag/Bag: High-roll of an item component at 10 percent

Two losses

Bag/X: Low-roll of three gold at 15 percent

Bag/Soldier: Low-roll of three-cost champion at 15 percent

Bag/Fish: Five gold at 15 percent

Chest/X: Five gold at 15 percent

Soldier/Fish: A total of two 2-cost champions at 20 percent

Bag/Bag: High-roll of an item component at 20 percent

Three losses

Soldier/X: Low-roll of four gold at 30 percent

Sword/Fish: Offensive component at 10 percent

Shell/Fish: Defensive component at 10 percent

Book/Fish: Utility component at 10 percent

Kraken/Fish: Neeko at 10 percent

Bag/Coin: Six gold at 10 percent

Soldier/Bag: A total of two three-cost champions at 10 percent

Sword/Sword: High-roll Thieves Gloves at 10 percent

Four losses

Soldier/X: Low-roll of four gold at 25 percent

Ship/Coin: One four-cost champion plus three gold at 30 percent

Kraken/Coin: One Neeko plus two gold at 10 percent

Chest/Fish: Eight gold at 10 percent

Sword/X: Eight gold at 10 percent

Sword/Sword: High-roll Thieves Gloves at 15 percent

Five losses

Chest/X: Low-roll of five gold at 10 percent

Bag/Fish: Low-roll of five gold at 20 percent

Bag/Coin: Six gold at 20 percent

Kraken/Chest: Loaded Dice at 10 percent

Soldier/Chest: A total of three 3-cost champions at 10 percent

Chest/Fish: Eight gold at 20 percent

Book/Book: High-roll of Tome of Traits

Six losses

Chest/X: Low-roll of five gold at 21 percent

Kraken/Fish: Neeko at 10 percent

Bag/Bag: Item component at 10 percent

Sword/Fish: Offensive component at eight percent

Shell/Fish: Defensive component at eight percent

Book/Fish: Utility component at eight percent

Kraken/Coin: Neeko plus two gold at 10 percent

Chest/Fish: Eight gold at five percent

Spatula/Fish: Spatula at 10 percent

Book/Book: High-roll of Tome of Traits at 10 percent

Soldier/Soldier: High-roll of two four-cost champions at five percent

Seven losses

Book/X: Low-roll of six gold at 10 percent

Soldier/Bag: A total of two three-cost champions at 20 percent

Kraken/Soldier: Loaded Dice plus five gold at five percent

Soldier/Chest: A total of three 3-cost champions at 30 percent

Soldier/Soldier: A total of two four-cost champions at 20 percent

Kraken/X: 10 gold at five percent

Monster/Monster: High-roll of one item and one Neeko at 10 percent

Eight losses

Sword/X: Low-roll of eight gold at 15 percent

Soldier/Sword: A total of two four-cost champions at five percent

Sword/Coin: Offensive component plus two gold at 12 percent

Book/Coin: Utility component plus two gold at 12 percent

Shell/Coin: Defensive component plus two gold at 12 percent

Kraken/Bag: Neeko plus five gold at 19 percent

Monster/X: 10 gold at 10 percent

Monster/Monster: High-roll of one item and one Neeko at 10 percent

Ship/Ship: High-roll of a total of two five-cost champions at five percent

Nine losses

Ship/X: Low-roll of 10 gold at 10 percent

Soldier/Ship: A total of three four-cost champions at 10 percent

Sword/Monster: Offensive component plus a Neeko at five percent

Book/Monster: Utility component plus a Neeko at five percent

Shell/Monster: Defensive component plus a Neeko at five percent

Ship/Chest: One four-cost champion plus 10 gold at 20 percent

Ship/Sword: One five-cost champion plus 10 gold at 11 percent

Book/Book: High-roll of Tome of Traits at four percent

Chest/Chest: High-roll of two item components at 15 percent

Spatula/Spatula: High-roll of Force of Nature at 15 percent

10 losses

Spatula/Coin: 25 gold at 10 percent

Soldier/Ship: A total of three four-cost champions at 10 percent

Sword/Monster: One offensive component and Neeko at 10 percent

Book/Monster: One utility component and Neeko at 10 percent

Shell/Monster: One defensive component and Neeko at 10 percent

Ship/Ship: A total of two five-cost champions at 10 percent

Book/Book: One Tome of Traits at four percent

Chest/Chest: Two item components at 20 percent

Spatula/Spatula: High-roll of a Force of Nature at 15 percent

11 losses

Spatula/Bag: 50 gold at 10 percent

Spatula/Book: One Chalice of Power, one Zeke’s Herald, and 10 gold at 12 percent

Spatula/Shell: One Dragon’s Claw, one Bramble Vest, and 10 gold at 11 percent

Spatula/Sword: Two Thieves Gloves and 10 gold at 11 percent

Spatula/Soldier: Two Loaded Dice and two four-cost champions at 10 percent

Book/Book: One Tome of Traits at 15 percent

Chest/Chest: Two item components at 11 percent

Kraken/Kraken: One item and one Neeko at 10 percent

Spatula/Spatula: One Force of Nature at 10 percent

12 losses

Spatula/Gold: 50 gold at one percent

Spatula/Book: One Chalice of Power, one Zeke’s Herald, and 10 gold at 12 percent

Spatula/Shell: One Dragon’s Claw, one Bramble Vest, and 10 gold at 11 percent

Spatula/Sword: Two Thieves Gloves and 10 gold at 11 percent

Spatula/Soldier: Two Loaded Dice and two four-cost champions at 10 percent

Spatula/Ship: A total of two five-cost champions at 10 percent

Spatula/Kraken: One full item and two Neeko’s at 15 percent

Spatula/Chest: One random full item and two components at 15 percent

Spatula/Spatula: One Force of Nature at 15 percent

Mercenary seven table