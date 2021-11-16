TFT Set 6 Patch 11.23: Full notes and updates

The first Teamfight Tactics patch of Set Six is an enormous update that consists of the official Double Up launch, balance changes, Hyper Roll changes, and bug fixes.

Scheduled to go live on Nov. 17, Patch 11.23 addresses overperforming traits and champions while providing numerous minor changes. The new TFT Set Six Lab, Double Up, will officially launch with the update. Tactician social scouting will be disabled at launch, however, due to a bug. Six new Hextech Augment arrangements were added to the table for Set Six, along with new percentages for each one.

Patch 11.23 includes a change to the Carousels, now allowing players to inspect champions while scouting opponents’ boards. Ionic Spark was the only item to get a balance change, reducing its zap damage from 250 to 225 percent. The new TFT Coins will launch via mobile with Patch 11.23. And Hyper Roll will now give one Yordle following combat. There is a chance to give a second Yordle after combat, increasing after each Stage.

Here’s every change players can expect within TFT Set Six via Patch 11.23 per Riot.

Set Six Hextech Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Calculated Loss, Dominance, and Junkyard are no longer options within the third Hextech Armory.

Ardent Censer : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Lifelong Learning : Moved from Gold to Silver tier and is no longer offered as a third Augment choice

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier and is no longer offered as a third Augment choice Runic Shield : Duration nerfed from infinite to a total of eight seconds

: Duration nerfed from infinite to a total of eight seconds Runic Shield : Shield scaling across all three tiers was buffed from 250/375/500 to 300/450/600 percent ability power

: Shield scaling across all three tiers was buffed from 250/375/500 to 300/450/600 percent ability power Share the Spotlight : The shared bonus was increased from 75 to 100 percent

: The shared bonus was increased from 75 to 100 percent Titanic Force : The health threshold was buffed from 1,300 to 1,400

: The health threshold was buffed from 1,300 to 1,400 Titanic Force : Maximum percent health for bonus attack damage was reduced from four to three percent

: Maximum percent health for bonus attack damage was reduced from four to three percent Woodland Charm : Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier

: Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier Woodland Charm : Health of the copy was buffed from 1,200 to 1,500

: Health of the copy was buffed from 1,200 to 1,500 Underdogs : Health regeneration per second was increased from 10 to 12 percent missing health. A cap of 200 health per second was added.

: Health regeneration per second was increased from 10 to 12 percent missing health. A cap of 200 health per second was added. Built Different : Players will no longer see most Heart, Soul, and Emblem Augments after choosing Built Different. The trait will also no longer get offered in the third Augment Armory

: Players will no longer see most Heart, Soul, and Emblem Augments after choosing Built Different. The trait will also no longer get offered in the third Augment Armory Built Different : Health was adjusted from 300/450/600 to 300/400/500

: Health was adjusted from 300/450/600 to 300/400/500 Built Different : Attack speed was decreased from 50/65/80 to 50/60/70 percent

: Attack speed was decreased from 50/65/80 to 50/60/70 percent Binary Airdrop : Moved from Silver to Gold tier. Item randomization will now avoid giving Set Six champions items that don’t synergize with the unit.

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier. Item randomization will now avoid giving Set Six champions items that don’t synergize with the unit. Sharpshooter : Damage falloff increased from 40 to 45 percent

: Damage falloff increased from 40 to 45 percent Windfall : The Augment will now grant the correct amount of 20/25/30 gold

: The Augment will now grant the correct amount of 20/25/30 gold Training Dummy : Health reduced to 500

: Health reduced to 500 All for One: Health percentage of ally granted to the Tyrant upon death was reduced from 40 to 33 percent

Portable Forge Ornn item changes

Death’s Defiance armor buffed from 25 to 50.

Manazane increased from 100 to 200 mana regeneration.

Obsidian Cleaver armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 70 percent.

Randuin’s Sanctum armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 50.

Rocket Propelled Fist health increased from 200 to 750

Rocket Propelled Fist mana buffed from 15 to 30.

Set Six trait changes

Image via Riot Games

A change to the Enforcer trait prevents units from detaining champions with crowd control immunity. Academy and Innovator were both nerfed while Mercenary will give out less gold and Kraken rolls are less likely to show up.

Academy : Starting attack damage and ability power reduced from 20/40/60/80 to 18/35/50/70

: Starting attack damage and ability power reduced from 20/40/60/80 to 18/35/50/70 Academy : Attack damage and ability power per cast was adjusted from 3/5/10/15 to 3/5/8/12

: Attack damage and ability power per cast was adjusted from 3/5/10/15 to 3/5/8/12 Bodyguard : Champions with the Bodyguard trait will gain a shield shortly after combat begins when their taunt is triggered.

: Champions with the Bodyguard trait will gain a shield shortly after combat begins when their taunt is triggered. Bodyguard : Shield amount is 100/300/600/1000

: Shield amount is 100/300/600/1000 Colossus : Colossus two had its damage reduction increased from 25 to 30 percent

: Colossus two had its damage reduction increased from 25 to 30 percent Enforcers : Champions with the Enforcer trait can no longer detain units that are immune to crowd control and will skip over units that are banished by Zephyr.

: Champions with the Enforcer trait can no longer detain units that are immune to crowd control and will skip over units that are banished by Zephyr. Imperial : Team bonus damage was increased from 0/40 to 0/50 percent

: Team bonus damage was increased from 0/40 to 0/50 percent Mercenary : Various die rolls are getting reduced across the board to lower the total power of the trait

: Various die rolls are getting reduced across the board to lower the total power of the trait Sniper : Champions with the Sniper trait will now gain +1 attack range. This includes units with a Sniper emblem

: Champions with the Sniper trait will now gain +1 attack range. This includes units with a Sniper emblem Sniper : Sniper units Jhin, Caitlyn, Tristana, Miss Fortune, and Kog’Maw have had their range reduced by one to compensate for the trait buff.

: Sniper units Jhin, Caitlyn, Tristana, Miss Fortune, and Kog’Maw have had their range reduced by one to compensate for the trait buff. Bruiser : Bonus health adjusted from 125/250/400/700 to 125/225/350/700

: Bonus health adjusted from 125/250/400/700 to 125/225/350/700 Clockwork : Base attack speed increased from 10/25/50 to 10/30/55 percent

: Base attack speed increased from 10/25/50 to 10/30/55 percent Mutant : Hyper-Adrenal Glands renamed to Hyper Adrenaline

: Hyper-Adrenal Glands renamed to Hyper Adrenaline Mutant : Cybernetic Enhancement bonus health increased from 400/800 to 450/900

: Cybernetic Enhancement bonus health increased from 400/800 to 450/900 Mutant : Voracious Appetite attack damage and ability power reduced from 30/50 to 25/40

: Voracious Appetite attack damage and ability power reduced from 30/50 to 25/40 Mutant : Metamorphosis attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from 10/20 to 5/10

: Metamorphosis attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from 10/20 to 5/10 Scrap: Changes were made to avoid giving Set Six champions items with poor synergy

Mercenary

Chest plus “X” : Gold reduced from five to four

: Gold reduced from five to four Sword plus “X” : Gold reduced from eight to seven

: Gold reduced from eight to seven Kraken/Soldier : Loaded Dice plus five gold reduced to Loaded Dice and two gold

: Loaded Dice plus five gold reduced to Loaded Dice and two gold Seven Mercenary : Item and four gold changed to just an item

: Item and four gold changed to just an item Seven Mercenary : Neeko and six gold changed to Neeko and three gold

: Neeko and six gold changed to Neeko and three gold Seven Mercenary: Five-cost unit and six gold changed to a five-cost unit and two gold

Innovator

Base health nerfed from 650/1100/1900 to 475/750/1250

Base attack damage reduced from 50/75/100 to 40/50/65

Star level modifier increased from 15 to 25 percent

Hextech Dragon is now immune to crowd control

Hextech Dragon : Electrifying Roar spell fear range increased to five so that it hits the whole board

: Electrifying Roar spell fear range increased to five so that it hits the whole board Hextech Dragon : Attack range was reduced from four to two Hexes

: Attack range was reduced from four to two Hexes Hextech Dragon : Fear duration was reduced from four to three

: Fear duration was reduced from four to three Hextech Dragon : Third attack magic damage reduced from 750 to 500

: Third attack magic damage reduced from 750 to 500 Hextech Dragon: Electrifying Roar spell will now increase the ally damage buff by 50 percent

Set Six champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Samira was hit with a nerf to her power level but her cast time was buffed. Galio was buffed in conjunction with the Colossus buff. Gangplank and Miss Fortune were both nerfed. And Yone got a slight nerf to his attack speed.

One-Cost

Ezreal : Mystic Shot spell damage reduced from 30/60/90 to 25/50/100

: Mystic Shot spell damage reduced from 30/60/90 to 25/50/100 Singed : Flinged spell main target stun adjusted from 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5/2/3

: Flinged spell main target stun adjusted from 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5/2/3 Ziggs : Attack damage reduced from 45 to 50

: Attack damage reduced from 45 to 50 Twisted Fate : Starting mana nerfed from 30/40 to 0/40

: Starting mana nerfed from 30/40 to 0/40 Garen: Maximum mana nerfed from 40/80 to 50/90

Two-Cost

Katarina : Shunpo spell damage increased from 180/225/300 to 190/240/320

: Shunpo spell damage increased from 180/225/300 to 190/240/320 Kog’Maw : Attack damage increased from 30 to 35

: Attack damage increased from 30 to 35 Swain : Death’s Hand spell healing reduced from 200/250/325 to 200/230/300

: Death’s Hand spell healing reduced from 200/250/325 to 200/230/300 Trundle: Chomp spell attack damage scaling reduced from 150 to 140 percent

Three-cost

Cho’Gath : Maximum mana buffed from 100/160 to 100/150

: Maximum mana buffed from 100/160 to 100/150 Gangplank : Health reduced from 800 to 750

: Health reduced from 800 to 750 Gangplank : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 45 to 40

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 45 to 40 Gangplank : Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75 Gangplank : Parrley spell base damage reduced from 125/150/200 to 110/135/170

: Parrley spell base damage reduced from 125/150/200 to 110/135/170 Miss Fortune : Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7 Miss Fortune : Make it Rain spell damage reduced from 300/400/600 to 275/375/550

: Make it Rain spell damage reduced from 300/400/600 to 275/375/550 Samira : Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80

: Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80 Samira : Flair spell ranged cast time reduced and attack damage scaling nerfed from 175/180/190 to 165/170/180 percent

: Flair spell ranged cast time reduced and attack damage scaling nerfed from 175/180/190 to 165/170/180 percent Samira : Spell armor shred adjusted from 10/20/40 to 10/15/20

: Spell armor shred adjusted from 10/20/40 to 10/15/20 Shaco: Spell attack damage scaling increased from 175 to 185 percent

Four-cost

Dr. Mundo : Zap Dose spell magic damage ticks reduced from 100/150/300 to 80/125/300

: Zap Dose spell magic damage ticks reduced from 100/150/300 to 80/125/300 Dr. Mundo : Zap Dose spell health explosion scaling reduced from 20/25/50 to 15/20/50 percent

: Zap Dose spell health explosion scaling reduced from 20/25/50 to 15/20/50 percent Dr. Mundo : Zap Dose spell instant heal maximum health scaling reduced from 40 to 35 percent

: Zap Dose spell instant heal maximum health scaling reduced from 40 to 35 percent Dr. Mundo : Zap Dose spell heal over time health scaling increased from 20/30/100 to 25/35/100 percent

: Zap Dose spell heal over time health scaling increased from 20/30/100 to 25/35/100 percent Fiora : Blade Waltz spell startup delay has been slightly reduced

: Blade Waltz spell startup delay has been slightly reduced Urgot : Attack damage reduced from 75 to 70

: Attack damage reduced from 75 to 70 Urgot : Spell attack damage scaling reduced from 30 to 25 percent

: Spell attack damage scaling reduced from 30 to 25 percent Yone: Attack speed reduced from 0.85 to 0.8

Five-cost

Jayce : Melee bonus armor and magic resistance reduced from 50 to 40

: Melee bonus armor and magic resistance reduced from 50 to 40 Jinx : Attack speed reduced from 1.1 to 1.05

: Attack speed reduced from 1.1 to 1.05 Tahm Kench : Devour spell damage reduced from 1000/1600/30000 to 900/1450/30000

: Devour spell damage reduced from 1000/1600/30000 to 900/1450/30000 Yuumi : Health reduced from 850 to 800

: Health reduced from 850 to 800 Galio : Starting mana buffed from 180/300 to 200/300

: Starting mana buffed from 180/300 to 200/300 Galio: Colossal Entrance spell damage increased from 125/250/2000 to 150/250/2000

Patch 11.23 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games