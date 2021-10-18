Every TFT Set 6 champion: Abilities, cost, stats, and updates

A total of 58 Teamfight Tactics champions are in Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets, showcasing a wide range of abilities.

Scheduled to release onto the PBE via Patch 11.21 and launch officially on Nov. 3, TFT Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets is unlike any previous set. A total of 58 champions appear in the sixth set, and 11 of them have three traits.

The abilities and stats of each champion are subject to change daily throughout the PBE, and balance changes will take place every two weeks following the official release of TFT Set Six. We will update this article with each balance change during the two-week PBE testing stage and with each patch after launch.

From Twitch and Seraphine to Orianna and Jayce, here’s every TFT Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets champion, their abilities, and stats.

One-cost TFT Set Six champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 one-cost TFT Set Six champions.

Caitlyn (Enforcer/Sniper)

Caitlyn’s Ace in the Hole spell targets the farthest enemy, dealing 800/1200/2000 magic damage to the first enemy her bullet hits.

Camille (Clockwork/Challenger)

Camille gains a shield blocking 300/400/600 damage over a total of four seconds with her spell Defensive Sweep, then sweeps her leg, dealing 150/200/300 magic damage to enemies in a cone. While the shield is active, Camille’s attacks restore 30 health.

Darius (Syndicate/Bodyguard)

Darius’ spell Decimate swings his axe in a circle, dealing 100/150/200 magic damage. He then heals himself for 50/75/100 health for each enemy hit.

Ezreal (Scrap/Innovator)

Ezreal fires a missile at his target with Mystic Shot, dealing 125/200/350 magic damage. If the missile hits, he grants himself 30 percent bonus attack speed that stacks up to 150 percent at five stacks.

Garen (Academy/Protector)

Garen shrugs off all crowd control effects with Decisive Strike, empowering his next strike to deal 225 percent of his attack damage, plus an additional 20/25/30 percent of his missing health in bonus physical damage. Garen can cast this ability while stunned.

Graves (Academy/Twinshot)

Graves launches a smoke grenade toward the enemy with the highest attack speed via his spell Smoke Grenade. The grenade explodes on impact, dealing 150/250/400 magic damage to nearby enemies, who can’t attack for 2/2.5/3 seconds while they remain within the smoke cloud.

Illaoi (Mercenary/Bruiser)

Illaoi slams her target with Harsh Lesson, linking her soul to them for five seconds and dealing 175/300/500 magic damage. While linked, Illaoi heals for 30/35/40 percent of the damage taken by her target.

Kassadin (Mutant/Protector)

Kassadin fires an orb of void energy at his target with Null Sphere, dealing 200/275/340 magic damage, applying 35/50/65 percent mana reave, and granting Kassadin a shield that reduces incoming damage by 30 percent for a total of four seconds.

Poppy (Yordle/Bodyguard)

Poppy throws her buckler at the farthest enemy, dealing 200/250/300 percent of her armor as magic damage. The buckler then bounces back, granting Poppy a shield that blocks 250/375/525 damage.

Singed (Chemtech/Innovator)

Singed flings a nearby enemy towards the largest cluster of enemies with his spell Fling, stunning his target for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds when they land. All adjacent enemies take 125/175/250 magic damage and are briefly stunned.

Twisted Fate (Syndicate/Arcanist)

Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal 150/225/300 magic damage to each enemy they pass through.

Twitch (Chemtech/Assassin)

Twitch fires Piercing Bolt towards his target, dealing 175/185/200 percent of his attack damage as physical damage and applying 50 percent Grievous Wounds for five seconds.

Ziggs (Scrap/Yordle/Arcanist)

Ziggs hurls a Mini Inferno Bomb at his target. The bomb lands after a moderate delay, dealing 250/350/475 magic damage to the enemy in the epicenter and half of that damage to adjacent enemies.

Two-cost Set Six champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 two-cost TFT Set Six champions.

Blitzcrank (Scrap/Protector/Bodyguard)

Blitzcrank pulls the farthest enemy with Rocket Grab, dealing 200/350/999 magic damage and stunning them for 2.5 seconds. His next attack after pulling inflicts knock-up for one second. Allies within range prefer attacking Blitzcrank’s target.

Zyra (Syndicate/Scholar)

Zyra summons vines with Grasping Spines in the row with the most enemies, dealing 200/300/500 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds.

Katarina (Academy/Assassin)

Katarina blinks behind the enemy with the lowest health within three hexes and slashes all adjacent enemies, dealing 175/225/300 magic damage. Katarina gains 20/20/40 mana for each enemy killed by her Shunpo spell.

Kog’Maw (Mutant/Sniper/Twinshot)

For three seconds, Kog’Maw gains infinite attack range, 80 percent attack speed, and his attacks deal 3/4/6 percent of the target’s maximum health as bonus magic damage.

Quinn (Mercenary/Challenger)

Quinn targets an enemy with Disarming Assault, dealing 150/250/350 magic damage to the target and nearby enemies. The main target is disarmed for three seconds, and all nearby enemies have their attack damage reduced by 40/40/80 percent for a total of four seconds.

Swain (Imperial/Arcanist)

Swain unleashes his spell Death’s Hand in a cone towards his target, dealing 300/425/575 magic damage to enemies within, and healing Swain for 200/275/350 for each enemy hit.

Talon (Imperial/Assassin)

Talon’s Blade’s End spell has a Passive: Talon’s first attack on an enemy causes them to bleed for 450/600/1000 magic damage over seven seconds. Every third attack on a target applies an additional bleed.

Tristana (Yordle/Sniper)

Tristana fires Buster Shot towards her target, dealing 200/210/225 percent of her attack damage plus 150/200/250 physical damage to the first enemy it hits. If the target is within two Hexes of Tristana, they’re knocked back 1/2/3 Hexes and briefly stunned.

Warwick (Chemtech/Challenger)

Warwick’s spell Eternal Hunger has a Passive: Warwick’s Attacks deal an additional 6/9/12 percent of his target’s current health as bonus magic damage and heal him for the damage dealt.

Trundle (Scrap/Bruiser)

Trundle bites his target with Chomp, dealing 175 percent of his attack damage, applying 50 percent attack speed Slow for three seconds and stealing 20/30/50 attack damage for the rest of combat.

Lulu (Yordle/Enchanter)

Lulu targets 1/2/3 low health allies with Wild Growth, granting them 300/350/400 bonus health and knocking up enemies near them. If the ally is already embiggened with Wild Growth, they are healed instead.

Zilean (Clockwork/Innovator)

Zilean places Time Bomb on the closest enemy, stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. The bomb explodes when the stun ends or the target dies, dealing 200/300/450 magic damage to adjacent enemies and applying 20/35/50 percent attack speed Slow for three seconds.

Vi (Enforcer/Sister/Bruiser)

Vi hits with Denting Blow, dealing 350/500/750 magic damage to all enemies in a cone and reducing their armor by 40/50/70 percent for eight seconds.

Three-cost TFT Set Six champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 three-cost TFT Set Six champions.

Cho’Gath (Mutant/Colossus/Bruiser)

Cho’Gath devours the lowest Health enemy within range with Feast, dealing 500/750/1500 magic damage. If this kills the target, Cho’Gath gains a stack of Feast, up to 6/12/999. Each stack of Feast grants Cho’Gath two percent bonus health and size permanently.

Ekko (Scrap/Innovator)

Ekko invokes Parallel Convergence, an afterimage that launches a device towards the largest group of units. Upon landing, it deals 200/325/450 magic damage to enemies within and applies 35/35/50 percent reduced movement speed for a total of four seconds. Allies inside gain 30/50/70 percent attack speed for a total of four seconds.

Gangplank (Mercenary/Twinshot)

Gangplank shoots his target with his spell Parrley, dealing 225/250/300 percent of his attack damage. If this kills a champion, Gangplank plunders one gold.

Heimerdinger (Yordle/Scholar/Innovator)

Heimerdinger fires three waves of five rockets with Rocket Swarm that converge on his target. Each rocket deals 30/45/75 magic damage, reduced by 30 percent for each target they hit. Every third cast, Heimerdinger summons three waves instead.

Leona (Academy/Bodyguard)

Leona uses Solar Eclipse, granting herself a 500/800/1300 health shield for a total of four seconds. Leona and allies within two Hexes gain 30/50/80 armor and magic resistance for the same duration.

Lissandra (Chemtech/Scholar)

Lissandra encases her target with Iron Maiden, stunning them for 1.5 seconds and dealing 250/400/700 magic damage to enemies within a large area. Damage from her spell reduces enemies’ attack damage by 40 percent for five seconds. If Lissandra is below 50 percent health, she encases herself instead, dealing damage to surrounding enemies and becoming untargetable and invulnerable for two seconds.

Malzahar (Mutant/Arcanist)

Malzahar targets the mind of the closest unafflicted enemies, dealing 800/1100/1500 magic damage over eight seconds and applying 40 percent magic resistance shred for the duration. If an afflicted target dies, Malefic Visions spreads to the nearest 1.5 unafflicted targets with the remaining duration.

Miss Fortune (Mercenary/Sniper)

Miss Fortune uses her spell Make it Rain to hit random enemies with four waves of bullets, dealing 200/300/450 total magic damage to enemies in the area and reducing their incoming healing by 50 percent for six seconds.

Samira (Imperial/Challenger)

If a target is adjacent to Samira, she slashes with her blade via Flair in a cone towards them, dealing 150/160/175 percent of her attack damage as physical damage to all enemies within. Enemies within also have their armor reduced by 5/10/15. This armor reduction can stack. Otherwise, she fires an empowered shot at her target with the same effects and refunds 20 mana.

Shaco (Syndicate/Assassin)

Shaco dips into the shadows with Deceive, briefly becoming untargetable. His next attack deals 250/260/275 percent of his attack damage as physical damage and is guaranteed to critically strike targets below 50 percent health.

Taric (Socialite/Enchanter)

Taric heals himself and the lowest Health ally for 200/300/600 with Starlight Bastion. Any overhealing is converted to a shield that lasts for a total of four seconds.

Zac (Chemtech/Bruiser)

Zac stretches his arms up to three Hexes to pull the two most distant enemies towards him with Yoink! and deal 450/600/999 magic damage. Zac takes 60/70/80 percent less damage while using this ability.

Vex (Yordle/Arcanist)

Vex shields herself against 500/700/900 damage over a total of four seconds with Personal Space. When the shield expires, it deals 150/250/350 magic damage to all enemies within two Hexes and an additional 150/250/350 damage if it wasn’t destroyed. If it was destroyed, Personal Space becomes 25 percent stronger during this combat. This effect can stack.

Four-cost TFT Set Six champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 11 four-cost TFT Set Six champions.

Braum (Syndicate/Bodyguard)

Braum slams Vault Breaker, creating a fissure towards his target. Enemies within two Hexes of Braum and those struck by the fissure are stunned for 2.5/3.5/7 seconds and take 100/125/1000 magic damage.

Dr. Mundo (Chemtech/Mutant/Bruiser)

Dr. Mundo’s Zap Dose injects him with “medicine,” restoring 20 percent of his maximum health while energizing him for six seconds. During the time he is energized, Dr. Mundo restores an additional 65/75/200 percent of his maximum health over the duration and deals 30/50/100 magic damage to a random nearby enemy.

When the “medicine” expires, Dr. Mundo expels a burst of electricity that deals 20/25/30 percent of his current health as magic damage to all enemies within two Hexes.

Fiora (Enforcer/Challenger)

Fiora becomes untargetable and strikes four times at her target’s vitals with Blade Waltz. Each strike deals 200 percent of her attack damage as physical damage, 75/125/400 bonus true damage, and heals her for 15 percent of the total damage dealt. If the target dies, Fiora will change targets to the nearest enemy.

Janna (Scrap/Enchanter/Scholar)

Janna summons the spell Monsoon, knocking back nearby enemies and stunning them for 1/1/4 seconds. The Monsoon heals allies 400/550/2000 health over the course of three seconds.

Jhin (Clockwork/Sniper)

With Curtain Call, Jhin transforms his weapon into a sniper rifle for his next four shots. Each shot deals 175/250/444 percent of his attack damage as physical damage, reduced by 33 percent for each target it pierces through. The fourth shot is guaranteed to critically strike and deals 44 percent more damage based on his target’s missing health.

The four-cost also has a Passive: Jhin always attacks 0.9/0.9/1.4 times per second. He converts each one percent of bonus Attack Speed into 0.8 attack damage.

Lux (Academy/Arcanist)

After gathering energy, Lux’s Final Spark fires a beam towards the farthest enemy target, dealing 350/500/1337 magic damage and reducing the magic resistance of enemies by 40/40/80 percent for a total of four seconds.

Orianna (Clockwork/Enchanter)

Orianna sends out Command: Shockwave towards the largest group of Set Six champions, then commands it to release a shockwave. Allies within two Hexes gain 175/375/750 shield for four seconds, while enemies within the area are briefly knocked up and take 350/550/1500 magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the ball are drawn in, stunning them for 1.5/1.5/5 seconds.

Seraphine (Socialite/Innovator)

Seraphine projects Encore towards the largest group of units. The song deals 200/300/1000 magic damage to enemies and applies 35/35/50 percent attack speed Slow for a total of four seconds. Allies it passes through are healed for 200/300/1000 health and gain 30/50/100 percent attack speed for a total of four seconds.

Sion (Imperial/Protector/Colossus)

Sion winds up Decimating Smash, then smashes his axe down. All enemies within a large area are knocked up, stunned for 1/1.5/4 seconds, and take 400/600/2500 magic damage.

Yone (Academy/Challenger)

Yone summons his spirit via Soul Unbound to attack distant enemies for 4/5/20 seconds. The spirit is an untargetable, invulnerable copy of Yone and heals him for 40/50/100 percent of the damage it deals. If Yone dies, his spirit dies with him.

Urgot (Chemtech/Twinshot)

Urgot attacks the closest enemy at a fixed rate of 5/7/15 attacks per second for a total of five seconds with Purge. Each attack deals 30 percent attack damage and 30 percent attack speed physical damage. Damage from Urgot’s ability scales with attack damage and attack speed.

Five-cost TFT Set Six champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of seven five-cost TFT Set Six champions.

Akali (Syndicate/Assassin)

Akali dashes through the most enemies in a line, dealing 225/350/2000 magic damage and marking them for seven seconds. When a marked target drops below 15/25/90% Health, Akali dashes again, dealing 225/350/2000 magic damage to enemies she passes through and executes the marked target.

Galio (Socialite/Colossus/Bodyguard)

Galio becomes invulnerable with Colossal Entrance and leaps into the sky before crashing down on the largest group of enemies. Enemies within a large radius take 200/300/2000 magic damage and are knocked into the sky. The lower the enemy’s maximum health is compared to Galio’s, the further they are knocked up.

The five-cost also has a Passive: Galio’s critical strike slams the ground, dealing 100/150/500 bonus magic damage to enemies around his target.

Jayce (Enforcer/Transformer/Innovator)

In melee form, Jayce slams his hammer down onto nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing their armor and magic resistance with Mercury Cannon. With ranged form, Jayce deploys an acceleration gate, granting bonus attack speed to allies in the same row. He then fires an orb of electricity at the largest enemy group using Mercury Hammer.

Jinx (Sister/Scrap/Twinshot)

Jinx rides her Super Mega Death Rocket above the battle. After a slight delay, she comes crashing down near the centermost enemy, dealing 400/600/3000 magic damage to enemies around the epicenter and 50 percent to all other enemies in a large area.

The epicenter burns every unit (including allies) except Jinx for five seconds, dealing 2/2.5/3 percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage and reducing healing for the duration. She then swaps to her rocket launcher, causing her attacks to deal 100 percent bonus attack damage in a small area around her target.

Kai’sa (Mutant/Challenger)

Kai’sa dashes to the Hex furthest from all enemies via Icathian Monsoon. She then fires a volley of 14/18/40 missiles spread evenly among all enemies that deal 50/75/150 magic damage to each target. Kai’Sa fires a bonus missile for each time she has attacked this combat.

Tahm Kench (Mercenary/Glutton/Bruiser)

Tahm Kench devours his target, storing them in his belly for three seconds, dealing 1000/2000/30000 magic damage over the duration. During this time, the target is invulnerable to other sources of damage, and Tahm Kench takes 40 percent reduced damage.

If the enemy dies while inside, Tahm Kench spits out a random item component they were holding or the cost of the unit in gold. Otherwise, he spits them towards the farthest enemy, briefly stunning targets they impact.

Yummi (Academy/Cuddly/Scholar)

Yuumi and Book launch 4/6/33 waves toward the farthest enemy, with each wave dealing 60/80/247 magic damage and stunning enemies for one second. Yuumi then reattaches to the nearest ally.

All Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets champion abilities and stats will get updated throughout the PBE testing period and with every TFT patch after launch.