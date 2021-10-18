How TFT Set 6 Hextech Augments work: full list and updates

Every Teamfight Tactics set showcases a feature mechanic, and Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets is no different. The set brings a new mechanic called Hextech Augments to the fray.

Over 140 possible TFT Set Six Hextech Augments can show up in an Armory. Each player receives options that are equal in power and come from the same tier but are different from each other. A total of three tiers of Hextech Augments exist in Set Six: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic.

Some options have multiple versions across tiers, while other options are unique. Hextech Augments mean to shift the focus off of TFT items, opening the door for flexible gameplay while also possibly doubling down on early-game decisions.

Options are offered to players a total of three times throughout a game via a Hextech Augment Armory. These Armories will appear at Stages 1-4, 3-5, and 5-1. Players can see what Hextech Augments opponents have received, along with their own, via stationary Hextechs on the board. Right-clicking on the symbols above each Hextech will reveal the Hextech Augments.

From being able to level up to 10 to free Shop refreshes each round, here’s every possible TFT Set Six Hextech Augment and its effect, divided up into the three possible tiers.

Set Six Silver-tier TFT Hextech Augments

Calculated Loss : After losing your combat, gain two gold and a free Shop refresh.

: After losing your combat, gain two gold and a free Shop refresh. Dominance : After winning your combat, gain one bonus gold for every two surviving units.

: After winning your combat, gain one bonus gold for every two surviving units. Hyper Roll : If you have less than 10 gold at the end of a round, gain three gold.

: If you have less than 10 gold at the end of a round, gain three gold. Wise Spending : Gain one experience point when you refresh your Shop.

: Gain one experience point when you refresh your Shop. Binary Airdrop : Your units equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat.

: Your units equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Item Grab Bag One : Gain one random completed item and one Reforger.

: Gain one random completed item and one Reforger. Phony Frontline : Gain two Target Dummies.

: Gain two Target Dummies. Pandora’s Items : Gain a random component. At the start of each turn, items on your bench are randomized. This does not include Force of Nature, Spatula, and consumables.

: Gain a random component. At the start of each turn, items on your bench are randomized. This does not include Force of Nature, Spatula, and consumables. Ascension : After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 100 percent more damage.

: After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 100 percent more damage. Built Different One : Your units with no traits active gain 200 Health and 30 percent attack speed.

: Your units with no traits active gain 200 Health and 30 percent attack speed. Celestial Blessing One : Your units heal for 10 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield with up to 300 health.

: Your units heal for 10 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield with up to 300 health. Knife’s Edge One : Your units that start combat in the front two rows gain 30 attack damage.

: Your units that start combat in the front two rows gain 30 attack damage. Cybernetic Implants One : Your units equipped with an item gain 300 health and 20 attack damage.

: Your units equipped with an item gain 300 health and 20 attack damage. Exiles One : Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 40 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds.

: Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 40 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds. Featherweights One : Your one and two-cost units gain 40 percent movement and attack speed.

: Your one and two-cost units gain 40 percent movement and attack speed. First Aid Kit : All healing and shielding received by your units is increased by 35 percent.

: All healing and shielding received by your units is increased by 35 percent. Makeshift Armor One : Your units with no items gain 30 armor and magic resistance.

: Your units with no items gain 30 armor and magic resistance. Scoped Weapons : Double the Hex range of your ranged units, and their attacks cannot miss.

: Double the Hex range of your ranged units, and their attacks cannot miss. Stand United One : Your units gain three attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team.

: Your units gain three attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team. Thrill of the Hunt One : Your units heal 300 health on kill.

: Your units heal 300 health on kill. Underdogs : Whenever your team has fewer units alive than your opponent, your units regenerate 15 percent of their missing health every second.

: Whenever your team has fewer units alive than your opponent, your units regenerate 15 percent of their missing health every second. Weakspot : Your units’ attacks ignore 25 percent of the target’s armor and reduce healing received by 50 percent for 10 seconds.

: Your units’ attacks ignore 25 percent of the target’s armor and reduce healing received by 50 percent for 10 seconds. Academy Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Academic.

: Your team counts as having one additional Academic. Arcanist Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Arcanist.

: Your team counts as having one additional Arcanist. Runic Shield One : Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 400 percent of their ability power.

: Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 400 percent of their ability power. Assassin Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Assassin.

: Your team counts as having one additional Assassin. Cutthroat : Assassin units mana reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum mana by 65 percent until they cast.

: Assassin units mana reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum mana by 65 percent until they cast. Smoke Bomb : The first time champions with the Assassin trait drop below 60 percent health, they briefly enter stealth, becoming untargetable and shedding all negative effects.

: The first time champions with the Assassin trait drop below 60 percent health, they briefly enter stealth, becoming untargetable and shedding all negative effects. Bodyguard Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Bodyguard.

: Your team counts as having one additional Bodyguard. Stand Behind Me : At the start of combat, Bodyguard units grant 100 percent of their armor bonus to non-Bodyguard allies directly behind them. This effect does not stack.

: At the start of combat, Bodyguard units grant 100 percent of their armor bonus to non-Bodyguard allies directly behind them. This effect does not stack. Bruiser Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Bruiser.

: Your team counts as having one additional Bruiser. Shrug It Off : Bruisers regenerate two percent of their maximum health each second.

: Bruisers regenerate two percent of their maximum health each second. Challenger Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Challenger.

: Your team counts as having one additional Challenger. En Garde : The first time an enemy is attacked by a Challenger unit, they are disarmed for a total fo four seconds.

: The first time an enemy is attacked by a Challenger unit, they are disarmed for a total fo four seconds. Chemical Overload One : Chemtech unites explode on death, dealing 50 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes.

: Chemtech unites explode on death, dealing 50 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes. Chemtech Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Chemtech.

: Your team counts as having one additional Chemtech. Clockwork Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Clockwork.

: Your team counts as having one additional Clockwork. Enchanter Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Enchanter.

: Your team counts as having one additional Enchanter. Enforcer Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Enforcer.

: Your team counts as having one additional Enforcer. Imperial Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Imperial.

: Your team counts as having one additional Imperial. All For One : When an ally dies, they grant the Tyrant (Imperial trait) 25 percent of their maximum health.

: When an ally dies, they grant the Tyrant (Imperial trait) 25 percent of their maximum health. Innovator Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Innovator.

: Your team counts as having one additional Innovator. Self-Repair : When the Innovation unit dies, it will become untargetable and repair itself if an Innovator unit is still alive.

: When the Innovation unit dies, it will become untargetable and repair itself if an Innovator unit is still alive. Mercenary Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Mercenary.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mercenary. Pirates : Mercenary units have a 50 percent chance to drop one gold when they kill an enemy.

: Mercenary units have a 50 percent chance to drop one gold when they kill an enemy. Mutant Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Mutant.

: Your team counts as having one additional Mutant. Unstable Evolution : Mutants randomly gain one of the following when they reach two-star: 500 health, 35 percent attack speed, 35 attack damage, or 35 ability power. These bonuses stack.

: Mutants randomly gain one of the following when they reach two-star: 500 health, 35 percent attack speed, 35 attack damage, or 35 ability power. These bonuses stack. Protector Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Protector.

: Your team counts as having one additional Protector. Lifelong Learning : Scholar units that survive combat permanently gain three ability power.

: Scholar units that survive combat permanently gain three ability power. Scholar Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Scholar.

: Your team counts as having one additional Scholar. Scrap Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Scrap.

: Your team counts as having one additional Scrap. Tinker : Every one combat round(s) with Scrap active, gain a Magnetic Remover or Reforger.

: Every one combat round(s) with Scrap active, gain a Magnetic Remover or Reforger. Sniper’s Nest : Snipers gain eight percent damage per round when they’ve started combat in the same Hex. The maximum is 40 percent.

: Snipers gain eight percent damage per round when they’ve started combat in the same Hex. The maximum is 40 percent. Sniper Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Sniper.

: Your team counts as having one additional Sniper. Duet : Summon one additional Socialite Spotlight.

: Summon one additional Socialite Spotlight. Socialite Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Socialite.

: Your team counts as having one additional Socialite. Syndicate Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Syndicate.

: Your team counts as having one additional Syndicate. One For All : When your Syndicate unit dies, they grant your other Syndicate units 20 attack damage and ability power.

: When your Syndicate unit dies, they grant your other Syndicate units 20 attack damage and ability power. Twinshot Heart : Your team counts as having one additional Twinshot.

: Your team counts as having one additional Twinshot. So Small: Yordles gain 35 percent dodge chance.

Set Six Gold-tier TFT Hextech Augments

Rich Get Richer : Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven.

: Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to seven. High Roller : Gain two Loaded Dice.

: Gain two Loaded Dice. Ancient Archives : Gain one Tome of Traits.

: Gain one Tome of Traits. Clear Mind : If you have no units on your bench at the end of a round, gain four experience points.

: If you have no units on your bench at the end of a round, gain four experience points. High End Shopping : Champions appear in your Shop as if you were one level higher.

: Champions appear in your Shop as if you were one level higher. Woodland Charm : At the start of combat, your highest health champion creates a 1500 health copy of themself. The clone does not include items from the champion that was copied.

: At the start of combat, your highest health champion creates a 1500 health copy of themself. The clone does not include items from the champion that was copied. March of Progress : Gain four bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to gain experience points.

: Gain four bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to gain experience points. Trade Sector : Gain a free Shop refresh each round.

: Gain a free Shop refresh each round. Sunfire Board : At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 40 percent of their maximum HP over 16 seconds and reduce healing received by 50 percent.

: At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 40 percent of their maximum HP over 16 seconds and reduce healing received by 50 percent. Metabolic Accelerator : Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health at the start of each round.

: Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health at the start of each round. Salvage Bin : Gain a random completed item. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components. This does not include Force of Nature.

: Gain a random completed item. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components. This does not include Force of Nature. Knife’s Edge Two : Your units that start combat in the first two rows gain 45 attack damage.

: Your units that start combat in the first two rows gain 45 attack damage. Cybernetic Implants Two : Your units equipped with an item gain 450 health and 30 attack damage.

: Your units equipped with an item gain 450 health and 30 attack damage. Exiles Two : Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 60 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds.

: Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 60 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds. Featherweights Two : Your one and two-cost units gain 60 percent movement and attack speed.

: Your one and two-cost units gain 60 percent movement and attack speed. Built Different Two : Your units with no traits active gain 300 health and 45 percent attack speed.

: Your units with no traits active gain 300 health and 45 percent attack speed. Stand United Two : Your units gain four attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team.

: Your units gain four attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team. Titanic Force : Your units with more than 1200 maximum health gain attack damage equal to four percent of their maximum health.

: Your units with more than 1200 maximum health gain attack damage equal to four percent of their maximum health. Makeshift Armor Two : Your units with no items gain 45 armor and magic resistance.

: Your units with no items gain 45 armor and magic resistance. Celestial Blessing Two : Your units heal for 15 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 450 health.

: Your units heal for 15 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 450 health. Thrill of the Hunt Two : Your units heal 450 health on kill.

: Your units heal 450 health on kill. Academy Honors : Gain an Academy Emblem.

: Gain an Academy Emblem. Arcane Sigil : Gain an Arcanist Emblem.

: Gain an Arcanist Emblem. Runic Shield Two : Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 600 percent of their ability power.

: Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 600 percent of their ability power. Spell Blade : Arcanist units attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 30 percent ability power on hit.

: Arcanist units attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 30 percent ability power on hit. Hidden Blade : Gain an Assassin Emblem.

: Gain an Assassin Emblem. Safety Vest : Gain a Bodyguard Emblem.

: Gain a Bodyguard Emblem. Beef Up : Gain a Bruiser Emblem.

: Gain a Bruiser Emblem. A New Challenger : Gain a Challenger Emblem.

: Gain a Challenger Emblem. Element X : Gain a Chemtech Emblem.

: Gain a Chemtech Emblem. Chemical Overload Two : Chemtech units explode on death, dealing 75 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within Two Hexes.

: Chemtech units explode on death, dealing 75 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within Two Hexes. Instant Injection : Chemtech units now additionally trigger their bonuses at the start of combat.

: Chemtech units now additionally trigger their bonuses at the start of combat. Tick Tock : Gain a Clockwork Emblem.

: Gain a Clockwork Emblem. Armor Plating : Colossus units become invulnerable for two seconds the first time their health drops to 60 percent and 30 percent.

: Colossus units become invulnerable for two seconds the first time their health drops to 60 percent and 30 percent. Ardent Censer : Allies healed or shielded by Enchanter units gain 15 percent stacking attack speed for the rest of combat (maximum once every two seconds).

: Allies healed or shielded by Enchanter units gain 15 percent stacking attack speed for the rest of combat (maximum once every two seconds). Imperial Banner : Gain an Imperial Emblem.

: Gain an Imperial Emblem. Dual Rule : There are now two Tyrants.

: There are now two Tyrants. Hired Gun : Gain a Mercenary Emblem.

: Gain a Mercenary Emblem. Gold Reserves : Mercenarie units deal one percent more damage per one gold you have. This caps at a maximum of 60 percent.

: Mercenarie units deal one percent more damage per one gold you have. This caps at a maximum of 60 percent. Experiment 13-37 : Gain a Mutant Emblem.

: Gain a Mutant Emblem. Bulwark : Gain a Protector Emblem.

: Gain a Protector Emblem. Valedictorian : Gain a Scholar Emblem.

: Gain a Scholar Emblem. Metal Detector : Gain a Scrap Emblem.

: Gain a Scrap Emblem. Deadeye : Gain a Sniper Emblem.

: Gain a Sniper Emblem. Share the Spotlight : Allies adjacent to a spotlight at the start of combat gain 50 percent of its bonuses.

: Allies adjacent to a spotlight at the start of combat gain 50 percent of its bonuses. Shady Business : Gain a Syndicate Emblem.

: Gain a Syndicate Emblem. Sharpshooter: Twinshot units ranged attacks and abilities can bounce once, dealing 20 percent less damage.

Set Six Prismatic-tier TFT Hextech Augments

Windfall : Gain gold based on the number of Augments you currently have. Zero eqauls 20 gold, one equals 25 gold, and two equals 30 gold.

: Gain gold based on the number of Augments you currently have. Zero eqauls 20 gold, one equals 25 gold, and two equals 30 gold. Portable Forge : Open an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn.

: Open an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn. Item Grab Bag Two : Gain two random completed items and two Reforgers.

: Gain two random completed items and two Reforgers. Band of Thieves : Gain two Thief’s Gloves.

: Gain two Thief’s Gloves. New Recruit : Gain plus-one team size.

: Gain plus-one team size. Golden Ticket : Each time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 35 percent chance to gain a free refresh.

: Each time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 35 percent chance to gain a free refresh. Level Up! : When you buy experience points, gain an additional 4 experience points. You can now reach level 10.

: When you buy experience points, gain an additional 4 experience points. You can now reach level 10. Exiles Three : Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain an 80 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds.

: Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain an 80 percent maximum health shield for eight seconds. Featherweights Three : Your one and two-cost units gain 80 percent movement and attack speed.

: Your one and two-cost units gain 80 percent movement and attack speed. Knife’s Edge Three : Your units that start combat in the first two rows gain 60 attack damage.

: Your units that start combat in the first two rows gain 60 attack damage. Cybernetic Implants Three : Your units equipped with an item gain 600 health and 40 attack damage

: Your units equipped with an item gain 600 health and 40 attack damage Built Different Three : Your units with no traits active gain 400 Health and 60 percent attack speed.

: Your units with no traits active gain 400 Health and 60 percent attack speed. Stand United Three : Your units gain six attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team.

: Your units gain six attack damage and ability power per trait active across your team. Makeshift Armor Three : Your units with no items gain 60 armor and magic resistance.

: Your units with no items gain 60 armor and magic resistance. Celestial Blessing Three : Your units heal for 20 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 600 health.

: Your units heal for 20 percent of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 600 health. Thrill of the Hunt Three : Your units heal 600 health on kill.

: Your units heal 600 health on kill. Academy Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Academic.

: Your team counts as having two additional Academic. Cram Session : After casting their first Ability, Academic units restore 80 percent of their maximum mana.

: After casting their first Ability, Academic units restore 80 percent of their maximum mana. Runic Shield Three : Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 800 percent ability power.

: Arcanist units start combat with a shield equal to 800 percent ability power. Arcanist Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Arcanist.

: Your team counts as having two additional Arcanist. Assassin Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Assassin.

: Your team counts as having two additional Assassin. Bodyguard Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Bodyguard.

: Your team counts as having two additional Bodyguard. Bruiser Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Bruiser.

: Your team counts as having two additional Bruiser. Challenger Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Challenger.

: Your team counts as having two additional Challenger. Chemical Overload Three : Chemtech units explode on death, dealing 100 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes.

: Chemtech units explode on death, dealing 100 percent of their maximum health as magic damage to enemies within two Hexes. Chemtech Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Chemtech.

: Your team counts as having two additional Chemtech. Clockwork Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Clockwork.

: Your team counts as having two additional Clockwork. Broken Stopwatch : Eight seconds into combat, all enemies and non-Clockwork units are frozen in time for a total of four seconds.

: Eight seconds into combat, all enemies and non-Clockwork units are frozen in time for a total of four seconds. Enchanter Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Enchanter.

: Your team counts as having two additional Enchanter. Enforcer Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Enforcer.

: Your team counts as having two additional Enforcer. Imperial Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Imperial.

: Your team counts as having two additional Imperial. Innovator Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Innovator.

: Your team counts as having two additional Innovator. Mercenary Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Mercenary.

: Your team counts as having two additional Mercenary. Mutant Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Mutant.

: Your team counts as having two additional Mutant. Protector Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Protector.

: Your team counts as having two additional Protector. Scholar Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Scholar.

: Your team counts as having two additional Scholar. Scrap Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Scrap.

: Your team counts as having two additional Scrap. Junkyard : Every three combat rounds with the Scrap trait active, gain a random component.

: Every three combat rounds with the Scrap trait active, gain a random component. Sniper Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Sniper.

: Your team counts as having two additional Sniper. Socialite Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Socialite.

: Your team counts as having two additional Socialite. Syndicate Soul : Your team counts as having two additional Syndicate.

: Your team counts as having two additional Syndicate. Payday : After winning your combat, gain one bonus gold for each surviving Syndicate unit.

: After winning your combat, gain one bonus gold for each surviving Syndicate unit. Twinshot Soul: Your team counts as having two additional Twinshot.

Hextech Augments are subject to balance changes. Should an adjustment fail, the TFT Set Six Hextech Augment will get removed from the list.