Here’s every TFT buff and nerf revealed in 11.23 Patch Rundown

Patch 11.23 is the first huge update for Teamfight Tactics Set Six, containing several big changes and a number of small tweaks.

Game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave a full breakdown of the upcoming patch during today’s 11.23 Patch Rundown. Traits like Mercenary and Innovator will get hit with nerfs, along with overperforming champions like Samira, Gangplank, and Miss Fortune. A system change will increase the Hextech Augment table, and Orn items were improved to contain “no baits,” according to Mortdog.

From a Colossus buff to an Enforcer rework and Academy nerf, here’s every balance change slated to take place in the upcoming TFT Set Six update per the Patch Rundown. All balance adjustments are subject to change before the patch drops on Nov. 17.

Traits

The Bodyguard trait has a new shield that doesn’t fall off until depleted, while Imperial at five will receive a slight buff. Innovator and Mercenary traits will get a nerf due to overperforming, and the Sniper trait will see an adjustment to benefit units with a Sniper emblem. Additionally, the Enforcer trait will no longer detain units that are immune to CC or that have been hit with a Zephyr.

Academy : Starting attack damage and ability power reduced to 18/35/50/70 and attack damage and ability power per cast nerfed at six and eight to 3/5/8/12.

: Starting attack damage and ability power reduced to 18/35/50/70 and attack damage and ability power per cast nerfed at six and eight to 3/5/8/12. Bodyguard : Shield amount is 100/200/350/500.

: Shield amount is 100/200/350/500. Colossus : Damage reduction increased to 30 percent.

: Damage reduction increased to 30 percent. Imperial : Team bonus damage increased to 0/50 percent.

: Team bonus damage increased to 0/50 percent. Mercenary : Power of die rolls was reduced, with all changes applied to Mercenary found here.

: Power of die rolls was reduced, with all changes applied to Mercenary found here. Innovator : All changes applied to the Innovator trait can be found here.

: All changes applied to the Innovator trait can be found here. Sniper : Units have one additional attack range.

: Units have one additional attack range. Bruiser : Bonus health adjusted to 125/225/350/700.

: Bonus health adjusted to 125/225/350/700. Clockwork : Base attack speed increased to 10/30/55 percent.

: Base attack speed increased to 10/30/55 percent. Mutant : Hyper-Adrenal Glands renamed to Hyper Adrenaline.

: Hyper-Adrenal Glands renamed to Hyper Adrenaline. Mutant : Cybernetic Enhancement bonus health increased from 400/800 to 450/900.

: Cybernetic Enhancement bonus health increased from 400/800 to 450/900. Mutant : Darkstar version attack damage and ability power reduced from 30/50 to 25/45.

: Darkstar version attack damage and ability power reduced from 30/50 to 25/45. Mutant : Elderwood version attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from 10/20 to 8/15.

: Elderwood version attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from 10/20 to 8/15. Scrap: Changes were made to avoid giving Set Six champions items with poor synergy.

Hextech Augments

In addition to gaining six new possible arrangements, Orn items within Portable Forge will see adjustments in Patch 11.23. Runic Shield will no longer have an infinite shield, and Underdogs will get a cap to fit in future buffs.

Ardent Censer : Moved from Gold to Silver tier.

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier. Lifelong Learning : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Runic Shield : Duration nerfed from infinite to a total of eight seconds and ability power shield buffed to 300/450/600 percent.

: Duration nerfed from infinite to a total of eight seconds and ability power shield buffed to 300/450/600 percent. Share the Spotlight : The shared bonus was increased to 100 percent.

: The shared bonus was increased to 100 percent. Titanic Force : The health threshold was buffed from to 1,400 and health into attack damage was dropped to three percent.

: The health threshold was buffed from to 1,400 and health into attack damage was dropped to three percent. Woodland Charm : Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier and clone was buffed to 1,500 health.

: Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier and clone was buffed to 1,500 health. Underdogs : Health regeneration was buffed to 12 percent and a cap of 200 health per second was added.

: Health regeneration was buffed to 12 percent and a cap of 200 health per second was added. Built Different : Players will no longer see most Heart, Soul, and Emblem Augments after choosing Built Different.

: Players will no longer see most Heart, Soul, and Emblem Augments after choosing Built Different. Built Different : Health was adjusted to 300/400/500 and attack speed was nerfed to 50/60/70 percent

: Health was adjusted to 300/400/500 and attack speed was nerfed to 50/60/70 percent Binary Airdrop : Moved from Silver to Gold tier. Item randomization will now avoid giving Set Six champions items that don’t synergize with the unit.

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier. Item randomization will now avoid giving Set Six champions items that don’t synergize with the unit. Sharpshooter : Damage falloff increased to 45 percent.

: Damage falloff increased to 45 percent. Windfall : The Augment will now grant the correct amount of 20/25/30 gold.

: The Augment will now grant the correct amount of 20/25/30 gold. Calculated Loss, Dominance, and Junkyard are no longer offered as a third choice.

Portable Forge item changes

Death’s Defiance armor buffed from 25 to 50.

Manazane increased from 100 to 200 mana regeneration.

Obsidian Cleaver armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 70 percent.

Randuin’s Sanctum armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 50.

Rocket Propelled Fist health increased to 750 and mana buffed to 30.

Champions

Samira, Gangplank, and Miss Fortune are all slated to get nerfed in Patch 11.23, while Galio is getting buffed. Dr. Mundo is getting several balance changes and the attack speed for Yone will take a slight reduction.

One-Cost

Ezreal : Mystic Shot spell damage adjusted to 25/50/100.

: Mystic Shot spell damage adjusted to 25/50/100. Singed : Primary target stun adjusted to 1.5/2/3.

: Primary target stun adjusted to 1.5/2/3. Ziggs : Attack damage buffed to 50.

: Attack damage buffed to 50. Twisted Fate: Starting mana nerfed to 0/40.

Two-Cost

Katarina : Spell damage increased to 190/240/320.

: Spell damage increased to 190/240/320. Kog’Maw : Attack damage buffed to 35.

: Attack damage buffed to 35. Swain : Spell healing nerfed to 200/230/300.

: Spell healing nerfed to 200/230/300. Trundle: Spell attack damage scaling reduced to 140 percent.

Three-cost

Gangplank : Health reduced to 750 and attack damage nerfed to 75.

: Health reduced to 750 and attack damage nerfed to 75. Gangplank : Armor and magic resistance reduced to 40 and base spell damage nerfed to 110/135/170.

: Armor and magic resistance reduced to 40 and base spell damage nerfed to 110/135/170. Miss Fortune : Attack speed reduced to 0.7 and spell damage nerfed to 275/375/550.

: Attack speed reduced to 0.7 and spell damage nerfed to 275/375/550. Samira : Attack damage reduced to 80 and spell attack damage percnetage nerfed to 165/170/180 percent.

: Attack damage reduced to 80 and spell attack damage percnetage nerfed to 165/170/180 percent. Samira : Flair spell ranged cast time reduced.

: Flair spell ranged cast time reduced. Cho’Gath: Maximum mana buffed to 100/150.

Four-cost

Dr. Mundo : Spell damage ticks reduced to 80/125/300 and explosion damage nerfed to 15/20/50 percent.

: Spell damage ticks reduced to 80/125/300 and explosion damage nerfed to 15/20/50 percent. Dr. Mundo : Spell instant heal reduced to 35 percent and spell heal over time buffed to 25/35/100 percent.

: Spell instant heal reduced to 35 percent and spell heal over time buffed to 25/35/100 percent. Fiora : Blade Waltz spell startup dealy has been slightly reduced.

: Blade Waltz spell startup dealy has been slightly reduced. Urgot : Attack damage reduced to 70.

: Attack damage reduced to 70. Yone: Attack speed reduced to 0.8.

Five-cost