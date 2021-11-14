TFT Patch 11.23 to nerf Mercenary and Innovator traits, according to Patch Rundown

Big changes are slated to take place without nerfing the traits into oblivion.

Two of the most powerful Teamfight Tactics Set Six traits are slated to get nerfed in Patch 11.23. Game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer confirmed the upcoming changes during today’s Patch Rundown.

The Mercenary trait has surpassed previous loot traits like Fortune and landed many players in the top four of their lobbies when hitting three units early. The Innovator trait and its dragon at seven Innovator units are also overperforming within the TFT Set Six 11.22 meta. Both traits are getting nerfed, as revealed today during the 11.23 Patch Rundown.

Mercenary

Gold amounts via the die rolls in the Mercenary trait are getting reduced in the upcoming 11.23 TFT patch. Players will also see fewer Kraken rewards (including Neeko’s Help) and the Fish combo rewards have been bumped from three to four losses to keep players who are win-streaking from gaining item drops.

Chest plus “X”: Gold reduced from five to four.

Sword plus “X”: Gold reduced from eight to seven.

Kraken/Soldier: Loaded Dice plus five gold reduced to Loaded Dice and two gold.

Seven Mercenary: Item and four gold changed to just an item.

Seven Mercenary: Neeko and six gold changed to Neeko and three gold.

Seven Mercenary: Five-cost unit and six gold changed to a five-cost unit and two gold.

Innovator

The Innovator trait is slated to get an overall nerf that reduces the traits baseline power levels by about 12 percent with a one-star board and around five percent with a two-star board, according to Riot Kent. Seven Innovator is also getting hit via the dragon it produces, making it more of a unit that “feels power neutral,” according to Mortdog.

Base health nerfed from 650/1100/1900 to 475/750/1250.

Base attack damage reduced from 50/75/100 to 40/50/65.

Star level modifier increased from 15 to 25 percent.

Hextech Dragon is now immune to crowd control.

Hextech Dragon spell fear range increased to five so that it hits the whole board.

Hextech Dragon’s attack range was reduced to two Hexes.

Hextech Dragon’s fear duration was reduced to three.

Hextech Dragon’s third attack had its magic damage reduced to 500.

Hextech Dragon’s spell will now increase the ally damage buff by 50 percent.

Patch 11.23 is scheduled to take place on Nov. 17. All TFT Set Six changes revealed during the 11.23 Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to launch.