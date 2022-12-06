How to play Zed in TFT Set 8

Zed is back in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! and this time he has a different way of getting into the enemy back line.

Zed’s ability is Empowered Kill Mode, which causes him to teleport behind his target and mark them for death, shredding the enemy’s armor. He then activates an Empowered Kill Mode, which causes his attacks to deal additional bonus physical damage, and every third attack damages all adjacent enemies, dealing a percentage of physical damage to adjacent enemies. His maximum mana is 40, which means he can easily activate his ability once it’s available.

Trait synergies for Zed in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight champion has three traits: Duelist, Laser Corps, and Hacker. The Duelists trait causes all Duelists’ basic attacks to grant them bonus attack speed, up to 10 stacks. Each breakpoint increases the attack speed value granted by each stack.

Laser Corps have combat drones once the trait is active. When champions with drones attack or are attacked there is a chance the drones will deal magic damage to the champion’s target. When a Laser Corps unit dies its drone is re-assigned to the nearest living Laser Corps unit. Each breakpoint increases the damage of the drone and at the max level each Laser Corp champion gets an extra drone.

Hacker is the new way to access the enemy backline that has been innate to Assassins for so long. Activating the Hackers trait grants omnivamp to Hacker champions and summons an H4ckerr!m, which carries a unit to the enemy back row at the start of combat. The taken unit is untargetable for the first few seconds of combat. Each breakpoint increases the percentage of omnivamp granted.

Zed’s traits in TFT Set Eight can make the unit powerful, but its potential is really unlocked with the Hacker trait active so it can catch enemy carries.

Best items for Zed in TFT Set Eight

Zed’s ability has many different effects. The most important for choosing items is the percentage of attack damage it applies when it hits all adjacent enemies every third attack. This means the best AD items work very well on Zed. The best items for Zed are Edge of Night, Giant Slayer, Deathblade. Besides them, Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Bloodthirster are also viable options.

Comps for Zed in TFT Set Eight

To use Zed as your main carry and wipe out enemy backlines, it’s a good idea to activate all of your synergies, especially Hacker’s. Finding early-game AD item components or Hero Augments for Hacker or Zed are also good pointers for using a Zed comp.

A good early-game example is activating Laser Corp with the cheap Ashe units, holding items for Zed and Renekton, and holding items for Sejuani and Yasuo.

The midgame can be used to add other Duelist units that will buff Zed and Zoe’s power to activate the Hacker trait when Zed enters the field, as well as having good synergy with Ekko that forms a good frontline.

Sejuani and Alistar can also make up the frontline toward the end of the game. It is possible to move the H4ckerr!m unit to move Zed along with him to the position where the enemy carry is likely to be.