Best TFT Set 8 AD champion and item tier list

Multiple attack damage carriers can carry teams to a top-four finish in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, from independent Threat champions to synergistic team players.

There are over six solid attack damage TFT Set Eight carriers and a few others that have Reroll potential. Champions listed in the S-tier are solid primary carriers that are worth transitioning for, depending on a player’s board state and health.

A-tier champions are solid carriers to hit on rolling down at seven or to play as a Reroll Set Eight unit. The B-tier TFT champions are slightly less powerful that the top two tiers while C-tier is made up of placeholders. Tiers are subject to change with Set Eight patches and will get updated at least every two weeks.

S-tier TFT Set Eight AD champions

Bel’Veth and Zed are two of the strongest attack damage carriers in Set Eight while Aphelios is a late-game addition that should only use AD items with Duskwave and Onslaught.

Aphelios Duskwave and Onslaught : Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Deathblade. Alternative options are Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, and Runnan’s Hurricane.

: Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Deathblade. Alternative options are Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, and Runnan’s Hurricane. Bel’Veth : Bloodthirster and Titan’s Resolve. A third option can be Giant Slayer and/or Last Whisper, or a Quicksilver. Alternative options are Edge of Night, Deathblade, Infinity Edge, or Runaan’s Hurricane.

: Bloodthirster and Titan’s Resolve. A third option can be Giant Slayer and/or Last Whisper, or a Quicksilver. Alternative options are Edge of Night, Deathblade, Infinity Edge, or Runaan’s Hurricane. Zed: Edge of Night and Deathblade. A third option can include Infinity Edge, Hand of Justice, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Rapid Firecannon.

A-tier TFT Set Eight AD champions

The A-tier champions are ideal carriers for comps wanting an attack-damage TFT primary carry. Urgot is unique in that the Set Eight champion can get run as an AD or AP carrier while Camille is a solid frontline attack damage champion.

Draven : Blood Thirster and Infinity Edge. A third option can include Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer, Deathblade, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hand of Justice, and Titan’s Resolve.

: Blood Thirster and Infinity Edge. A third option can include Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer, Deathblade, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hand of Justice, and Titan’s Resolve. Camille : Blood Thirster and Titans Resolve: A third option can include Infinity Edge, Deathblade, Quicksilver, Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer, and Guardbreaker.

: Blood Thirster and Titans Resolve: A third option can include Infinity Edge, Deathblade, Quicksilver, Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer, and Guardbreaker. Ashe : Deathblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer. Alternative options include Guinsoo’s Rageblade if Zeke’s Herald on a supporting unit isn’t an option, along with Infinity Edge.

: Deathblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer. Alternative options include Guinsoo’s Rageblade if Zeke’s Herald on a supporting unit isn’t an option, along with Infinity Edge. Urgot : Running Urgot with AD items should include either a Giant Slayer or Last Whisper in one slot, followed by Runaan’s Hurricane and Infinity Edge. Alternative options are Guardbreaker, Hand of Justice, and Quicksilver.

: Running Urgot with AD items should include either a Giant Slayer or Last Whisper in one slot, followed by Runaan’s Hurricane and Infinity Edge. Alternative options are Guardbreaker, Hand of Justice, and Quicksilver. Samira: Deathblade and either Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer. Third options can include Infinity Edge, Quicksilver, Runann’s Hurricane, Guardbreaker, and Rapid Firecannon.

B-tier TFT Set Eight AD champions

Players can run B-tier attack damage Set Eight champions as a primary carry during the early game but should transition to a more powerful unit unless rerolling.

Vayne : Deathblade and either Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer.

: Deathblade and either Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer. Sett : Blood Thirster and Titan’s Resolve

: Blood Thirster and Titan’s Resolve Jax : Blood Thirster and Titan’s Resolve

: Blood Thirster and Titan’s Resolve Kayle : Deathblade and either Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer.

: Deathblade and either Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer. Senna : Guinsoo’s Rageblade and either Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer.

: Guinsoo’s Rageblade and either Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer. Fiora: Titan’s Resolve and either Last Whisper and/or Giant Slayer.

C-tier TFT Set Eight AD champions

The C-tier TFT Set Eight attack damage champions are often used as placeholders while sometimes being useful as a secondary or alternative carry within an end-game comp.