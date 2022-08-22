All Set 7.5 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits

Champions rotate in for the Mid-Set, showcasing new abilities.

Riot Games is leaning into the dragon theme of Uncharted Realms with a total of 62 champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5.

Set 7.5 takes a deeper dive into the Dragonlands, showcasing the Uncharted Realms with a total of 12 dragons. Players can now have up to five dragons at any time in play through a rework to the Dragon trait while costs for the beasts were reduced across the board. And, TFT Set 7.5 has a total of 29 traits for its 62 champions.

All Set Seven champions that were removed for the Mid-Set update were Taric, Tahm Kench, Aatrox, Heimerdinger (Trainer version), Ashe, Tristana (Trainer version) Kayn, Jinx, Anivia, Thresh, Nami, Shen, Elise, Lulu (Trainer version), Ryze, Swain (Shapeshifter version), Illaoi, Neeko, Corki, Sona, Ornn, Talon, and Pyke.

Both Swain and Nomsy were updated to dragons in Set 7.5. New dragons in Uncharted Realms are Zippy, Sohm, and Terra. The new premier vertical trait shifted from Astral, which got a rework, to Lagoon—featuring Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm as the dragon. And Swain Dragon Tyrant is the leader of Darkflight, along with new champions like Rell, Aphelios, and Rengar.

Here’s every TFT Set 7.5 champion and their abilities. All stats are subject to change with each patch. Any balance changes made to the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms champions will get updated with each patch.

One-cost TFT Set 7.5 champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 Set 7.5 tier-one champions.

Ezreal (Tempest, Swiftshot)

Ezreal fires an energy bolt toward his target. The first enemy hit takes magic damage and grants Ezreal bonus attack speed, stacking up to five times.

Karma (Jade, Dragonmancer)

Karma fires a burst of energy toward her target, dealing magic damage in a small area around the first enemy hit.

Leona (Mirage, Guardian)

Leona creates a barrier around herself, reducing all incoming damage for a total of four seconds.

Malphite (Lagoon, Bruiser)

Maphite shields himself for a total of five seconds. The shield is based on a percentage of maximum health.

Nasus (Shimmerscale, Guardian)

Nasus surrounds himself in light for six seconds, gaining 350/550/750 maximum health. He also deals magic damage to enemies on either side during each second Nasus is surrounded in light.

Nidalee (Astral, Shapeshifter)

Nidalee transforms into a cougar for the remainder of combat, reducing her attack range to one. Upon transforming, Nidalee gains bonus movement speed and attack speed. Every third attack in cougar form swipes her targe for physical damage, which is 225 percent of Nidalee’s attack damage.

Sejuani (Guild, Cavalier)

Sejuani hits all enemies in a cone with her mace for magic damage. She quickly strikes again, repeating the damage to her target and the enemy directly behind it while stunning them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds.

Senna (Ragewing, Cannoneer)

Senna sends black mist toward the farthest enemy, striking the first enemy hit and dealing 200/240/300 percent attack damage as physical damage on a small area. Additional magic damage is applied to the hit target.

Sett (Ragewing, Dragonmancer)

Sett gains armor and magic resistance for a total of four seconds upon casting Knuckle Down. Every other punch deals a bonus 150/154/160 percent of attack damage as physical damage.

Skarner (Astral, Bruiser)

Skarner shields himself for eight seconds and gains attack speed while the shield holds.

Taliyah (Lagoon, Mage)

Taliyah throws three Seastones at her target, dealing damage to the first enemy hit.

Vladimir (Astral, Mage)

Vladimir deals magic damage to their target and heals.

Wukong (Jade, Warrior)

Wukong slams his target with his staff, dealing 160/179/200 percent attack damage as physical damage. The slam also stuns the target for 1/1.2/1.5 seconds.

Two-cost TFT Set 7.5 champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 tier-two Set 7.5 champions.

Aphelios (Darkflight, Cannoneer)

Using Infernum Cannon, Aphelios shoots bolts in a cone toward a target, dealing 259/270/279 attack damage as physical damage to the first enemy hit. Enemies can only take damage from one bolt. Aphelios then uses Gravitum Cannon to stun all enemies hit for 1/1.5/2 seconds.

Braum (Scalescorn, Guardian)

Braum raises his shield for four seconds, reducing the damage he takes from that direction on the board.

Gnar (Jade, Shapeshifter)

Gnar transforms into Mega Form, jumping to his target and knocking up nearby enemies for one second. Gnar also gains attack damage and armor. His attack range, however, drops to one.

Jax (Jade, Shimmerscale, Bruiser)

Jax dodges all incoming attacks for two seconds. The two-cost then strikes all nearby enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 1/1.25/1.5 seconds.

Kai’Sa (Lagoon, Dragonmancer)

Kai’Sa fires four missiles split between her target and up to two other targets that are within her attack range. Each cast launches two additional missiles, up to 12. Upon reaching maximum missiles, each one deals 10 percent more damage.

Lillia (Scalescorn, Cavalier, Mage)

Lillia strikes a small area around her target’s location, dealing magic damage to all enemies hit and bonus damage to the enemy at the center of the blast.

Lux (Astral, Mage)

Lux fires toward the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit and magic damage to all other enemies hit.

Qiyana (Tempest, Assassin)

Qiyana dashes to her target after jumping, dealing magic damage in a short line, and disarming enemies hit for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds.

Rell (Darkflight, Cavalier)

Rell forms a tether between herself and the lowest percent health ally, dealing magic damage to all enemies between herself and the bound ally. While bonded, Rell also grants herself and the ally 50/70/100 percent of Rell’s armor and magic resistance at that time for a total of four seconds.

Twitch (Guild, Swiftshot)

Twitch throws an exploding flask at a target, dealing 120 percent attack damage as physical damage. All enemies hit in the area have armor reduced by 40 percent for five seconds.

Yone (Mirage, Warrior)

Yone has a passive in which basic attacks alternate between dealing bonus magic damage and dealing 30/34/40 percent of attack damage as bonus physical damage.

Zac (Lagoon, Guardian)

Zac explodes outward toward enemies within two Hexes, dealing a percentage of their maximum health as magic damage while healing himself.

Zyra (Whispers, Evoker)

Zyra summons vines through Grasping Spines in the row with the most enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 1/1.2/1.5 seconds.

Three-cost TFT Set 7.5 champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 16 tier-three Set 7.5 champions, including dragons that cost six gold to purchase from a TFT shop.

Diana (Scalescorn, Assassin)

Diana shields herself against damage for six seconds and summons 5/6/7 orbs around her. Her orbs explode for magic damage when they hit an enemy. When the final orb bursts, Diana’s shield refreshes.

Heimerdinger (Mage)

Heimerdinger lobs an egg at the highest percent health enemy, dealing magic damage. The egg also stuns enemies for 0.5 seconds.

Lee Sin (Tempest, Dragonmancer)

Lee Sin kicks his target, stunning them for 1.5 seconds and dealing magic damage in a small area around the first enemy hit. The enemy target and all enemies hit by the kicked target take magic damage.

Lulu (Evoker)

Lulu enchants the two units nearest to her. Allies that have been enchanted gain bonus attack speed for five seconds. Enchanted enemies are stunned and transformed for one second, taking 20 percent increased damage. If there are less than three units nearby, Lulu enchants herself.

Nomsy (Prodigy, Dragon, random trait)

Nomsy is a tier-three dragon that costs six gold to purchase in the shop. In each game, Nomsy randomly picks a third trait that is either Evoker, Mage, or Cannoneer. Upon getting played, Nomsy summons to the battlefield a former Trainer unit from Set Seven. If the random trait is Cannoneer, players will gain a Tristana. If it’s Mage, a Heimerdinger shows up and when the trait is Evoker, players get a Lulu.

Nomsy still uses the Fireball spell that explodes upon impact, dealing magic damage to all enemies within one Hex and bouncing additional Fireballs to nearby enemies that deal 50/60/69 percent of the damage.

Nunu (Mirage, Cavalier)

Nunu and Willump bite their target with Consume, dealing magic damage. If Willump’s target has less health than he does before the bite, it deals an additional 33 percent damage and becomes true damage.

Olaf (Scalescorn, Bruiser, Warrior)

Olaf’s spell, Recklessness has a passive and an active.

Passive: Olaf gains five attack damage (10 in Hyper Roll) whenever he dies.

Active: Olaf deals physical damage to the target he strikes and gains attack speed for six seconds. If he is below 50 percent health his attack speed is doubled.

Rakan (Ragewing, Guardian, Mystic)

Rakan dashes to the furthest enemy within his attack range, disarming all units he passes through for 1.2/1.5/2 seconds while also taunting his target. After dashing, Rakan raises a shield for four seconds, healing himself while his attacks grant Rakan an additional health shield.

Rengar (Darkflight, Assassin)

As an Assassin, Rengar leaps toward the lowes armor enemy, dealing 270/280/290 percent of their attack damage as physical damage while gaining attack speed for one second.

Seraphine (Lagoon, Evoker, Mystic)

Seraphine grants allies within two Hexes a shield and magic damage on attacks for a total of five seconds.

Sylas (Whispers, Mage, Bruiser)

Sylas flings his chains through Petricite Burst, dealing magic damage to enemies hit and shielding himself for six seconds. If Sylas has already shielded himself, he hits a larger area with his chains and applies Mana-Reave to all enemies hit, increasing the cost of their next ability by 35 percent.

Tristana (Cannoneer)

Tristana fires up one explosive charge, prioritizing the closest targets without a charge. A charge detonates after one second, dealing 139/170/209 percent of their attack damage as physical damage to nearby enemies and additional magic damage to the target.

Varus (Astral, Swiftshot)

Varus casts a cosmic tendril toward a target that strikes the first enemy hit. The tendril deals 300 percent attack damage as physical damage and stuns them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds. Tendrils then spread to three nearby enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds.

Volibear (Shimmerscale, Dragonmancer)

Volibear enters rage mode with Relentless Storm, gaining bonus health. For the remainder of combat, every third attack from Volibear deals bonus magic damage to the target and additional magic damage to up to four enemies nearby.

Zeri (Lagoon, Cannoneer)

Zeri fires Watershock Laser at the closest enemy within two Hexes. If there is no enemy within two Hexedds, Zeri fires at the enemy that is closest to the center of the board. The pulse explodes upon contact, dealing 110/114/120 percent attack damage as physical damage. It also creates a laser behind the target that deals magic damage to all enemies hit.

Zippy (Guild, Dragon)

Zippy is a new TFT Set 7.5 tier-three dragon that costs six gold to purchase in the shop. Upon casting Somersault Assault, Zippy shields himself for three seconds and rolls toward the highest percent health enemy, dealing 350/400/450 percent attack damage as physical damage. Attacks from Zippy knock enemies back slightly.

Four-cost TFT Set 7.5 champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 12 tier-four Set 7.5 champions, including dragons that cost seven gold to purchase from a TFT shop.

Daeja (Mirage, Dragon)

Daeja is a tier-four dragon that costs seven gold to purchase in the shop. The dragon is also the main champion in the Mirage trait that has a passive and active spell.

Passive: Attacks launch three barrages that deal bonus magic damage and reduce the target’s magic resistance by five.

Active: Daeja sends out a Wind Blast toward the largest group of enemies, dealing magic damage.

Graves (Tempest, Cannoneer)

Graves has a passive and active for his Quickdraw spell.

Passive: Four bullets spread out in front of Graves in the shape of a cone, each striking the first enemy hit for 80/85/300 percent of his attack damage.

Active: Graves dashes toward the target, quickly firing two shots. His active also grants Graves armor and magic resistance for a total of four seconds.

Hecarim (Ragewing, Cavalier)

Hecarim summons spectral riders with Onslaught of Shadows that charge toward his target, dealing magic damage. The spell also stuns enemies for 1.5/2/8 seconds.

Idas (Shimmerscale, Dragon, Guardian)

Idas is a tier-four dragon that costs seven gold to purchase in the shop. The dragon hardens her scales for two seconds, reducing damage by 30/50/300. Idas then roars and heals herself while shielding other allies for five seconds.

The shield also grants 30 percent attack speed, while it holds.

Jayce (Guild, Shapeshifter)

Jayce starts as a range unit and then transforms into his melee form. Upon transformation, Jayce leaps into the air, gaining 250/350//800 and an additional 100 health shield, per nearby enemy, for three seconds. He then slams the ground around his target, dealing magic damage and knocking up enemies around them for 1.5 seconds.

Nilah (Lagoon, Assassin)

Nilah is the new Assassin in TFT Set 7.5. She hits her targets with a whip-blade. Upon hitting a target, Nilah dashes through them, dealing 185/225/400 percent attack damage as physical damage. If Nilah does damage to a champion with a shield, she steals 80/100/300 percent of the damage she deals to it. If the target is killed, Nilah instantly recasts her Slipstream spell.

Pantheon (Whispers, Warrior)

Pantheon has both an active and passive for his spell, Aegis Assault.

Passive: Pantheon takes 20/25/40 percent less damage

Active: Pantheon braces his shield for two seconds, doubling the effectiveness of his passive and dealing 300 percent of his attack damage as physical damage to the targets in front of him. Enemies hit have healing reduced by 50 percent for three seconds.

Shi Oh Yu (Jade, Mystic, Dragon)

Shi Oh Yu is a tier-four dragon that costs seven gold in the shop. The dragon’s spell is the same as it was in Set Seven. Shi Oh Yu enters a Jade stance, gaining 20/25/50 percent damage reduction, immunity to crowd control, and empowering her next three attacks with special effects that deal 250/275/1000 percent attack damage as physical damage.

Attack one: Deals physical damage and stuns the target for 1.25 seconds.

Attack two: Deals True damage.

Attack three: Ends the stance, dealing physical damage to all enemies in a line and knocking them up for one second.

Sohm (Lagoon, Mage, Dragon)

Upon casting Tideblossom, Sohm sends out a tide to a target that isn’t marked and marks them with a Tideblossom. This deals magic damage to all enemies hit by the tide along the way. Tideblossoms transfer to a nearby target if the enemy target that was marked with it dies.

After three casts, Sohm summons a vortex under each Tideblossom, dealing magic damage to all enemies in the area.

Swain, Dragon Tyrant (Darkflight, Dragon)

No longer bound by a human form, Swain is a tier-four dragon that costs seven gold in the shop. Swain launches eight dragonlings toward nearby enemies, with each dealing magic damage to their target. They then return to Swain and heal him for nine percent of his missing health.

Sy’fen (Whispers, Mage, Bruiser)

Sy’fen is a tier-four dragon that costs seven gold to purchase in the shop.

Sy’fen charges toward the farthest enemy within two Hexes, dealing 150/170/450 percent attack damage as physical damage and knocking up enemies they pass through. After charging, Sy’fen bites an enemy, dealing 500/600/3000 percent attack damage as physical damage while ignoring 50 percent of the target’s armor.

Xayah (Ragewing, Swiftshot)

For a total of four seconds, Xayah throws her feathers at up to 2/2/4 enemies near her target. Feathers are left behind her targets. At the end of this duration, Xayah recalls her feathers. Each one deals 18 percent attack damage as physical damage per feather to enemies hit.

Five-cost TFT Set 7.5 champions

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of eight tier-five Set 7.5 champions, including dragons that cost eight gold to purchase from a TFT shop.

Ao Shin (Tempest, Dragon)

Ao Shin is a tier-five dragon that costs eight gold to purchase from the shop. Upon casting Lightning Rain, Ao Shin fires 20 lightning strikes at random enemies. Each strike deals magic damage and reduces mana from the enemy target.

Aurelion Sol (Astral, Evoker, Dragon)

Aurelion Sol is a tier-five dragon that costs eight gold to purchase from the shop. The dragon summons an unstable black hole underneath a random enemy. After two seconds it implodes, dealing damage to all enemies in the area and increasing their damage taken by 20 percent for 10 seconds. Black holes generated after 18 seconds deal 15 percent more damage.

Bard (Guild, Mystic, Bard)

Bard sends magical energy toward the largest group of enemies, stunning them for 1.25/2/15 seconds and causing them to take 15/20/9,999 percent increased damage while stunned. A three-star Bard will stun and deal damage to the whole board.

Shyvana (Ragewing, Shapeshifter, Dragon)

After getting reworked in Set Seven, Shyana’s spell remains the same in Set 7.5. She is a tier-five dragon that costs eight gold to purchase in a shop.

Shyvana transforms into a dragon and immediately casts her spell Flame Breath, which will follow her movements. She then becomes untargetable before divebombing the largest group of enemies, is immune to crowd control effects and deals 100/175/500 magic damage while stunning them for 1.5 seconds. Shyvana then breathes her flame breath in a cone for 3.5 seconds, dealing flat magic damage.

Soraka (Jade, Starcaller)

Soraka’s spell Starfall has a passive and active.

Passive: If an ally is below 50 percent health, Soraka gains an additional 15 mana per attack.

Active: Soraka heals allies for a total of two seconds through stars that hit allies randomly.

Terra (Monolith, Dragon)

Terra is a new Set 7.5 tier-five dragon that costs eight gold to purchase in the shop. Terra stomps three times with Earthquake, dealing 150/250/4000 percent of their combined armor and magic resistance, plus 200 percent of their attack damage as physical damage. At the end of the Earthquake, Terra hardens their scales for eight seconds, granting armor and magic resistance.

Yasuo (Mirage, Dragonmancer, Warrior)

Yasuo shields himself for 180/240/2500 for 2/2/20 seconds and dashes through his target, slashing nearby enemies for 150/180/3000 percent attack damage as physical damage.

Every third cast, his slash deals 250 percent attack damage scaling, hits a larger area and knocks up enemies for 1.5 seconds. If Yasuo hits on the last enemy left alive, he repeatedly slashes them until they die.

Zoe (Shimmerscale, Spell Thief, Mage)

Zoe doesn’t have her own ability. As a spell thief, she will borrow abilities from other dimensions during combat and cast them as if they were her own. Daisy will spawn at the target’s location and Janna Tornado stun is for 1.25 seconds.