TFT Set 7.5 reworks Dragon trait, adjusts costs

Riot Games has reworked the Set 7.5 Dragon trait, providing flexibility and value to late-game Teamfight Tactics comps running dragons.

Of all the changes in TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, the rework to the Dragon trait is the largest. Building upon the foundation established during Set Seven, players can now have up to five dragons on the battlefield whenever they want. A total of 12 dragons are in TFT Set 7.5, up from seven, and all costs for dragons have been reduced to either six, seven, or eight gold.

Dragons are still the focus of TFT Set 7.5, but the ways players can use and build comps around them have changed dramatically. The Dragon trait is essentially a vertical trait in Uncharted Realms, similar to Guild. With each dragon added to the board, bonuses are applied, just like the Guild trait.

One: Plus-500 health

Two: And 20 armor and magic resistance

Three: And 10 percent bonus damage

Four: And plus-one to team size

Five: And 10 percent attack speed

Dragon units still take up two slots on the board and provide plus-three of their Origin trait. Power levels were adjusted, though, reflecting the cost of each dragon. All dragons are either tier three, four, or five—with a cost of either six, seven, or eight gold.

Nomsy : Tier three, six gold

: Tier three, six gold Zippy : Tier three, six gold

: Tier three, six gold Daeja : Tier four, seven gold

: Tier four, seven gold Idas : Tier four, seven gold

: Tier four, seven gold Shi Oh Yu : Tier four, seven gold

: Tier four, seven gold Sohm : Tier four, seven gold

: Tier four, seven gold Swain : Tier four, seven gold

: Tier four, seven gold Sy’fen : Tier four, seven gold

: Tier four, seven gold Ao Shin : Tier five, eight gold

: Tier five, eight gold Shyvana : Tier five, eight gold

: Tier five, eight gold Aurelion Sol : Tier five, eight gold

: Tier five, eight gold Terra: Tier five, eight gold

The change to a dragon’s cost decreases the struggle most players felt during Set seven when it came to two-starring a dragon while maintaining their economy. Getting to play any number of dragons also adds flexibility and power options to Set 7.5 that players didn’t have during Set Seven.

Players can test out all the new dragons in TFT Set 7.5 and the reworked Dragon trait through PBE on Aug. 24 and with the official release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms on Sept. 8.