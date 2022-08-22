TFT Set 7.5 cheat sheet: All traits, stats, and synergies

Choose what comps to play with an in-depth guide to all traits in Set 7.5.

Significant changes applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 have reshaped gameplay for the second half of Dragonlands as players enter the Uncharted Realms.

A majority of traits from Set Seven carried over into TFT Set 7.5, with most of them having new breakpoints and stats applied to bonus effects. Traits that didn’t make the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms cut were Legend, Revel, and Trainer. The new traits featured in Set 7.5 were Lagoon, Darkflight, Monolith, and Prodigy. Traits that received major reworks were Dragon and Astral.

Here are the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms traits via the Riot Games cheat sheet in alphabetical order. Stats and abilities are subject to change with each patch. Any balance changes applied to the TFT Set 7.5 traits will get updated at the release of each patch.

Assassin (2/4/6)

Assassin Dragonland Uncharted Realms champions have an Innate ability that has them leap to the enemy backline when combat starts. All Assassin units jump prior to other units moving. A unit with the Assassin trait has the ability to critically strike. At each breakpoint, Assassin units gain bonus critical strike chance and critical strike damage.

Two : 20 percent crit chance and 10 percent crit damage

: 20 percent crit chance and 10 percent crit damage Four : 40 percent crit chance and 25 percent crit damage

: 40 percent crit chance and 25 percent crit damage Six: 75 percent crit chance and 75 percent crit damage

TFT Set 7.5 Assassin units are Qiyanna, Diana, Rengar, and Nilah.

Astral (3/5/8)

The Astral trait underwent a major rework in TFT Set 7.5. After each combat, players gain an Astral orb upon activating the trait. The quality found in each orb increases based on the combined star level of Astral units. All Astral units gain ability power that increases with each breakpoint.

Three : 10 ability power

: 10 ability power Five : 40 ability power

: 40 ability power Eight: 75 ability power

Bard (1)

The Bard trait is a unique trait to the five-cost champion Bard. With Bard on the battlefield, all allies that survive combat have a two percent chance to create a Doot. A Doot increases the shop odds for the next shot tier by one percent.

Bruiser (2/4/6/8)

The Bruiser trait is all about health. All ally units gain bonus maximum health and Bruiser units gain double the bonus at each breakpoint.

Two : 180 bonus health

: 180 bonus health Four : 360 bonus health

: 360 bonus health Six : 550 bonus health

: 550 bonus health Eight: 900 bonus health

Set 7.5 Bruiser champions are Malphite, Skarner, Jax, Olaf, Sylas, and Sy’fen.

Cannoneer (2/4/6)

Upon activating the Cannoneer trait, every fifth shot from a Cannoneer unit fires a shot that explodes for physical damage in an area around the target. Cannoneer units gain an attack damage percentage at each breakpoint.

Two : 125 percent attack damage

: 125 percent attack damage Four : 325 percent attack damage

: 325 percent attack damage Six: 550 percent attack damage

Cannoneer champions in Uncharted Realms are Senna, Aphelios, Zeri, and Graves.

Cavalier (2/3/4/5/6)

All Cavalier units have the innate ability to charge quickly towards their target whenever they move. Cavalier units gain armor and magic resistance that increases at each breakpoint. At the start of combat, along with after each charge, Cavalier champions gain 200 percent the amount of armor and magic resistance for a total of four seconds.

Two : 25 armor and 25 magic resistance

: 25 armor and 25 magic resistance Three : 40 armor and 40 magic resistance

: 40 armor and 40 magic resistance Four : 55 armor and 55 magic resistance

: 55 armor and 55 magic resistance Five : 70 armor and 70 magic resistance

: 70 armor and 70 magic resistance Six: 100 armor and 100 magic resistance

Cavalier champions in Set 7.5 are Sejuani, Lillia, Rell, Nunu, and Hecarim.

Darkflight (2/4/6/8)

Upon activating the Darkflight trait, a Hex appears on the board. A unit sacrificed in that Hex at the start of combat grants a copy of a random item to each Darkflight champion, along with bonus health at each breakpoint. All emblems and non-craftable items are corrupted when copied, becoming Darkflight Essence.

Two : 600 health

: 600 health Four : 800 health

: 800 health Six : 1,000 health

: 1,000 health Eight: 1,800 health

Darkflight champions are Aphelios, Rell, Rengar, and Swain Dragon Tyrant.

Dragon (1/2/3/4/5)

The Dragon trait received a major rework for Set 7.5. All dragons take up two spots on the board. And a dragon provides plus-three of its Origin trait. Each dragon unit gains additional bonuses based on the number of dragons you play during combat, with the previous bonus carrying over.

One : 500 bonus health

: 500 bonus health Two : And 20 armor and magic resistance

: And 20 armor and magic resistance Three : And 10 percent bonus damage

: And 10 percent bonus damage Four : And plus-one team size

: And plus-one team size Five: And 10 percent attack speed

Dragons in TFT Set 7.5 are Zippy, Nomsy, Daeja, Idas, Shi Oh Yu, Sy’fen, Swain Dragon Tyrant, Sohm, Aurelion Sol, Ao Shin, Shyvana, and Terra.

Dragonmancer (2/4/6/8)

Activating the Dragonmancer trait provides a Blessing item, just like it did in Set Seven. This item allows you to choose a hero before the start of combat each round. The hero gains bonus health and ability power at each breakpoint.

Three : 300 health and 18 pe ability power

: 300 health and 18 pe ability power Four : 550 health and 30 ability power

: 550 health and 30 ability power Six : 800 health and 50 ability power

: 800 health and 50 ability power Eight: 1,500 health and 75 ability power

Dragonmancer champions in Uncharted Realms are Karma, Sett, Kai’Sa, Lee Sin, Volibear, and Yasuo.

Evoker (2/3)

Champions with the Evoker trait gain mana whenever an ally or enemy casts an ability. Mana gained increases at breakpoints.

Two : Four mana

: Four mana Three: Eight mana

Evoker Set 7.5 champions are Zyra, Serphaine, and Aurelion Sol.

Guardian (2/4/6/8)

Once per combat, when at 50 percent health, Guardian champions shield themselves and their closest ally for a percent of their maximum health that increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 25 percent of maximum health shield

: 25 percent of maximum health shield Four : 45 percent of maximum health shield

: 45 percent of maximum health shield Six : 65 percent of maximum health shield

: 65 percent of maximum health shield Eight: 100 percent of maximum health shield

Guardian champions are Leona, Nasus, Braum, Zac, Rakan, and Idas.

Guild (1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8)

Activating the Guild trait grants a unique bonus to your team, with Guild allies gaining double the amount. Bonuses increase for each Guild member on the battlefield.

Set 7.5 Guild champions

Sejuani: +100 health

Twitch: +10 attack speed

Zippy: +10 armor and magic resistance

Jayce: Plus-five attack damage and ability power

Bard: Plus-two mana per attack

Emblem: Plus-two omnivamp (healing for a percentage of damage dealt)

Guild bonuses

One: 100 percent

Two: 120 percent

Three: 140 percent

Four: 160 percent

Five: 180 percent

Six: 200 percent

Seven: 220 percent

Eight: 250 percent

Guild champions in TFT Set 7.5 are Sejauni, Twitch, Zippy, Jayce, and Bard.

Jade (3/5/7/9)

Activating the Jade trait summons a movable Jade statue that grows in power at each breakpoint. Allies adjacent to a statue during each combat gain attack speed and maximum health healing every two seconds.

When a statue is destroyed, it deals 33 percent of its health as magic damage to nearby enemies. Statues, healing, and attack speed increase at each breakpoint.

Three : One statue, plus-two percent healing, and +15 percent attack speed

: One statue, plus-two percent healing, and +15 percent attack speed Five : Two statues, plus-four percent healing, and +40 percent attack speed

: Two statues, plus-four percent healing, and +40 percent attack speed Seven : Three statues, plus-seven percent healing, and +60 percent attack speed

: Three statues, plus-seven percent healing, and +60 percent attack speed Nine: Four statues, +10 percent healing, and +125 percent attack speed

Jade Uncharted Realms’ champions are Karma, Wukong, Gnar, Jax, Shi Oh Yu, and Soraka.

Lagoon (3/6/9/12)

Lagoon is the new premium Set 7.5 vertical trait. Upon activating the Lagoon trait, a Seastone appears that rewards players with loot based on the number of casts from units that have the Lagoon trait.

All Lagoon champs gain bonus ability power and attack speed at each breakpoint.

Three : 15 ability power and 15 percent attack speed

: 15 ability power and 15 percent attack speed Six : 35 ability power and 34 percent attack speed

: 35 ability power and 34 percent attack speed Nine : 65 ability power and 64 percent attack speed

: 65 ability power and 64 percent attack speed 12: 200 ability power and 200 percent attack speed

Champions that have the Lagoon trait are Malphite, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Zac, Seraphine, Zeri, Nilah, and Sohm.

Mage (3/5/7/9)

Activating the trait has Mage units cast twice while having a modified ability power that increases at each breakpoint.

Three : 75 percent ability power

: 75 percent ability power Five : 100 percent ability power

: 100 percent ability power Seven : 125 percent ability power

: 125 percent ability power Nine: 150 percent ability power

Set 7.5 champions that have the Mage trait are Taliyah, Vladimir, Lillia, Lux, Heimerdinger, Sylas, Sohm, and Zoe.

Mirage (2/4/6/8)

Similar to Set Seven, the Mirage trait has a total of seven possible sub-traits that randomly rotate each game. Breakpoints stay the same with each variation.

Set 7.5 champions with the Mirage trait are Leona, Yone, Nunu, Daeja, and Yasuo.

Electric Overload

Attacking or being hit by an attack prompts a chance to deal a percentage of maximum health as magic damage to adjacent enemies. The chance increases at each breakpoint.

Two: eight percent chance

Four: 25 percent chance

Six: 33 percent chance

Eight: 50 percent chance

Warlord’s Honor

Mirage units gain bonus health and ability power that increases at each breakpoint. Each victorious combat the Mirage units participate in increases the bonus by 10 percent, stacking up to five times.

Two: 200 health and 20 ability power

Four: 300 health and 30 ability power

Six: 450 health and 45 ability power

Eight: 600 health and 60 ability power

Dawnbringer’s Determination

The first time a Mirage unit drops below 50 percent health, it rapidly heals for a portion of its maximum health, increasing at breakpoints.

Two: Heal 40 percent maximum health

Four: heal 65 percent maximum health

Six: Heal 65 percent maximum health, heal a second time

Eight: Heal 110 percent maximum health, heal a second time

Duelist’s Dexterity

Mirage units gain bonus attack speed that increases at the trait’s breakpoints, up to eight stacks.

Two: Six percent attack speed per stack

Four: 12 percent attack speed per stack

Six: 20 percent attack speed per stack

Eight: 30 percent attack speed per stack

Spellsword’s Enchantment

During each combat, Mirage units gain ability power per attack that increases at trait breakpoints.

Two: Six ability power

Four: 10 ability power

Six: 14 ability power

Eight: 18 ability power

Executioner’s Edge

Attacks and spells from Mirage units critically strike units below a health threshold that increases at breakpoints.

Two: 50 percent health and +20 percent crit damage

Four: 65 percent health and +30 percent crit damage

Six: 80 percent health and +40 percent crit damage

Eight: 100 percent health and +50 percent crit damage

Pirate’s Greed

After each combat round, gain a treasure chest that contains gold and sometimes other TFT Dragonlands loot.

Two: Gain a deckhand’s chest (average gold of 1.6)

Four: Gain a lieutenant’s chest (average gold 4.02)

Six: gain a captain’s chest (average gold 6.87 and 25 percent chance for component)

Eight: Gain an admiral’s chest (average gold 13.5 and 30 percent chance for full item)

Monolith (1)

Monolith is a unique trait that the tier-five Dragon Terra has. Upon entering the battlefield, Terra creates three Hexes. Any allied unit in a created Monolith Hex gains a 15 percent damage reduction.

Mystic (2/3/4/5)

Upon activating the Mystic trait, all allies gain magic resistance that increases with each breakpoint.

Two : 50 magic resistance

: 50 magic resistance Three : 100 magic resistance

: 100 magic resistance Four : 175 magic resistance

: 175 magic resistance Five: 300 magic resistance

Mystic champions in Uncharted Realms are Rakan, Seraphine, Shi Oh Yu, and Bard.

Prodigy (1)

Prodigy is a unique trait that Nomsy has. Nomsy summons a former Set Seven Trainer unit (Heimerdinger, Tristana, or Lulu). If the random trait is Cannoneer, players will gain a Tristana. If it’s Mage, a Heimerdinger shows up and when the trait is Evoker, players get a Lulu. A Trainer that is summoned by Nomsy always has an ability power equal to Nomsy. And when the tier-three dragon dies, the Trainer gains 100 percent attack speed.

Ragewing (2/4/6/8)

Ragewing units have mana converted to Rage and attacks gain 15 Rage. After casting an ability, the unit will enrage for a total of four seconds, gaining attack speed and omnivamp (healing for a percentage of damage dealt) that increases at each breakpoint. Champions will not generate Rage while enraged.

Two : 60 percent attack speed and 15 percent Omnivamp

: 60 percent attack speed and 15 percent Omnivamp Four : 120 percent attack speed and 30 percent Omnivamp

: 120 percent attack speed and 30 percent Omnivamp Six : 205 percent attack speed and 50 percent Omnivamp

: 205 percent attack speed and 50 percent Omnivamp Eight: 280 percent attack speed and 75 percent Omnivamp

Champions with the Ragewing trait are Senna, Sett, Rakan, Hecarim, Xayah, and Shyvana.

Scalescorn (2/4/6)

Units with the Scalescorn trait benefit from not having a dragon on the team. Champions with the trait take 20 percent reduced damage from enemies with more than 1,900 health. Scalescorn units deal bonus magic damage for not having a dragon on the team, increasing at each breakpoint.

Two : 15 percent magic damage

: 15 percent magic damage Four : 50 percent magic damage

: 50 percent magic damage Six: 115 percent magic damage

Set 7.5 Scalescorn champions are Braum, Lilia, Diana, and Olaf.

Shapeshifter (2/4)

Champions with the Shapeshifter trait get bonus health upon transformation that increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 50 percent bonus health

: 50 percent bonus health Four: 100 percent bonus health

Units that have the Shapeshifter trait are Nidalee, Gnar, Jayce, and Shyvana.

Shimmerscale (3/5/7/9)

Activating the Shimmerscale trait provides a unique item, with more items offered at increased breakpoints. The order of items changes every game. All items from Set Seven carried over to Set 7.5.

The Shimmerscale items are:

Draven’s Axe : Gain one attack damage per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold. Every attack, this item gains one stack. At 100 stacks, gain eight gold and one item. Holder gains an initial 10 attack damage and attack speed.

: Gain one attack damage per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold. Every attack, this item gains one stack. At 100 stacks, gain eight gold and one item. Holder gains an initial 10 attack damage and attack speed. Goldmancer’s Staff: Gain one ability power per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold—and a 50 percent chance to drop two gold on an enemy kill. Holder gains an initial 30 ability power and 30 mana.

Gain one ability power per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold—and a 50 percent chance to drop two gold on an enemy kill. Holder gains an initial 30 ability power and 30 mana. Determined Investor : After the holder dies a total of seven times, this item returns to your item tray and transforms into Diamond Hands. Then gain one Champion Duplicator (formerly known as Neeko’s Help) and 15 gold. Holder gains 150 health.

: After the holder dies a total of seven times, this item returns to your item tray and transforms into Diamond Hands. Then gain one Champion Duplicator (formerly known as Neeko’s Help) and 15 gold. Holder gains 150 health. Diamond Hands : Once per combat at 66 and 33 percent health, gain one gold and immunity for one second. Holder gains 200 initial health and 20 ability power.

: Once per combat at 66 and 33 percent health, gain one gold and immunity for one second. Holder gains 200 initial health and 20 ability power. Gambler’s Blade : Gain one percent bonus attack speed per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold. Each attack has a six percent chance to drop one gold that is obtained via the Shimmerscale trait. Holder gains an initial 30 ability power and attack speed.

: Gain one percent bonus attack speed per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold. Each attack has a six percent chance to drop one gold that is obtained via the Shimmerscale trait. Holder gains an initial 30 ability power and attack speed. Mogul’s Mail : Gain one armor, one magic resistance, and eight health stacks when taking damage. After stacking 40 times, gain two gold, obtained via the Shimmerscale trait. Holder gains 300 initial health.

: Gain one armor, one magic resistance, and eight health stacks when taking damage. After stacking 40 times, gain two gold, obtained via the Shimmerscale trait. Holder gains 300 initial health. Needlessly Big Gem (Heart of Gold) : If the holder is alive after 15 seconds of combat, your units deal one percent more damage (maximum one gold) per gold you have. For every two units alive when this happens, gain one gold. Item must be equipped to a unit and a timer was added during Set Seven PBE testing so players can see when Needlessly Big Gem procs.

: If the holder is alive after 15 seconds of combat, your units deal one percent more damage (maximum one gold) per gold you have. For every two units alive when this happens, gain one gold. Item must be equipped to a unit and a timer was added during Set Seven PBE testing so players can see when Needlessly Big Gem procs. Crown of Champions: Every four seconds, the next attack deals 9,001 times the amount of gold in your bank in True damage.

Shimmerscale TFT champions are Nasus, Jax, Volibear, Idas, and Zoe.

Spell-Thief (1)

Unique to Zoe, the trait Spell-Thief nabs a new ability after each cast and at the start of every round.

Starcaller (1)

The Starcaller trait is unique to Soraka. In addition to healing allies, Soraka heals your Tactician 2/4/75 health depending on her star level. Hyper Roll heal is 1/2/20.

Swiftshot (2/3/4/5)

All Swiftshot units gain two Hex attack range upon the trait activating. The Swiftshot champions also gain attack speed for each Hex between them and their target with that attack speed increasing at each breakpoint.

Two : 10 percent attack speed

: 10 percent attack speed Three : 20 percent attack speed

: 20 percent attack speed Four : 30 percent attack speed

: 30 percent attack speed Five: 50 percent attack speed

Set 7.5 champions with the Swiftshot trait are Ezreal, Twitch, Varus, and Xayah

Tempest (2/4/6/8)

Activating the Tempest trait has lightning strike the battlefield a total of eight seconds from the start of combat. Enemies are stunned for two seconds and take a percentage of their maximum health as true damage while Tempest units gain attack speed. Percent of maximum health damage and attack speed increase at each breakpoint.

Three : Five percent damage and 20 percent attack speed

: Five percent damage and 20 percent attack speed Four : 20 percent damage and 50 percent attack speed

: 20 percent damage and 50 percent attack speed Six : 35 percent damage and 120 percent attack speed

: 35 percent damage and 120 percent attack speed Eight: 50 percent damage and 250 percent attack speed

Champions with the Tempest trait are Ezreal, Qiyana, Lee Sin, Graves, and Ao Shin.

Warrior (2/4/6)

Units with the Warrior trait have a 50 percent chance to increase the damage of their next attack, with the percentage increasing at each breakpoint.

Two: 80 percent damage

80 percent damage Four : 180 percent damage

: 180 percent damage Six: 350 percent damage

Champions with the Warrior trait are Wukong, Yone, Olaf, Pantheon, and Yasuo.

Whispers (2/4/6/8)

Damage from Whisper units shrinks enemies, reducing their armor and magic resistance by 40 percent for six seconds. Upon damaging a shrunken enemy, Whisper champions gain stacking bonuses that increase at each breakpoint.

Two : Plus-one attack damage and ability power

: Plus-one attack damage and ability power Four : Plus-three attack damage and ability power

: Plus-three attack damage and ability power Six : Plus-five attack damage and ability power

: Plus-five attack damage and ability power Eight: Plus-eight attack damage and ability power

Set 7.5 champions with the Whispers trait are Zyra, Sylas, Pantheon, and Sy’fen.