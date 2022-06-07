All TFT Set 7 percentage table spreadsheets for Dragonlands

Packed within the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands set are new traits, system changes, and Draconic Augments have adjusted existing percentage tables while adding new ones as well.
A total of six table spreadsheets within TFT Set Seven breakdown percentages at which items, gold, Orbs, and tier level Draconic Augments appear. Each spreadsheet was provided by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer during the end of the Dragonlands set PBE testing. As with all TFT sets, these data charts are subject to change throughout the full run of a set, including the Mid-Set.
Any balance changes that adjusted the Set Seven tables will get updated following the official release of the patch.
Draconic Augment Set Seven tier table
Formerly known as Hextech Augments, there are well over 100 Set Seven TFT Draconic Augments. A majority of the Augments are now in the Gold tier, with the rate at which Gold tier Augments show up in a Draconic Augment Armory increased for the Dragonlands set.
|Percentage
|First Draconic Armory
|Second Draconic Armory
|Third Draconic Armory
|10 percent
|Silver
|Silver
|Gold
|Two percent
|Silver
|Silver
|Prismatic
|18 percent
|Gold
|Silver
|Gold
|Three percent
|Gold
|Gold
|Prismatic
|Two percent
|Gold
|Silver
|Prismatic
|Five percent
|Prismatic
|Silver
|Gold
|One percent
|Prismatic
|Prismatic
|Prismatic
|One percent
|Silver
|Prismatic
|Silver
|Two percent
|Prismatic
|Gold
|Gold
|Six percent
|Gold
|Silver
|Silver
|Three percent
|Silver
|Gold
|Prismatic
|20 percent
|Gold
|Gold
|Gold
|One percent
|Prismatic
|Silver
|Prismatic
|One percent
|Silver
|Prismatic
|Prismatic
|10 percent
|Gold
|Prismatic
|Gold
|One percent
|Gold
|Prismatic
|Prismatic
|One percent
|Prismatic
|Gold
|Prismatic
|Two percent
|Gold
|Prismatic
|Silver
|One percent
|Prismatic
|Prismatic
|Gold
Here are the overall percentage rates of each tier at each of the three stages throughout a game.
|Augment tier
|Stage 2-1
|Stage 3-2
|Stage 4-2
|Silver
|27 percent
|44 percent
|Nine percent
|Gold
|62 percent
|39 percent
|76 percent
|Prismatic
|11 percent
|17 percent
|15 percent
Set Seven Treasure Dragon table
Replacing Raptors at Stage 4-7 is the Dragonlands Treasure Dragon Armory, offering players a variety of consumables, components, completed items, and gold. Players can re-roll a Treasure Dragon Armory any number of times, depending on gold levels. But once a choice is made, players must take everything offered.
Options that have “Blank” show that less is offered due to the power level of what is getting offered. Consumable within the table equals either a Remover or a Reforger that is offered. And TG is Thieves Gloves while “Duper” is Champion Duplicator.
|Percentage rate
|Option
|Option
|Option
|Option
|Option
|30 percent
|Component
|Component
|Full item
|Five to seven gold
|Five to seven gold
|30 percent
|Component
|Component
|Full item
|Seven to 10 gold
|Consumable
|15 percent
|Component
|Component
|Full item
|Component
|Consumable
|15 percent
|Component
|Component
|Full item
|Component
|Five to seven gold
|Five percent
|Component
|Component
|10 gold
|Seven to 10 gold
|Five to seven gold
|.20 percent
|Blank
|Component
|Duper
|Component
|Blank
|One percent
|Component
|Component
|Component
|Component
|Component
|.50 percent
|Component
|Component
|Full item
|Seven to 10 gold
|Consumable
|.20 percent
|Consumable
|Five to seven gold
|Full item
|Five to seven gold
|Loaded Dice
|.90 percent
|Component
|Component
|Spatula
|Seven to 10 gold
|Consumable
|.50 percent
|Component
|Component
|Full item
|Spatula
|Five to seven gold
|.50 percent
|Consumable
|Full item
|Component
|Full item
|Consumable
|.20 percent
|Blank
|10 gold
|Duper
|10 gold
|Blank
|.20 percent
|10 gold
|10 gold
|10 gold
|10 gold
|10 gold
|.20 percent
|Blank
|Full item
|Full item
|Full item
|Blank
|.20 percent
|Blank
|TG
|TG
|TG
|Blank
|.20 percent
|Blank
|Seven to 10 gold
|Tactician Crown
|Seven to 10 gold
|Blank
|.20 percent
|Blank
|Loaded Dice
|Loaded Dice
|Loaded Dice
|Blank
Set Seven Pirate’s Greed table
Pirate’s Greed is a trait option within the TFT Set Seven Mirage trait. After each round of combat, a chest appears that offers a variety of loot. Loot increases at each breakpoint of 2/4/6/8, with better drops occurring at the later breakpoints.
- Two: Gain a deckhand’s chest (average gold of 1.6)
- Four: Gain a lieutenant’s chest (average gold 4.02)
- Six: gain a captain’s chest (average gold 6.87 and 25 percent chance for component)
- Eight: Gain an admiral’s chest (average gold 13.5 and 30 percent chance for full item)
Two Mirage units
|Reward
|Gold
|Percent
|Loot EV
|Boot
|Zero
|0.02
|0
|One gold
|One
|0.50
|0.5
|Two gold
|Two
|0.36
|0.72
|Three gold
|Three
|0.10
|0.3
|Four gold
|Four
|0.02
|0.08
|Total
|One
|1.6
Four Mirage units
|Reward
|Gold
|Percent
|Loot EV
|Two gold
|Two
|0.02
|0.04
|Three gold
|Three
|0.40
|1.2
|Four gold
|Four
|0.25
|1
|Five gold
|Five
|0.20
|1
|Six gold
|Six
|0.13
|0.78
|Total
|One
|4.02
Six Mirage units
|Reward
|Gold
|Percent
|Loot EV
|Four gold
|Four
|0.02
|0.08
|Five gold
|Five
|0.10
|0.5
|Six gold
|Six
|0.20
|1.2
|Seven gold
|Seven
|0.35
|2.45
|Component
|Eight
|0.33
|2.64
|Total
|One
|6.87
Eight Mirage units
|Reward
|Gold
|Percent
|Loot EV
|Six gold
|Six
|0.00
|0
|Seven gold
|Seven
|0.00
|0
|Component
|Eight
|0.00
|0
|12 gold
|12
|0.50
|6
|Full item
|15
|0.50
|7.5
|Total
|One
|13.5
Other Set Seven tables
There are three other minor tables within the Dragonlands set. The Astral trait produces an Orb every fifth round while also increasing the chance of Astral units showing up in the shop. Bonus Orb stats have been changed slightly. And a new Draconic Augment called Mage Conference has a random Mage unit portal onto your bench after combat.
Astral trait Orbs
The content of the Astral Orbs changes at each breakpoint of 3/6/9.
|Astral three
|Astral six
|Astral nine
|Two gold at 85 percent
|Always four gold
|Four gold at 65 percent
|Three gold at 15 percent
|Aurelion Sol at 5 percent
|Item Component at 30 percent
Mage Conference
The Mage Conference Draconic Augment has a random Mage unit portal onto a player’s bench.
|Pre-level seven
|Level 7-plus
|One-cost at 70 percent
|One-cost at 69 percent
|Two-cost at 20 percent
|Two-cost at 20 percent
|Three-cost at 10 percent
|Three-cost at 10 percent
|Zoe at one percent
Bonus Orb drops
Bonus Orb drops are broken up into Bronze, Silver, and Gold boxes. Champion Duplicator equals “Duper” within the tables.
Bronze bonus box contents
|Contents
|Percentage
|Three gold
|10 percent
|three one-cost
|22 percent
|A two-cost and one gold
|22 percent
|Remover plus three gold
|2 percent
|Reforger plus three gold
|2 percent
|One three-cost
|41 percent
|Duper plus one gold
|1 percent
Silver bonus box contents
|Contents
|Percentage
|Five gold
|2 percent
|Six gold
|4 percent
|Remover and five gold
|2 percent
|Three two-cost
|30 percent
|Reforger and five gold
|4 percent
|Two three-cost
|30 percent
|One three-cost and one two-cost
|25 percent
|Duper and three-cost
|1 percent
|Duper, two-cost, and one gold
|2 percent
Gold bonus box contents
|Contents
|Percentage
|10 gold
|10 percent
|Spatula
|25 percent
|Duper and five gold
|10 percent
|Tome of Traits emblem
|10 percent
|Two four-cost
|15 percent
|One Dragon
|30 percent