All TFT Set 7 percentage table spreadsheets for Dragonlands

Packed within the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands set are new traits, system changes, and Draconic Augments have adjusted existing percentage tables while adding new ones as well.

A total of six table spreadsheets within TFT Set Seven breakdown percentages at which items, gold, Orbs, and tier level Draconic Augments appear. Each spreadsheet was provided by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer during the end of the Dragonlands set PBE testing. As with all TFT sets, these data charts are subject to change throughout the full run of a set, including the Mid-Set.

Any balance changes that adjusted the Set Seven tables will get updated following the official release of the patch.

Draconic Augment Set Seven tier table

Formerly known as Hextech Augments, there are well over 100 Set Seven TFT Draconic Augments. A majority of the Augments are now in the Gold tier, with the rate at which Gold tier Augments show up in a Draconic Augment Armory increased for the Dragonlands set.

Percentage First Draconic Armory Second Draconic Armory Third Draconic Armory 10 percent Silver Silver Gold Two percent Silver Silver Prismatic 18 percent Gold Silver Gold Three percent Gold Gold Prismatic Two percent Gold Silver Prismatic Five percent Prismatic Silver Gold One percent Prismatic Prismatic Prismatic One percent Silver Prismatic Silver Two percent Prismatic Gold Gold Six percent Gold Silver Silver Three percent Silver Gold Prismatic 20 percent Gold Gold Gold One percent Prismatic Silver Prismatic One percent Silver Prismatic Prismatic 10 percent Gold Prismatic Gold One percent Gold Prismatic Prismatic One percent Prismatic Gold Prismatic Two percent Gold Prismatic Silver One percent Prismatic Prismatic Gold

Here are the overall percentage rates of each tier at each of the three stages throughout a game.

Augment tier Stage 2-1 Stage 3-2 Stage 4-2 Silver 27 percent 44 percent Nine percent Gold 62 percent 39 percent 76 percent Prismatic 11 percent 17 percent 15 percent

Set Seven Treasure Dragon table

Replacing Raptors at Stage 4-7 is the Dragonlands Treasure Dragon Armory, offering players a variety of consumables, components, completed items, and gold. Players can re-roll a Treasure Dragon Armory any number of times, depending on gold levels. But once a choice is made, players must take everything offered.

Options that have “Blank” show that less is offered due to the power level of what is getting offered. Consumable within the table equals either a Remover or a Reforger that is offered. And TG is Thieves Gloves while “Duper” is Champion Duplicator.

Percentage rate Option Option Option Option Option 30 percent Component Component Full item Five to seven gold Five to seven gold 30 percent Component Component Full item Seven to 10 gold Consumable 15 percent Component Component Full item Component Consumable 15 percent Component Component Full item Component Five to seven gold Five percent Component Component 10 gold Seven to 10 gold Five to seven gold .20 percent Blank Component Duper Component Blank One percent Component Component Component Component Component .50 percent Component Component Full item Seven to 10 gold Consumable .20 percent Consumable Five to seven gold Full item Five to seven gold Loaded Dice .90 percent Component Component Spatula Seven to 10 gold Consumable .50 percent Component Component Full item Spatula Five to seven gold .50 percent Consumable Full item Component Full item Consumable .20 percent Blank 10 gold Duper 10 gold Blank .20 percent 10 gold 10 gold 10 gold 10 gold 10 gold .20 percent Blank Full item Full item Full item Blank .20 percent Blank TG TG TG Blank .20 percent Blank Seven to 10 gold Tactician Crown Seven to 10 gold Blank .20 percent Blank Loaded Dice Loaded Dice Loaded Dice Blank

Set Seven Pirate’s Greed table

Pirate’s Greed is a trait option within the TFT Set Seven Mirage trait. After each round of combat, a chest appears that offers a variety of loot. Loot increases at each breakpoint of 2/4/6/8, with better drops occurring at the later breakpoints.

Two : Gain a deckhand’s chest (average gold of 1.6)

: Gain a deckhand’s chest (average gold of 1.6) Four : Gain a lieutenant’s chest (average gold 4.02)

: Gain a lieutenant’s chest (average gold 4.02) Six : gain a captain’s chest (average gold 6.87 and 25 percent chance for component)

: gain a captain’s chest (average gold 6.87 and 25 percent chance for component) Eight: Gain an admiral’s chest (average gold 13.5 and 30 percent chance for full item)

Two Mirage units

Reward Gold Percent Loot EV Boot Zero 0.02 0 One gold One 0.50 0.5 Two gold Two 0.36 0.72 Three gold Three 0.10 0.3 Four gold Four 0.02 0.08 Total One 1.6

Four Mirage units

Reward Gold Percent Loot EV Two gold Two 0.02 0.04 Three gold Three 0.40 1.2 Four gold Four 0.25 1 Five gold Five 0.20 1 Six gold Six 0.13 0.78 Total One 4.02

Six Mirage units

Reward Gold Percent Loot EV Four gold Four 0.02 0.08 Five gold Five 0.10 0.5 Six gold Six 0.20 1.2 Seven gold Seven 0.35 2.45 Component Eight 0.33 2.64 Total One 6.87

Eight Mirage units

Reward Gold Percent Loot EV Six gold Six 0.00 0 Seven gold Seven 0.00 0 Component Eight 0.00 0 12 gold 12 0.50 6 Full item 15 0.50 7.5 Total One 13.5

Other Set Seven tables

There are three other minor tables within the Dragonlands set. The Astral trait produces an Orb every fifth round while also increasing the chance of Astral units showing up in the shop. Bonus Orb stats have been changed slightly. And a new Draconic Augment called Mage Conference has a random Mage unit portal onto your bench after combat.

Astral trait Orbs

The content of the Astral Orbs changes at each breakpoint of 3/6/9.

Astral three Astral six Astral nine Two gold at 85 percent Always four gold Four gold at 65 percent Three gold at 15 percent Aurelion Sol at 5 percent Item Component at 30 percent

Mage Conference

The Mage Conference Draconic Augment has a random Mage unit portal onto a player’s bench.

Pre-level seven Level 7-plus One-cost at 70 percent One-cost at 69 percent Two-cost at 20 percent Two-cost at 20 percent Three-cost at 10 percent Three-cost at 10 percent Zoe at one percent

Bonus Orb drops

Bonus Orb drops are broken up into Bronze, Silver, and Gold boxes. Champion Duplicator equals “Duper” within the tables.

Bronze bonus box contents

Contents Percentage Three gold 10 percent three one-cost 22 percent A two-cost and one gold 22 percent Remover plus three gold 2 percent Reforger plus three gold 2 percent One three-cost 41 percent Duper plus one gold 1 percent

Silver bonus box contents

Contents Percentage Five gold 2 percent Six gold 4 percent Remover and five gold 2 percent Three two-cost 30 percent Reforger and five gold 4 percent Two three-cost 30 percent One three-cost and one two-cost 25 percent Duper and three-cost 1 percent Duper, two-cost, and one gold 2 percent

Gold bonus box contents