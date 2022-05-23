How Astral TFT Set 7 Dragonlands trait works

A new Origin called Astral in Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands set provides players with economy, reroll strategies, and Mage synergy.

Traits like Fortune, Yordle, and Mercenary have provided TFT players with a trait that can boost their economy or assist with reroll strategies. Set Seven has taken those fan-favorite traits from the past and mashed them together into the Dragonlands Astral trait. Upon activating the Astral trait, every fifth shop has increased odds to show Astral champions while also kicking out an orb that contains gold.

In addition to rigging the shop for Astral champions and giving back gold, the trait increases the ability power for each champion on your team that is on the battlefield. Both the ability power and gold from Astral orbs increases at each breakpoint of 3/6/9. Set Seven TFT champions with the Astral trait are Nidalee, Skarner, Vladimir, Nami, Illaoi, Varus, and Aurelion Sol.

Astral is a powerful early game TFT Set Seven trait to run that can easily two-star your early units while providing a few extra gold every five rounds. Vladimir is one of the best early game frontline units in the Dragonlands set, able to put out solid damage numbers while healing himself at the same time.

Skarner is another good early game Astral Set Seven champion with the Bruiser trait, able to hold the frontline with Vladimir. And Nami is the best third Astral unit to activate the trait while also having the Mage trait. An early Heimerdinger with the addition of Nami will provide players with a six-team board that has both the Mage and Astral traits activated.

Nami also provides flexibility to activate the Mystic trait during late-game fights. And if you add Aurelion Sol to the comp during the late game stages, the dragon will keep the Astral trait active via its Dragon trait plus-three Origin ability while also synergizing with the Mage and Evoker traits.

Players can test the Astral trait out via PBE servers starting on May 23. Meta comps and gameplay strategy for the Astral champions and traits that synergize with it will get updated following the official release of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands on June 8.