TFT Patch 12.19 nerfs overperforming champions, buffs dragons: Full notes and updates

The second major Teamfight Tactics balance patch of Set 7.5 removed Draconic Augments, introduced a major rework to Jayce, adjustments to over and underperforming champions, and the launch of the Uncharted Realms Secrets of the Shallows event.

Patch 12.19 is the final major rework update, according to game designer director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu during the Patch Rundown. The remainder of Set 7.5 balance patches after Patch 12.19 will focus on tweaks and maintenance, heading into the TFT Uncharted Realms World Championship.

The 12.19 update focuses on nerfing overperforming units like Jayce and Zyra while buffing the vertical Dragon trait. More buffs were applied overall than nerfs overall, along with several important adjustments. The delayed Secrets of the Shallows event will kick off on Oct. 5 at around 1pm CT, running until Nov. 1.

Here are the full TFT 12.19 patch notes for Set 7.5, according to Riot.

TFT Set 7.5 mobile changes

Image via Riot Games

Starting with the launch of Patch 12.19 in Uncharted Realms, players can show off their match history when playing TFT on mobile devices. To flaunt those winning comps, players can tap their portrait on the home screen to view their match history.

In addition to the new match history tab, tabs were added to mobile Set 7.5 missions, allowing players to track their progress better. A rare error preventing games from completing while competing on mobile due to mismatches has been resolved.

Patch 12.19 TFT item balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Having dominated the Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms meta, a nerf was applied to Protector’s Vow shield. The item was a Frozen Heart item replacement that has multiple outputs, according to Mortdog, with adjustments possibly taking place in the future that would narrow down the output results from Protector’s Vow.

The adjustment to Radiant Gargoyle Stoneplate that was intended to ship in Patch 12.18 will take place in Patch 12.19. Rocket Propelled Fist will no longer grant 300 health.

Radiant Guardian Stoneplate: Maximum health regeneration increased from one to two percent

Protector’s Vow: Shield health nerfed from 20 percent to 10 percent

Rocket Propelled Fist (Ornn Artifact): Health nerfed from 300 to 150

Patch 12.19 TFT Draconic Augment balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Two popular Draconic Augments were removed from Set 7.5 in Patch 12.19. Weakspot was removed due to the armor penetration being too strong, with the Augment likely getting reworked sometime in the future.

Urf’s Grab Bag One was also removed, reducing the ease of obtaining a Spatula. Other notable changes included a nerf to the Overheal shield in Celestrial Blessing, an item change in Better Together, and an increase in burn duration from Sunfire Board.

Base Camp : The Scalescorn Augment had its damage increase per stack reduced from eight to seven percent

: The Scalescorn Augment had its damage increase per stack reduced from eight to seven percent Battlemage : Ability power at all three versions of the Augment was buffed from 10/20/30 to 15/25/35

: Ability power at all three versions of the Augment was buffed from 10/20/30 to 15/25/35 Better Together : Item granted changed from Protector’s Vow to Locket of the Iron Solari

: Item granted changed from Protector’s Vow to Locket of the Iron Solari Binary Airdrop : Champions Shyvana, Jayce, and Jax will no longer receive backline damage items

: Champions Shyvana, Jayce, and Jax will no longer receive backline damage items Birthday Present : Gold granted upon leveling up increased from three to four

: Gold granted upon leveling up increased from three to four Celestial Blessing : Overheal shield nerfed from 300/450/600 to 250/350/450

: Overheal shield nerfed from 300/450/600 to 250/350/450 Dragonmancer Conference : Augment will only show up as an option at Stage 2-1

: Augment will only show up as an option at Stage 2-1 Future Sight : Future Sight One moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Future Sight One moved from Gold to Silver tier Pandora’s Bench : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Pandora’s Bench : Gold granted reduced from seven to two

: Gold granted reduced from seven to two Scoped Weapons One : Attack speed for units in the back two rows increased from 10 to 15 percent

: Attack speed for units in the back two rows increased from 10 to 15 percent Sunfire Board : Duration of burn increased from 15 to 20 seconds

: Duration of burn increased from 15 to 20 seconds Tiamat Splash : Damage increased from 40 to 50 percent

: Damage increased from 40 to 50 percent Urf’s Grab Bag One: Removed

Removed Weakspot: Removed

Patch 12.19 TFT trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

The Astral trait in Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms is once again being adjusted, lowering the probability of units showing up in Astral orbs during the early game stages. The change won’t increase gold offered but have gold options appear more often, increasing the difficulty of two-starring an Astral champion during Stage two.

A new breakpoint of six was added to the Dragonmancer trait, offering players a solid win-condition with six Dragon. Dragon five was also buffed, shifting the added ability from attack speed to gained health every second. Scalescorn was reworked to allow for Scalescorn champions and dragons to play together nicely, resulting in nerfs to the trait. And the Dragonmancer trait had its health and ability power buffed while containing a few quality-of-life changes as well.

Astral : Early Astral orbs were adjusted to contain more gold orbs and fewer Astral unit orbs, making it slightly harder for players to two-star Astral champions during the early game stages.

: Early Astral orbs were adjusted to contain more gold orbs and fewer Astral unit orbs, making it slightly harder for players to two-star Astral champions during the early game stages. Dragon : A new Dragon six breakpoint was added, allowing Dragon units to ascend

: A new Dragon six breakpoint was added, allowing Dragon units to ascend Dragon : Dragon five was buffed from granting 10 percent attack speed to instead granting a heal of 40 health every second

: Dragon five was buffed from granting 10 percent attack speed to instead granting a heal of 40 health every second Dragonmancer : Health buffed from 250/600/800/1000 to 275/650/850/1000

: Health buffed from 250/600/800/1000 to 275/650/850/1000 Dragonmancer : Ability power of Dragonmancer two and four buffed from 18/30/50/70 to 25/35/50/70

: Ability power of Dragonmancer two and four buffed from 18/30/50/70 to 25/35/50/70 Dragonmancer : A new pop-up message has been added to alert players who forget to apply the Dragonmancer Blessing prior to combat starting

: A new pop-up message has been added to alert players who forget to apply the Dragonmancer Blessing prior to combat starting Dragonmancer : PC players will notice a color change for the Dragonmancer Blessing, making it different from the Lesser Rune of Allegiance item within the Double Up mode

: PC players will notice a color change for the Dragonmancer Blessing, making it different from the Lesser Rune of Allegiance item within the Double Up mode Jade : Attack speed buffed from 10/25/45/88 to 10/30/55/88 percent

: Attack speed buffed from 10/25/45/88 to 10/30/55/88 percent Mage : Ability power multiplier adjusted from 80/110/140/170 to 80/105/135/170 percent

: Ability power multiplier adjusted from 80/110/140/170 to 80/105/135/170 percent Mirage : Sub-trait Electric Overload percent maximum health damage increased from eight to nine percent

: Sub-trait Electric Overload percent maximum health damage increased from eight to nine percent Ragewing : Omnivamp adjusted from 15/30/50/75 to 15/30/45/75 percent

: Omnivamp adjusted from 15/30/50/75 to 15/30/45/75 percent Scalescorn : Rework—Scalescorn units can now get played with dragons, with the trait getting activated even when dragons are on the board

: Rework—Scalescorn units can now get played with dragons, with the trait getting activated even when dragons are on the board Scalescorn : Damage reduction from units with over 1,900 health was reduced from 20 to 15 percent

: Damage reduction from units with over 1,900 health was reduced from 20 to 15 percent Scalescorn: Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/100 to 15/50/90 percent

Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/100 to 15/50/90 percent Swiftshot: Attack speed adjusted from 10/15/25/35 to 10/15/25/40 percent

Patch 12.19 TFT champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Overperforming Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms champions were nerfed in Patch 12.19. Zyra took a major hit to her spell damage at one and two-star while Jayce received a rework. And Seraphine took a nerf to her spell shields.

In conjunction with the big nerfs, the TFT team buffed several significant champions. Gnar was buffed through attack speed and his spell. Zeri received some love through a mana and spell buff. And several dragons were also buffed in various ways. No tier-one champions were adjusted within Patch 12.19. Several bug fixes were also applied to champions like Nilah, Lee Sin, and Zyra.

Two-cost

Gnar : Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7 Gnar : Mega Gnar transformation bonus armor buffed at two and three-star from 40/50/75 to 40/60/90

: Mega Gnar transformation bonus armor buffed at two and three-star from 40/50/75 to 40/60/90 Zyra : Attack speed nerfed from 0.7 to 0.65

: Attack speed nerfed from 0.7 to 0.65 Zyra : Spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 325/425/550 to 225/325/550

: Spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 325/425/550 to 225/325/550 Zyra: A bugfix was applied that has Zyra no longer interrupting her cast animation upon attacking at high speeds while having her pause to finish her cast animation before she resumes attacking

Three-cost

Lee Sin : A bugfix was resolved that has Lee Sin’s ability properly apply damage to enemies at the end of the knockback

: A bugfix was resolved that has Lee Sin’s ability properly apply damage to enemies at the end of the knockback Lee Sin : Spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 230/300/385 to 215/285/385

: Spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 230/300/385 to 215/285/385 Nunu : Nunu will no longer convert his damage to true damage if he has higher health than the target enemy

: Nunu will no longer convert his damage to true damage if he has higher health than the target enemy Nunu : Consume damage amplification buffed from 20 to 40 percent

: Consume damage amplification buffed from 20 to 40 percent Rakan : Maximum mana nerf from 0/60 to 15/75

: Maximum mana nerf from 0/60 to 15/75 Seraphine : Maximum mana nerf from 75/150 to 100/175

: Maximum mana nerf from 75/150 to 100/175 Seraphine : Spell shield duration reduced from five to four seconds

: Spell shield duration reduced from five to four seconds Seraphine : Spell on-hit damage nerfed at three-star from 20/35/100 to 20/35/70

: Spell on-hit damage nerfed at three-star from 20/35/100 to 20/35/70 Volibear : Spells third attack magic damage adjusted from 110/160/225 to 115/170/240

: Spells third attack magic damage adjusted from 110/160/225 to 115/170/240 Zeri : Mana buffed from 40/80 to 20/70

: Mana buffed from 40/80 to 20/70 Zeri : Spell laser damage buffed at one and two-star from 200/300/475 to 225/325/475

: Spell laser damage buffed at one and two-star from 200/300/475 to 225/325/475 Zippy: Spell attack damage ratio buffed at three-star from 400/425/550 to 400/425/600 percent

Four-cost

Hecarim : Mana adjustment from 60/105 to 30/90

: Mana adjustment from 60/105 to 30/90 Jayce : Rework—Mercurial Justice transformation no longer knocks up enemies in an area around Jayce’s target, providing armor and magic resistance to Jayce for the remainder of combat instead.

: Rework—Mercurial Justice transformation no longer knocks up enemies in an area around Jayce’s target, providing armor and magic resistance to Jayce for the remainder of combat instead. Jayce : Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 50 to 25

: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 50 to 25 Nilah : A bugfix was applied that has Nilah’s stolen shields stack properly

: A bugfix was applied that has Nilah’s stolen shields stack properly Nilah : Spell shield duration nerfed from permanent to four seconds

: Spell shield duration nerfed from permanent to four seconds Shi Oh Yu : Jade form attack damage ratio buffed at two-star from 250/275/1000 to 250/300/1000 percent

: Jade form attack damage ratio buffed at two-star from 250/275/1000 to 250/300/1000 percent Swain Dragon Tyrant : Spell damage buffed from 70/100/600 to 85/120/600

: Spell damage buffed from 70/100/600 to 85/120/600 Sy’fen: Spell bite armor penetration buffed from 25 to 33 percent

Spell bite armor penetration buffed from 25 to 33 percent Sy’fen : Mana buff from 100/175 to 90/160

: Mana buff from 100/175 to 90/160 Xayah: Spell feather return damage adjusted from 15/20/60 to 13/20/60

Five-cost

Ao Shin : Adjusted at three-star to fire 100 barrages of lightning strikes instead of 20

: Adjusted at three-star to fire 100 barrages of lightning strikes instead of 20 Ao Shin : Spell damage from Lightning Rain nerfed at two-star from 185/300/2000 to 185/275/2000

: Spell damage from Lightning Rain nerfed at two-star from 185/300/2000 to 185/275/2000 Aurelion Sol: Black Hole damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/575/4000 to 370/600/4000

Patch 12.19 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games