TFT Patch 12.19 nerfs overperforming champions, buffs dragons: Full notes and updates

The second major Teamfight Tactics balance patch of Set 7.5 removed Draconic Augments, introduced a major rework to Jayce, adjustments to over and underperforming champions, and the launch of the Uncharted Realms Secrets of the Shallows event.
Patch 12.19 is the final major rework update, according to game designer director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu during the Patch Rundown. The remainder of Set 7.5 balance patches after Patch 12.19 will focus on tweaks and maintenance, heading into the TFT Uncharted Realms World Championship.
The 12.19 update focuses on nerfing overperforming units like Jayce and Zyra while buffing the vertical Dragon trait. More buffs were applied overall than nerfs overall, along with several important adjustments. The delayed Secrets of the Shallows event will kick off on Oct. 5 at around 1pm CT, running until Nov. 1.
Here are the full TFT 12.19 patch notes for Set 7.5, according to Riot.
TFT Set 7.5 mobile changes
Starting with the launch of Patch 12.19 in Uncharted Realms, players can show off their match history when playing TFT on mobile devices. To flaunt those winning comps, players can tap their portrait on the home screen to view their match history.
In addition to the new match history tab, tabs were added to mobile Set 7.5 missions, allowing players to track their progress better. A rare error preventing games from completing while competing on mobile due to mismatches has been resolved.
Patch 12.19 TFT item balance changes
Having dominated the Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms meta, a nerf was applied to Protector’s Vow shield. The item was a Frozen Heart item replacement that has multiple outputs, according to Mortdog, with adjustments possibly taking place in the future that would narrow down the output results from Protector’s Vow.
The adjustment to Radiant Gargoyle Stoneplate that was intended to ship in Patch 12.18 will take place in Patch 12.19. Rocket Propelled Fist will no longer grant 300 health.
- Radiant Guardian Stoneplate: Maximum health regeneration increased from one to two percent
- Protector’s Vow: Shield health nerfed from 20 percent to 10 percent
- Rocket Propelled Fist (Ornn Artifact): Health nerfed from 300 to 150
Patch 12.19 TFT Draconic Augment balance changes
Two popular Draconic Augments were removed from Set 7.5 in Patch 12.19. Weakspot was removed due to the armor penetration being too strong, with the Augment likely getting reworked sometime in the future.
Urf’s Grab Bag One was also removed, reducing the ease of obtaining a Spatula. Other notable changes included a nerf to the Overheal shield in Celestrial Blessing, an item change in Better Together, and an increase in burn duration from Sunfire Board.
- Base Camp: The Scalescorn Augment had its damage increase per stack reduced from eight to seven percent
- Battlemage: Ability power at all three versions of the Augment was buffed from 10/20/30 to 15/25/35
- Better Together: Item granted changed from Protector’s Vow to Locket of the Iron Solari
- Binary Airdrop: Champions Shyvana, Jayce, and Jax will no longer receive backline damage items
- Birthday Present: Gold granted upon leveling up increased from three to four
- Celestial Blessing: Overheal shield nerfed from 300/450/600 to 250/350/450
- Dragonmancer Conference: Augment will only show up as an option at Stage 2-1
- Future Sight: Future Sight One moved from Gold to Silver tier
- Pandora’s Bench: Moved from Gold to Silver tier
- Pandora’s Bench: Gold granted reduced from seven to two
- Scoped Weapons One: Attack speed for units in the back two rows increased from 10 to 15 percent
- Sunfire Board: Duration of burn increased from 15 to 20 seconds
- Tiamat Splash: Damage increased from 40 to 50 percent
- Urf’s Grab Bag One: Removed
- Weakspot: Removed
Patch 12.19 TFT trait balance changes
The Astral trait in Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms is once again being adjusted, lowering the probability of units showing up in Astral orbs during the early game stages. The change won’t increase gold offered but have gold options appear more often, increasing the difficulty of two-starring an Astral champion during Stage two.
A new breakpoint of six was added to the Dragonmancer trait, offering players a solid win-condition with six Dragon. Dragon five was also buffed, shifting the added ability from attack speed to gained health every second. Scalescorn was reworked to allow for Scalescorn champions and dragons to play together nicely, resulting in nerfs to the trait. And the Dragonmancer trait had its health and ability power buffed while containing a few quality-of-life changes as well.
- Astral: Early Astral orbs were adjusted to contain more gold orbs and fewer Astral unit orbs, making it slightly harder for players to two-star Astral champions during the early game stages.
- Dragon: A new Dragon six breakpoint was added, allowing Dragon units to ascend
- Dragon: Dragon five was buffed from granting 10 percent attack speed to instead granting a heal of 40 health every second
- Dragonmancer: Health buffed from 250/600/800/1000 to 275/650/850/1000
- Dragonmancer: Ability power of Dragonmancer two and four buffed from 18/30/50/70 to 25/35/50/70
- Dragonmancer: A new pop-up message has been added to alert players who forget to apply the Dragonmancer Blessing prior to combat starting
- Dragonmancer: PC players will notice a color change for the Dragonmancer Blessing, making it different from the Lesser Rune of Allegiance item within the Double Up mode
- Jade: Attack speed buffed from 10/25/45/88 to 10/30/55/88 percent
- Mage: Ability power multiplier adjusted from 80/110/140/170 to 80/105/135/170 percent
- Mirage: Sub-trait Electric Overload percent maximum health damage increased from eight to nine percent
- Ragewing: Omnivamp adjusted from 15/30/50/75 to 15/30/45/75 percent
- Scalescorn: Rework—Scalescorn units can now get played with dragons, with the trait getting activated even when dragons are on the board
- Scalescorn: Damage reduction from units with over 1,900 health was reduced from 20 to 15 percent
- Scalescorn: Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/100 to 15/50/90 percent
- Swiftshot: Attack speed adjusted from 10/15/25/35 to 10/15/25/40 percent
Patch 12.19 TFT champion balance changes
Overperforming Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms champions were nerfed in Patch 12.19. Zyra took a major hit to her spell damage at one and two-star while Jayce received a rework. And Seraphine took a nerf to her spell shields.
In conjunction with the big nerfs, the TFT team buffed several significant champions. Gnar was buffed through attack speed and his spell. Zeri received some love through a mana and spell buff. And several dragons were also buffed in various ways. No tier-one champions were adjusted within Patch 12.19. Several bug fixes were also applied to champions like Nilah, Lee Sin, and Zyra.
Two-cost
- Gnar: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7
- Gnar: Mega Gnar transformation bonus armor buffed at two and three-star from 40/50/75 to 40/60/90
- Zyra: Attack speed nerfed from 0.7 to 0.65
- Zyra: Spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 325/425/550 to 225/325/550
- Zyra: A bugfix was applied that has Zyra no longer interrupting her cast animation upon attacking at high speeds while having her pause to finish her cast animation before she resumes attacking
Three-cost
- Lee Sin: A bugfix was resolved that has Lee Sin’s ability properly apply damage to enemies at the end of the knockback
- Lee Sin: Spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 230/300/385 to 215/285/385
- Nunu: Nunu will no longer convert his damage to true damage if he has higher health than the target enemy
- Nunu: Consume damage amplification buffed from 20 to 40 percent
- Rakan: Maximum mana nerf from 0/60 to 15/75
- Seraphine: Maximum mana nerf from 75/150 to 100/175
- Seraphine: Spell shield duration reduced from five to four seconds
- Seraphine: Spell on-hit damage nerfed at three-star from 20/35/100 to 20/35/70
- Volibear: Spells third attack magic damage adjusted from 110/160/225 to 115/170/240
- Zeri: Mana buffed from 40/80 to 20/70
- Zeri: Spell laser damage buffed at one and two-star from 200/300/475 to 225/325/475
- Zippy: Spell attack damage ratio buffed at three-star from 400/425/550 to 400/425/600 percent
Four-cost
- Hecarim: Mana adjustment from 60/105 to 30/90
- Jayce: Rework—Mercurial Justice transformation no longer knocks up enemies in an area around Jayce’s target, providing armor and magic resistance to Jayce for the remainder of combat instead.
- Jayce: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 50 to 25
- Nilah: A bugfix was applied that has Nilah’s stolen shields stack properly
- Nilah: Spell shield duration nerfed from permanent to four seconds
- Shi Oh Yu: Jade form attack damage ratio buffed at two-star from 250/275/1000 to 250/300/1000 percent
- Swain Dragon Tyrant: Spell damage buffed from 70/100/600 to 85/120/600
- Sy’fen: Spell bite armor penetration buffed from 25 to 33 percent
- Sy’fen: Mana buff from 100/175 to 90/160
- Xayah: Spell feather return damage adjusted from 15/20/60 to 13/20/60
Five-cost
- Ao Shin: Adjusted at three-star to fire 100 barrages of lightning strikes instead of 20
- Ao Shin: Spell damage from Lightning Rain nerfed at two-star from 185/300/2000 to 185/275/2000
- Aurelion Sol: Black Hole damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/575/4000 to 370/600/4000
Patch 12.19 bug fixes
- A revised Age of Dragons tooltip was added, showcasing a shortened version that fits better on mobile screens
- Nilah’s stolen shields will now properly stack
- Kai’Sa’s name has been fixed throughout
- The rage bar for Hecarim displays increments of 15
- The Astral trait will now grant ability power to ghost armies
- The Jade trait will now grant attack speed to ghost armies
- Soul Siphon will properly grant the top-most trait of the sacrificed unit starting with Patch 12.19
- Nunu won’t attempt to consume units that are Invulnerable
- A bug preventing Nunu from failing to cast if he had a plus-one attack range has been resolved
- The Cannoneer trait shots can no longer benefit from Celestrial Blessing’s Omnivamp