Astral gets rework in TFT 7.5, new traits replace Revel, Trainer, and Legend

Riot Games removes the reroll component from Teamfight Tactics Astral trait in Set 7.5, placing power back in the champions with a bonus of orbs.

Astral during Set Seven was primarily a reroll comp that gave bonus orbs as a bonus, with gold from those orbs applied to reroll shops. With the release of TFT Set 7.5 on Sept. 8, Astral will undergo a rework that strips away the Astral shop while focusing more on the bonus orbs themselves. Traits that are leaving are Legend, Revel, and Trainer.

Champions with the Astral trait in Dragonlands Uncharted Realms are Aurelion Sol, Lux, Nidalee, Skarner, Varus, and Vladimir. Instead of having every fifth shop as an Astral shop, Set 7.5 provides players with an Astral orb after each combat round. Contents of the orb increase in quality as the combined star level of your Astral champions also increases.

The Astral trait in Set 7.5 has breakpoints at three, five, and eight. Each breakpoint provides ability power to the Astral units.

Three: 10 ability power

Five: 40 ability power

Eight: 75 ability power

Astral is still a vertical trait in Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, and can still work as a reroll comp under the right circumstances. However, players who abused the Astral build during Set Seven won’t find the vertical trait as broken. In addition to a massive Astral rework, Set 7.5 introduces several new traits replacing Revel, Legend, and Trainer. And the Dragon trait was given a significant rework as well.

Darkflight is similar to Legend, except only one unit can get sacrificed via a specific Hex on the TFT board. It also takes the original concept of Legend and pushes the boundaries by providing all Darkflight units a random copy of an item on the sacrificed unit.

Lagoon is the new verticle trait in Set 7.5, providing ability power and attack speed to all Lagoon units. It’s also an Economy trait. Upon activating the Lagoon trait, a Seastone shows up on the board that will grant loot based on the number of casts from all Lagoon champions.

Players can start testing out the reworked vertical Astral comp and new traits during PBE testing that starts on Aug. 31 or with the official launch of TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Regions on Sept. 8.