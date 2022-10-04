Streamer goes wild after beating Elden Ring’s hardest boss with a dance pad and some crazy rules

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa made headlines last month when she defeated Elden Ring’s hardest boss, Malenia, using a dance pad. Malenia is hard enough to beat with a controller, let alone a dance pad, but she managed to pull it off.

But, MissMikkaa wanted to raise the Lands Between bar even higher.

The incredibly skilled Elden Ring maestro embarked on a treacherous journey to repeat the feat—but this time, using a butt-naked level one character. It had much less health, stamina, and power, making the challenge significantly harder. But that didn’t stop her. It took her a grueling 15 hours and 552 failed attempts, but she got the job done.

“I DID IT! I killed Malenia LEVEL 1 with a DANCE PAD!” she said. “It took me 553 tries and over 15 hours. I only used four healing flasks on the kill. I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! W.”

I DID IT! I killed Malenia LEVEL 1 with a DANCE PAD! It took me 553 tries and over 15 hours. I only used 4 healing flasks on the kill. I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! W pic.twitter.com/Z8jNMUQcXY — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) October 2, 2022

It wasn’t the first time MissMikkaa defeated Malenia using a level one character. She did it in Aug. 2022 using only one hand. But, it was the first time using a dance pad.

Someone accused her of faking it. However, MissMikkaa laughed it off, saying: “You can literally go to my Twitch and watch me do it live, friend. Also, I have weeks worth of VODs where you can see my progress!”

MissMikkaa’s challenges have seen her become a popular figure within the Elden Ring community. Along with speedrunning, it’s helped keep the game alive on Twitch long after its release in Feb. 2022.

This latest one is her wildest one yet, but as incredible as it was, she’ll almost certainly find a way to make her next one even more insane.

What challenge will MissMikkaa undertake in Elden Ring next? We’ll have to see.