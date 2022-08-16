‘We got her’: Twitch streamer ups the ante on her one-handed Elden Ring challenge, kills Malenia

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa added to and completed one of Elden Rings‘ most difficult challenges, not only defeating Malenia one-handed but also doing so at only level one.

FromSoftware is notorious for crafting some of the most difficult video games ever made. From Dark Souls to Bloodborne, the developers have become synonymous with the challenge. FromSoftware’s most recently released projected, Elden Ring, posed the single hardest boss to ever come out of the studio, Malenia, Goddess of Rot.

Though already difficult, many players have sought to compound on Elden Ring’s difficulty with masochistic alternations of their own design. In this arms race of difficulty, however, none have compared to FromSoftware veteran and Twitch streamer MissMikkaa, who successfully completed a one-handed run of Elden Ring.

Donning the sock once again to give herself access to only one hand, MissMikkaa added yet another stipulation to her latest Elden Ring run, that she could not level up. Runes are a key component of Elden Ring which allows players to strengthen core attributes such as vigor, strength, dexterity, and more. Without leveling up any of these stats, MissMikkaa left herself open to being killed by one hit by virtually every enemy in the game.

Amazingly, MissMikkaa has already cleared large swaths of Elden Ring’s content days into her run, however her most notable achievement has been defeating Malenia with both hindrances. After nearly five hours and countless attempts, MissMikkaa finally claimed her long-awaited Malenia kill.

The Twitch streamer’s self-imposed mission is not over, however, as she has only just crossed over into Crumbling Farum Azula and the later portions of the game. After defeating what is largely considered the game’s most significant obstacle, viewers are confident that MissMikkaa can pull off the impossible once again.