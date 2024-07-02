Forget no-hit runs: Elden Ring players are doing ‘All Hit’ challenges now

A few Elden Ring players have passed the test of time in upsetting the gargantuan and unforgiving bosses of DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, but now one player has made it look easy with his damage-neglecting build.

Usually, Elden Ring players rely on mastering their dodges and slowly chipping down bosses with meticulous planning and strategy. But Recjawjind posted a video on YouTube showcasing his fight with the final boss, Promised Consort Radahn, where he didn’t block/parry a single hit from the enemy and yet defeated the boss in just under two minutes.

Not so tough, after all! Image via Fromsoftware

The player’s build comprised multiple gears with defensive stats and consumables like Uplifting Aromatic, Blessings Boon, and Golden Vow. These consumables made the player invincible to incoming heavy damage and sustained them enough to bring their HP back to full through regeneration stats. They also had 20 Scadutree Blessings, which the developers suggested to players to make it a little less challenging for them to defeat the bosses.

Unlike other no-hit approaches to boss battles, where players use reflective armor and weapons to use the boss’ battle against them, this player went on an All-Hit approach, which involves constantly hitting the boss while soaking in the heavy damage.

Recjawjind achieved this remarkable feat a few days after the community stood convinced that the game’s DLC was way too complex and turned the game’s rating to mixed. At the same time, the game continues to sell like hot pancakes, ranking as the number one game on Steam’s sales, according to SteamDB, and becoming the most-played game last month on Steam Deck, making more players daring to follow the footsteps of the Tarnished and dreaming to be the next Elden Lord.

