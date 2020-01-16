How to unlock the Vulpera race in World of Warcraft

Remember those cute little foxy looking nomadic scavengers? The ones with the pointy ears and the fluffy tails from Vol’dun. Well, with World of Warcraft’s latest patch—Visions of N’Zoth—they’re available to play.

The cunning and fierce Vulpera, known for their intellect, skilled problem solving, and small size, have joined the Horde in a quest to explore the world beyond their homeland.

But this probably isn’t the best timing. The Old God N’Zoth and his faithful minions have descended on Azeroth, destroying everything in their path and creating a nightmare riddled with tentacles.

How can players unlock the new Horde-only allied race? Here’s everything you need to know about the Vulpera, their available classes, their racial traits, and how to unlock them.

Vulpera racial traits

Available classes

Death Knight (available with the Shadowlands expansion pre-order)

Hunter

Mage

Monk

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

Warlock

Warrior

Traits

Bag of Tricks: Pull your chosen trick from the bag and use it on a target enemy or an ally. Enemies take damage, while allies are healed. 1.5 minute cooldown.

Rummage Your Bag: Change the contents of your Bag of Tricks. Five-minute cooldown.

Make Camp: Make a camp at this location. It can only be used outdoors.

Return to Camp: Return to your camp. One-hour cooldown.

Alpaca Saddlebags: Increases the size of your backpack by eight slots.

ire Resistance: Reduces Fire damage taken by one percent.

Nose For Trouble: When you first take damage from an enemy, reduce that damage by five percent of your maximum health.

How to unlock