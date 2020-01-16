How to unlock the Vulpera race in World of Warcraft

Remember those cute little foxy looking nomadic scavengers? The ones with the pointy ears and the fluffy tails from Vol’dun. Well, with World of Warcraft’s latest patch—Visions of N’Zoth—they’re available to play.
The cunning and fierce Vulpera, known for their intellect, skilled problem solving, and small size, have joined the Horde in a quest to explore the world beyond their homeland.
But this probably isn’t the best timing. The Old God N’Zoth and his faithful minions have descended on Azeroth, destroying everything in their path and creating a nightmare riddled with tentacles.
How can players unlock the new Horde-only allied race? Here’s everything you need to know about the Vulpera, their available classes, their racial traits, and how to unlock them.
Vulpera racial traits
Available classes
- Death Knight (available with the Shadowlands expansion pre-order)
- Hunter
- Mage
- Monk
- Priest
- Rogue
- Shaman
- Warlock
- Warrior
Traits
- Bag of Tricks: Pull your chosen trick from the bag and use it on a target enemy or an ally. Enemies take damage, while allies are healed. 1.5 minute cooldown.
- Rummage Your Bag: Change the contents of your Bag of Tricks. Five-minute cooldown.
- Make Camp: Make a camp at this location. It can only be used outdoors.
- Return to Camp: Return to your camp. One-hour cooldown.
- Alpaca Saddlebags: Increases the size of your backpack by eight slots.
- ire Resistance: Reduces Fire damage taken by one percent.
- Nose For Trouble: When you first take damage from an enemy, reduce that damage by five percent of your maximum health.
How to unlock
- Players must have the Battle for Azeroth expansion purchased.
- Complete the following quests to earn the Secrets in the Sands achievement:
- Unlikely Allies
- The Warguard’s Fate
- The Three Keepers
- Atul’Aman
- Dangers in the Desert
- A City of Secrets
- Storming the Spire
- The achievement is estimated to take several hours and include a dungeon run to fully complete.
- Once it’s finished and players are Exalted with the Vuldunai faction, they’ll gain access to a quest chain to recruit the Vulpera as an Allied Race.
- When the quest chain is complete, players will receive the achievement Allied Races: Vulpera and will have access to the allied race in the character selection screen.