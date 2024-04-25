Like so many other action titles, Stellar Blade is keen to keep you around for another run, and it does so with the temptation of New Game Plus mode.

Everyone is eager to know if New Game Plus is in every new release. Why? Because let’s face it, the thought of starting a new game without all your hard work carrying over is a bit soul-destroying. Stellar Blade‘s developer—Shift Up—understands this, and has bundled Stellar Blade with a free New Game Plus update.

This allows Eve to carry over her unlocked outfits, Drone upgrades, and much more, so let’s go through everything you need to know.

Does Stellar Blade have New Game Plus?

You should see this. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fell comforted? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Stellar Blade has a New Game Plus mode for you to enjoy, and selecting it will allow you to start Stellar Blade from scratch and carry over a ton of the gear you collected and the progress you made in your first playthrough.

Courtesy of the day one Stellar Blade patch, New Game Plus is a newer addition in the grand scheme of its development cycle. If you’re picking up Stellar Blade on day one, it should download automatically for you.

How to start New Game Plus mode in Stellar Blade

Starting a New Game Plus mode run requires you to choose the option from the Stellar Blade main menu once you have the game mode unlocked and ready to go.

Here’s a simpler way of understanding it:

Complete Stellar Blade and watch the credits roll. Go the main menu. Scroll down to New Game+. Press X, then press X again, and then again one final time. Choose your completed save file to start New Game Plus on. Once you do, the game will roll the introductory cutscene again and you will be on your way.

How to unlock New Game Plus mode in Stellar Blade

To unlock New Game Plus in Stellar Blade, you first need to finish the action-adventure title and watch one of the three endings—ticking off one of the endings is also needed for the trophy list.

What carries over into New Game Plus in Stellar Blade?

We know that your currency and equipment, all your items and consumables, character upgrades, Drone upgrades, records, Skills, and currently held SP will carry over into Stellar Blade‘s New Game Plus mode.

In essence, you are carrying on from where you left off. If you didn’t do it the first time around, you might need the solution to complete the Simple Puzzle, or our handy list of every Eve outfit unlock.

