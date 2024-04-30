All Stellar Blade endings and how to unlock them

All roads lead to your final decision, determining whether you get the best or worst ending in Stellar Blade. Regardless of how many attempts it took you to take down each boss, or whether you’ve explored every region, there is only one thing that matters—our dear Engineer.

I don’t know about you, but I had my eyes set on a big reveal revolving around Adam. You have to take my word for it, but I was expecting a plot twist that our pretty boy Adam isn’t who he says he is. With the clear biblical link between our protagonist Eve and our savior Adam, who rescued us from certain death in the prologue, to the obvious The Matrix references of Orcal, Xion, and Matrix-11, I was sure that nothing in the story was as real as it made out to be.

Here is everything you need to know about Stellar Blade‘s endings and how to unlock them.

How to unlock all Stellar Blade endings

Can we trust everything we see? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stellar Blade‘s endings are separated by one clear decision you make in the Selection of Species mission. This is the 50th and final mission of Stellar Blade, and has a hefty price to pay depending on what you choose in the cutscene between Eve and Adam. While your decisions aren’t too important throughout the story due to its somewhat linear delivery, your final choice on whether you take Adam’s hand will directly determine what ending you get. This, alongside your relationship with Lily, affects your ending, following on from the final boss fight against the Elder Naytiba.

There are three endings in Stellar Blade. These are:

Ending Type Choice Requirement(s) Making New Memories Good Take Adam’s hand Reach 100 percent with Lily to unlock Eidos 9 and defeat the final boss. Cost of Lost Memories Bad Take Adam’s hand Defeat the final boss. Return to the Colony Neutral Don’t take Adam’s hand Defeat the final boss.

The most important character in Stellar Blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your relationship with Lily Artemis (Engineer) is crucial to whether you receive the good or neutral ending in Stellar Blade. If you want to get the best ending, you must complete all missions, including those that appear in Xion as you progress through the main story. You can keep track of your relationship with Lily via the white icon over her head that appears every time you investigate something new (documents or missions) while exploring each region.

When is the point of no return in Stellar Blade?

Don’t get locked out of visiting the other regions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Always be mindful of the point of no return that happens once you head to the Orbit Elevator in Spire 4. Failing to reach 100 percent with Lily will take you straight to the Nest, while reaching 100 percent unlocks the secret region—Eidos 9.

Of course, you don’t have to complete everything Stellar Blade has on offer. Instead, focus on completing all missions, including any NPC ones in Xion. Alongside this, complete as many Bulletin Board Requests as possible and keep an eye out for prayers, logs, and books via your Data Bank.

