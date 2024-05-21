Stellar Blade could be coming to PC and getting a sequel

Developer SHIFT UP shared its plans for Stellar Blade and beyond, including a PC version, a sequel, and a new IP.

In an initial public offering filing on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index shared by Gematsu on May 20, SHIFT UP revealed it’s planning a PC version of Stellar Blade as well as a sequel. “For Stellar Blade, we have plans to introduce new gameplay elements, including downloadable content releases, a PC version, and new collaborations,” the document says.

A good time to be a PC owner. Image via SHIFT UP

SHIFT UP also brought up the God of War and Final Fantasy franchises as a comparison, saying these AAA console titles showed “tremendous potential.” There are many precedents for such titles to extend their lifespan through a “series of high-quality sequels and maintaining a long-term monetization base,” which is why the studio wants to release a PC version and sequel to Stellar Blade. Neither of these games have confirmed release windows, though.

Stellar Blade launched on April 26 exclusively for PS5. It seems more and more Sony exclusives are expanding to other platforms, as Square Enix recently announced its plans to aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy.

Aside from Stellar Blade, the developer revealed a new IP-based game codenamed Project Witches, set to release in 2027 or later. According to the developer, it’s a “next-generation mega subculture” IP comparable with games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. SHIFT UP previously released Goddess of Victory: Nikke, a mobile shooting gacha game, and aims for Project Witches to surpass it.

