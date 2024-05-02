How to get to Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade

With exclusive outfits, fun platforming, and a brand new region to explore, Stellar Blade‘s Eidos 9 includes its own collectibles and secrets to make any completionist weak at the knees.

Here is how to unlock the secret Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade.

How to unlock Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade

Lily is far more important than Stellar Blade lets on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eidos 9 is the secret region of Stellar Blade. Playing through the main story without looking for collectibles will give you either the neutral or bad ending of Stellar Blade. You must reach 100 percent with Lily Artemis (the Engineer) by finding discoveries (collectibles) to unlock Eidos 9 and gain access to the best ending in Stellar Blade.

You can increase your relationship with Lily by finding data, passcodes, and documents. The only real way to watch your progress with Lily is when her icon appears in the top-right corner of the screen, after making a discovery. The white icon of Lily’s head with a rising percentage next to it only appears briefly and disappears a few seconds after your discovery. The bar and Lily’s head then reappear when you find something new. You can track your collectible progress via the Data Bank in the menu.

Discoveries count as:

Data Bank Number of items to discover Description Memorystick 164 Legionnaire and NPC memories, often found on bodies in hostile regions. Log Data 11 Data often found on terminal and maintenance bots. Journal 12 Diary entries. Messages 13 Relating to side quests or found while exploring Naytiba-controlled regions. Announcements Four Incredibly limited collectibles, relating to region entrances. Series 27 Books you can discover via bookshelves. Promotions 18 Posters. Prayers Seven Chapter of Trial needed for the Recruit Passcode Specialists Request.

You don’t have to fully complete the Data Bank, however. Lily’s progress bar increases by point nine percent per discovery. You can easily reach 100 percent with Lily around the halfway mark in Stellar Blade‘s main story (Great Desert region). Focus on Bulletin Board Requests as these typically offer new information, context, and insight into the apocalyptic Earth, increasing your affinity with Lily. Not all requests increase Lily’s progress bar, though. Focus on requests that specifically ask you to find information.

Note your progress whenever the bar pops up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Write down your current progress when Lily’s bar pops up, this way you know how far along you are. The bar will no longer appear once you reach 100 percent. It is highly unlikely you will find all Memorysticks before reaching 100 percent. Therefore, watch Lily’s progress bar whenever you pick up a new Memorystick as the bar won’t appear if you have reached 100 percent.

Going to Spire 4 (canon) or visiting the secret Eidos 9 (depending on your progress with Lily) count as the point of no return in Stellar Blade. So make sure to complete everything Stellar Blade has to offer before you go running ahead to enjoy the secret level, knowing that the best ending is right around the corner. Bullet Board Requests, NPC missions, Cans, encrypted caches, Robot spawns, and fishing are locked upon heading to Spire 4 or Eidos 9.

