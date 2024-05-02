Stellar Blade: Should you cooperate with Adam? Best choice and outcome

Adam presents you with an important decision early on in Stellar Blade, and he also has another ultimatum later on for you to agonize over.

Recommended Videos

At the heart of Stellar Blade is an emotional story as Eve fights to rid Earth of the nefarious Naytiba. Alongside her is the presence of two key supporting characters, Lily and Adam—with the latter having a keen interest in saving Earth.

With this in mind, let’s see if you should provide assistance to Adam, and talk you through a crucial dilemma you are presented with toward the end of Stellar Blade.

Big spoiler warning ahead for later in the guide.

Should you cooperate with Adam in Stellar Blade?

You can be a savior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It doesn’t matter if you decide to help save Xion or not, the outcome is the same either way—you end up traveling to Xion with Lily and Adam to help either way in Stellar Blade.

I’m personally not a fan of choices that go nowhere and ultimately don’t have an impact on what happens next, and this is a classic example. If you say yes, everyone jumps on board and heads to Xion. But if you say not and leave some doubt, you get persuaded by Adam and Lily anyway and go to Xion.

I can also confirm it has no bearing on the conclusion of the story, which I’m going to get to now.

This is your final spoiler warning as the next section concerns the Stellar Blade endings.

The final boss hinges on this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Should you take Adam’s hand in Stellar Blade?

The decision you make here affects Stellar Blade‘s overall outcome as the choice determines which boss you end up facing.

If you take Adam’s hand, Eve and Adam merge with Eve now becoming a more powerful entity and opposing Mother Sphere. As a result, Mother Sphere takes control of Lily’s mech and turn into a boss called Providence—with Lily ultimately dying in the process.

On the other hand, rejecting Adam doesn’t make Adam angry as he understands, but he decides to shed his humanity, becomes the Elder Naytiba, and needs to stop Eve from interfering.

As you can see, this choice is far more critical to the overall direction and story of Stellar Blade. So choose carefully, and once you’re done, hop into New Game Plus, final all the collectible Cans, and acquire all Outfits too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more