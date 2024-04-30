In a world where humans cower in fear from the hostile Naytiba, the Cans continue to thrive as they remain completely untouched in Stellar Blade. With a hunger to learn about Earth’s history, those Cans look far too inviting for Eve to pass up.

The first Can you pick up may surprise you with the stark contrast between the serious nature of Stellar Blade‘s story and boss fights, and Eve’s pose after picking up one of Earth’s relics—a flat soda. Feeling like a Truman Show advertisement, Eve showcases the beverage directly at the camera like a Sailor Moon transformation. It is a nice break away from leaving a trail of Naytiba behind you to instead let you focus on the little things—like puzzle-solving or Eve’s somewhat janky platforming skills.

Here are all Can locations in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade: All Can locations

Use the Supply Camps to move around a region quickly while you hunt for Cans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 49 Cans in Stellar Blade. While you’re told you can get rewards by picking up these miscellaneous items, it isn’t until collecting a specific amount that you see the benefits to to collecting these forgotten relics. The one thing that seems to remain fully intact throughout the apocalypse are vending machines, making them the prime target to investigate for Cans in your hunt for all 49.

Finding all 49 Cans rewards you with the Black Pearl Nano Suit for Eve. We highly recommend searching for these Cans when you have restored power to the Wasteland and Great Desert, so you can activate all Supply Camps and Waypoints in the region. Equally, you should get Double Jump to make platforming easier as some Cans are unobtainable without it.

Finally, some Cans are hidden away in regions where a map isn’t available. Below we’ll layout the location of each Can, alongside a brief summary on how to get it.

Eidos 7

Can Location Cryo Original Start the Oblivion mission so you can drain the water inside the Commercial District. Potential Blast Get to the third floor of the broken building (required for the Crane ID puzzle) and check the table for the Can, before using the swing bar on the left to reach the top of this building for the Crane ID. Elixir Carrot Start the Oblivions mission to drain the Commercial District water. Descend into the now dry area and find the Can inside a shop with a “we’re closed” sign in the window.

Xion

The easiest and quickest Cans to grab first for the Lingering Potion upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can Marker number Location Pixie One Found on the floor, to the right of Barry’s. The Machinetta Caramel Macchiato Two Inside the vending machine or the northern side of Xion. Red Behemoth Three Inside the vending machine near The Last Gulp. Mountain Sparkle Mont Blanc Four Inside the upper floor vending machine from Sister’s Junk. The Machinetta Americano Five Inside the vending machine near Gwen’s Hair Salon. Dionysus C Six On the floor near the trash, just before R’s shop and Bulletin Board. Bayern Weissbier Dunkel Seven In the small alley between R’s shop and the bridge back to the Safehouse and Wasteland Waypoint. GrainT Oolong Eight Descend down the rope on this circular walkway and jump across to find the Can on the floor.

Wasteland

The entire Wasteland is a vending machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can Marker number Location The Haven Green Tea One Drop off the ledge and onto the swing bars, you need the Double Jump Skill to complete this platforming. GrainT Corn Two Inside the vending machine. Cryo Zero Three Open the chest and shoots the target three times to drop the Can. Mountain Sparkle Halla Four Find the yellow ledges against the rocky mountains, just north of the Western Camp. You need Double Jump to reach this Can. Behemoth Green Five Place the two balls onto their pressure plates to get the Can. Cryo Café Original Six Go through the Under Crew ship and out the other side, defeating nearby Naytiba so you can grab the Can on the ship’s perimeter. Potential Tempest Seven Activate four terminals surrounding the Solar Tower and reach the Can atop a shipment container, using the nearby yellow crate. Nectar Orange Eight Use Double Jump to reach the billboard. Move the yellow crate before you jump up. GrainT Barley Nine Reach the wooden bridge via the mountain beside the Altess Levoire gate. Solve the pressure plate puzzle following on from the bridge to reach the Can. The Machinetta Café Latte 10 Solve the pressure plate puzzle near the pool of water. Pixie Zero 11 Look underneath the destroyed bridge and rescue the maintenance robot by shooting the metal beams with your Drone. Cryo the Clear 12 In the underground section of the Wasteland, just north of the Supply Camp. Elixir Green 13 Double Jump off the ramp to reach the metal scaffolding for the next Can. Bayern Hefe Weissbier 14 Inside the vending machine, directly next to the destroyed building. Corsair Lager 15 Pull the lever in the area and head north. Two Guard Turrets will spawn, defeat them and reset the lever to reach the Can at the very northern tip of the Wasteland.

Matrix-11

Can Location Cryo Café Vanilla Use the Train Yard Waypoint and enter the room with the revolving train in the center. The Can is on the ground, next to the Robot spawn. Corsair Ale Swim to the very end of the Train Graveyard to find the Can in shallow water. New Foundland Dry Climb onto the blue shipment containers in the Juggernaut room and drop down into a restricted area to find the Can on the floor.

Great Desert

The deserted desert of flat, scorching soda. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can Marker number Location Milky Pop Zero One Climb to the top of the mountain using the yellow ledges. You must shoot the target using the Drone as part of the climb. Nectar Cranberry Two Reach the upper platform using the surrounding bots and yellow ledges. Moonwell Three Use Strange Bait to grab this Can from the Oasis after completing Spire 4. Nectar Grape Four Inside a vending machine, directly next to a small staircase and walkway. The Haven Earl Grey Five Climb the giant tube tunnel that you need to enter for one of the Chapter of Trial. Walk on it and reach the end of the tunnel for a supply crate with the Can inside. Potential Frost Six Climb onto the bus and ascend the ladder on the side of the building to reach the Can. Use the crate to reach the swing bar. Starwell Seven Find the closed road sign and look for a flashlight light in the sand. Place a Smart Mine to bait a Lurker towards it and reveal the supply box. Johnson‘s Highball Ginger Eight Inside the vending machine of the Buried Ruins place of interest. Cryo the Malt Nine Shoot down the drone in the area and interact with the fuse box to start the platforming puzzle. Reach the other fuse boxes to open the gate for this Can. Liquid Nuclear 10 Reach the top of the scaffolding to enter the building for the next Can. Mountain Sparkle Everest 11 Block the lasers with the orange crate to block the lasers, letting you reach the supply box. Behemoth Black 12 Solve the pressure plate parking lot puzzle to reach the Can. The Haven Milk Tea 13 Solve the pressure plate puzzle to reach the Can. Liquid Fire 14 Open and destroy the drones that spawn from inside the supply box. Cryo Café Mocha 15 Three flying targets will appear from the supply crate. Use the Drone to take them out. Johnson’s Highball Lemon 16 Enter the cave and move the orange crate to the yellow ledges to click atop and find the supply box. Newfoundland Dry Zero 17 Use the Drone to fire a slug at the crate in the middle of a grass patch.

Spire 4

Can Location Liquid Lightning Complete the conveyor belt section and locate the Can behind the shipment containers, directly next to the Supply Camp in the area. Milky Pop Following on from the first encounter with Belial, navigate across the pipework behind the Supply Camp and head to the back of the room (without dropping down) to find the Can. Nectar Apple Behind the seating area with the dead Legionnaire officer in the lobby.

