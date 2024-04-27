Stellar Blade: How to unlock Double Jump

With so many secrets to uncover, encrypted caches to find, and treasure chests to steal, the hunt is on for the Stellar Blade completionists. But with a multitude of secret and hard-to-reach areas, the “unable to learn” Double Jump keeps that exploration urge you have at bay.

Eve is incredibly eager as she bounces around the deserted wasteland with grace, leaving you looking at one too many black screens after she leaps off the map by missing an easy climb. Here is where the Double Jump comes into play. The Double Jump is just one of the many Stellar Blade skills. While two sections of the Skill Tree are locked at the beginning of your playthrough, it is within the Survival Tree that the Double Jump hides itself from you.

Here is what you need to know on how to unlock this essential movement skill in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade: How to get the Double Jump skill

Impossible to unlock in the early game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While most skills on the Stellar Blade Skill Tree are unlockable via farming SP simply through killing enemies and bosses, the Double Jump isn’t unlockable using this method. Instead, the Double Jump is hidden behind a specific Stellar Blade mission. You need to complete the Light of Hope mission to unlock this small but crucial skill to Eve’s surprisingly janky movement. Light of Hope is the fifth main Stellar Blade mission and is one of the easiest to complete in the entire game.

Following on from the Altess Levoire mission, you return to Xion with the second Hyper Cell in hand. From here, you simply need to return to Orcal and then speak to Adam. Your next heading is Matrix 11, taking you to the Alpha Signal mission. Before you leave, however, talk to Lily Artemis (the Engineer). She will always stay near Adam’s aircraft, between Xion and the Wastelands. Lily’s next upgrades will unlock the Double Jump automatically.

Visit the Engineer for upgrades, including the Double Jump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is best to completely avoid any vertical climbing unless there are poles or role you can use to swing from one area to another. Use the Drone scan to determine the path towards a chest, this will tell you whether you can reach it without the Double Jump. You can use jump and dash (X and O) to leap across a large gap in the meantime, but this won’t always work.

Thankfully, you can pick up the Double Jump easily within the first ten hours of the game. The Double Jump doesn’t include any complicated steps to unlock this skill, nor do you need to spend SP to use it. Simply talk to Lily after the Light of Hope mission to learn the Double Jump skill and have fun exploring to your heart’s content.

