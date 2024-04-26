How long does it take to beat Stellar Blade? Answered

Stellar Blade is an open-world game, so as you’d expect, there’s a lot for you to do. I have first-hand experience to tell you how long it takes to beat Shift Up’s action-RPG.

The countdown to Stellar Blade was long for many, but the wait finally ended on April 26, 2024. A new IP and a potential new franchise, Stellar Blade has all the hallmarks of a memorable hack ‘n’ slash series. Since launch, it’s fought through the Hard R controversy and batted away suggestions about Eve’s outfits, and emerges as one of the year’s most engrossing games.

We set the stopwatch to find out how long Stellar Blade takes to finish.

How long is Stellar Blade?

Enjoy every second. Image via Shift Up

Stellar Blade’s main story should take you 15 to 20 hours to complete. If you’re going for a complete playthrough, it’ll easily take 30 to 40 hours, and maybe a bit more.

The creature-filled world of Stellar Blade includes side quests with Simple Puzzles, collectible cans, suits to unlock, new Exospines to find, and more. If anything, I would lean toward the latter end of the 30-to-40-hour bracket, and even a bit beyond.

If you’re wondering how long it takes to tick off the whole trophy list, it’ll take you a lot longer, because you have to to do at least two complete playthroughs for trophies specific to the endings.

So, whether you’re dedicated to the achievements or just want to experience the story, there’s plenty to sink your sword into.

