Stellar Blade: How to solve Simple Puzzle bulletin board request

Xion’s Simple Puzzle quest is different from anything else Stellar Blade has to offer, and if numbers aren’t your strong suit, I’ve sorted the handiwork for you.

Stellar Blade requires you to climb obstacles, slay mobs, and fell almighty bosses. In the quiet hub of Xion, quests aplenty await Eve with the able hero encouraged to reel off many extracurricular activities to earn XP, resources, and more.

One of the hardest quests in Stellar Blade doesn’t require you to lift a muscle though—just stimulate your brain. Simple Puzzle has a simple title, but its content is anything but. It requires logic and lateral thinking, and if you want to get back to the screams of enemies instead of your own, read on for the answer.

Simple Puzzle question solution in Stellar Blade

I didn’t need that mental workout, Stellar Blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answer to the Simple Puzzle question in Stellar Blade is 304272. How did we do it though is the question I’m sure you’re wondering, so allow me to oblige you on how to solve the tricky number puzzle:

We need six digits in total, so we first need to figure out the first two numbers using the available data—let’s use the 4@7@8 example as our tutorial. If you multiply the first digit in the equation by the second one, you get the first two numbers e.g. 4×7=28. For the next two numbers, multiply the second digit with the third one, so, 7×8=56. Finally, add the first digit to the third, then multiply that total by the second digit—4+8=12, and 12×7=84. This gives us 285684. With this knowledge in mind, we can apply the same logic to the final sum requiring an answer. 5×6=30, 6×7=42, and 5+7=12, followed by 12×7=72. Add it all together, and you get 304272! Enter this answer into the terminal indicated by the quest marker, and you are greeted by confirmation you inputted the correct digits.

It’s a classic brainteaser that requires you to work out the values of each digit and apply formulaic logic. Even if you had trouble following the working out, it doesn’t matter, you have the answer anyway and can move on with your Stellar Blade journey.

Where is the Simple Puzzle quest in Stellar Blade?

Once you reach Xion and unlock the ability to freely explore the city, you can find the bulletin board marked on your map, and it features various side quests for you to accept—including Simple Puzzle. You’re not done yet though, oh no. After you complete Simple Puzzle, you unlock its much harder older sibling—Wisdom Puzzle. If you thought this one was bad, you haven’t seen anything yet.

While you do all of this, be sure you can figure out how to claim your Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses, unlock all of Eve’s eye-opening suits, and keep an eye on the full trophy list.

