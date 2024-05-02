Stellar Blade: Wasteland Antenna chest location and passcode

Somewhere in the Stellar Blade Wasteland, there’s a chest next to an antenna (or aerial). And the passcode for the Wasteland Antenna chest is in a completely different place. Whether you find the chest or the passcode first, you’ll want to know where the other half of the puzzle is.

Neither the Wasteland Antenna chest nor the passcode is directly in your path as you follow the main Stellar Blade story or even during any side missions or Bulletin Board requests. So, which of the two you find first depends entirely on where your wandering spirit has taken you. I’m going to start with the Wasteland Antenna chest, though.

Where to find the Wasteland Antenna chest in Stellar Blade

The chest isn’t as far off the beaten track as the passcode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wasteland Antenna chest is on the edge of the Wasteland Junkyard (not to be confused with the Wasteland Scrap Yard). Start at the Junkyard Supply Camp and head southeast around the Junkyard. Defeat the Old Droid and the Turret Droid, then climb up the rocky outcrop they patrolled in front of. You can climb up on the side where there are many breakable crates with explosive barrels hidden among them.

I hope you used up all your ammo on those two droids. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a yellow maintenance droid working on an aerial at the top of the outcrop, and in front of the droid, there’s the Wasteland Antenna chest. Or, if you’re playing in British English, it’s the Wasteland Aerial chest. It’s full of ammo, which isn’t the best loot, but it would be a shame to let that passcode go unused.

The chest gets its name from its passcode, labeled “Location: Wasteland, Antenna” or “Location: Wasteland, Aerial.” But if you’ve found the chest but not the passcode, you must be wondering where the passcode is.

Where to find the Wasteland Antenna passcode in Stellar Blade

There aren’t many other reasons to go to the Western Great Canyon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wasteland Antenna passcode is inside a wrecked container ship in the Western Great Canyon region of the Wasteland. In other words, it’s nowhere near the Wasteland Antenna chest. If you’ve unlocked the Western Great Canyon Supply Camp, fast-travel there and head northwest. If not, you’ll have to make the trek south from the Barren Land Legion Camp, then west into the Great Canyon.

It’s called the Wasteland Aerial passcode if your PS5 is set to British English. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the gap on the side of the container ship and turn left. Go inside the open container with a body in it, then go through the gap at the end of it. Follow the short, narrow path into another container and destroy the droid inside. This droid drops the Wasteland Antenna passcode, which is θηγγγζ.

