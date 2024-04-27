Stellar Blade: Plan to Clean the Earth side mission walkthrough

Plan to Clean the Earth is a side mission in Stellar Blade that takes place in the Wasteland. You receive this mission shortly after you defeat Maelstrom and retrieve the second Hyper Cell. It’s given via a distress signal that comes through on the Airborne Squad channel.

I received the distress signal when I was in the middle of fighting a Naytiba somewhere in the Wasteland, so I’m not sure exactly what triggers it. I’m guessing it comes through once a certain amount of time has passed after you leave Atless Levoire during the Stellar Blade main story. Anyway, the mission is automatically accepted, and your first objective is to locate the source of the distress signal.

How to locate the source of the distress signal in Plan to Clean the Earth

I completely missed him and explored the whole Scrap Yard without being able to complete the mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this objective, you don’t just have to locate the source of the signal. You have to go there. Adam has already located the source, telling you that the signal came from the Scrap Yard in the Wasteland. The Scrap Yard is not to be confused with the Junkyard, which is also in the Wasteland but in a completely different location. The Scrap Yard is all the way up in the north and is marked on your map as a weird pink smiley face icon.

You can approach the Scrap Yard from either the east or the west, but there’s a locked gate blocking the eastern path, so unless you’ve already unlocked it, approach from the west. To be honest, this route is less of a path and more of a series of short cliff drops, but if you’re not sure, keep checking the map to make sure you’re dropping off the right cliff.

When you reach the bottom, activate the Supply Camp outside the Scrap Yard before heading in. Just inside the entrance, there are three scrapped vehicles suspended from a crane, and trapped underneath them is a small drone. Speak to the drone, and it will ask you to reset the claw crane’s control system to set it free.

How to reset the claw crane’s control system

It’s important to operate the machines in the correct order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The drone, D1G-g2r, asks you to operate the Ticker, Buzzer, and Clunker in that order. As it speaks, you’re shown the Ticker, Buzzer, and Clunker, but not quite in sync with what he’s saying, which is a bit confusing. Anyway, the Ticker is the large, turbine-like machine in a kind of cage, so let’s start there.

Put it down right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go east (turn left if you’re face-to-face with D1G-g2r) and move the big yellow block so that it’s directly under the first of a series of yellow-painted ledges leading across the cliff face. Climb onto the block, then jump to the ledge and make your way across the gap using the ledges and then the horizontal bars. You’ll need to double-jump or dash-jump to make it across that last gap. Hit the big red button on the Ticker to make the machine switch on, and the button turns green.

Once the gate it open, you can move this block into place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back the way you came and continue through the scrap yard to the southwest. Move the next yellow block so that it’s directly below the gap in the yellow railing above. Climb up onto the block, then onto the upper platform. Go around to the right and move the little pallet truck onto the square panel to open the gate. Push the yellow block through the open gate, then use it to get up to the next platform. Hit the button on the Buzzer to start it up.

What would we gamers do without yellow paint? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop back down to the ground and head northwest through the square-ish opening. Move both of the pallet trucks onto the square panels to fully open the gate with STOP written on it. Go through the open gate and bring the yellow block through, placing it under the ladder marked by a big splash of yellow paint. Climb onto the block, then climb to the top of the ladder and pull the switch. This resets the claw-crane’s control system and frees D1G-g2r.

Go back down to the Scrap Yard entrance and talk to D1G-g2r. You don’t need to go back the way you came; just go through the STOP gate. Speaking to D1G-g2r completes the Plan to Clean the Earth mission, earning you 400 Gold, 5 Extreme Nano Elements, 25 Advanced Nano Elements, and 50 Nano Elements. You can also now use D1G-g2r’s shop, where he sells rare useful items like Tumbler Expansion Modules and Omnibolts.

