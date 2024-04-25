Stellar Blade: Where to find Tumbler Expansion Modules

If you want more healing items without paying a pretty penny every time you need a Potion, you need to collect the Stellar Blade Tumbler Expansion Modules.

Healing isn’t always guaranteed in Stellar Blade and progress slows if you don’t have the funds to replenish lost Potions. You likely won’t reach the next boss fight in good time if you repeatedly revisit the Supply Camp to recharge your Tumbler. Instead, it’s best if you can acquire as many Tumbler Expansion Modules as you can.

Tumbler Expansion Module location in Stellar Blade

The Teardrop Scarab of Stellar Blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Expansion Modules are incredibly rare to come by because they don’t appear in chests or encrypted containers and they cannot be picked up as loot from defeating enemies and bosses either. Rather, the Tumbler Expansion Module is exclusively dropped by the harmless and somewhat petrified Robot.

Robots appear in every Stellar Blade location but in few numbers. Always take your time to explore each area for rare materials, including occasional Robot spawns. Thankfully, these Robots have set spawns and don’t disappear if you miss them.

Don’t forget to scan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Drone’s scan can spot Robots within a 50-meter radius from EVE’s position. Resources appear white, containers and bodies appear orange, enemies show as red, and the Robot is outlined in blue. The Robot has different appearances and each drops its own unique set of rare resources. The Robot you’re after has a blue shell with white dots in the front. Killing these drop a single Tumbler Expansion Module.

You need to kill three Robots for enough Tumbler Expansion Modules for your Rechargeable Tumbler. The Robot doesn’t fight back if you hit it, but it explodes once its health drops to zero. Stay back to avoid taking unnecessary damage.

Where to use Tumbler Expansion Modules

The more Potions, the better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back to any large Supply Camp after you accumulate three Tumbler Expansion Modules. You need to activate the Repair Console within the camp and hold X to enhance your Tumbler. The Repair Console will also tell you if you can upgrade your attack power, Tumbler, and Gear Sockets. The console shows a green interaction prompt over its standard white to indicate something can be upgraded.

The Tumbler Enhancement increases your Rechargeable Tumbler by one. So, starting with three Rechargeable Tumblers, a single upgrade with those three Tumbler Expansion Modules will then give you four Tumblers to use.

Stellar Blade: What is Rechargeable Tumbler?

Stay in the fight for longer with extra Tumbler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rechargeable Tumbler is your main healing item in Stellar Blade. If you play Dark Souls or any Soulslike, you can easily compare your Tumbler to the Estus Flask or Pulse Cell. You have three Rechargeable Tumbler at the beginning of your Stellar Blade playthrough. As you progress, the bosses grow tougher to defeat. Unless you’re an absolute beast, you will likely spend your Gold frequently on healing items at the Supply Camp store.

Your Rechargeable Tumbler is limited. Once used, you cannot replenish it unless you rest at a Supply Camp (or sit in any chair). As your Tumbler replenishes, the surrounding Naytiba you previously killed respawn. Only the Rechargeable Tumbler resets to its full amount. Any Potions you bought to use won’t reset after resting.

