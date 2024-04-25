How to farm Nano Elements in Stellar Blade

Throughout Stellar Blade there’s a great deal of the Nano element for you to track down, gather, and use to strengthen Eve with game-changing Exospines.

Stellar Blade brings a whole new meaning to “grow a spine.” You don’t need to physically grow and nurture a spine here; you can simply craft one using various materials and resources—primarily Nano materials. They come in several different forms (Nano Material, Advanced Nano Material, and Extreme Nano Material, to be more exact) and there isn’t one fixed way of obtaining them.

That’s where we come in to help.

How to get Nano fast in Stellar Blade

Play how you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found in Stellar Blade you can procure copious amounts of Nano in three different ways: Buying Nano materials from Xion, cracking the location of crates and opening them for resources, and naturally coming across Nano during open play.

1) Xion merchants

Once you topple the Gigas boss, you encounter a new ally, and together with Adam, you are whisked off to Xion. The home of your Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses, the map unlock, and NPCs are happy to sell you the Nano materials you desire.

These cost a pretty penny, and the rarer the version of Nano you want the pricier. In any event, if you have an Exospine in need of crafting, merchants have what you need.

2) Locate crates

Scattered around Stellar Blade are useful item crates packed with ammo, resources, and more. You need to use the Scan feature as much as you can—upgrade it too—so you don’t miss out on any freebies. If you hadn’t guessed, Nano resources are some of the many items you can expect to find in these big crates.

3) Check every corner and path

Exospine and Suit crates are the most valuable you can find, and they usually require you to go out of your way to get them. However, there are many a time you can (and should) wander off the beaten path, and doing so inevitably leads you to loose resources.

Don’t take this option lightly as you can easily find Extreme Nano Material too!

