Stellar Blade Crater boss guide: How to beat Gigas and all rewards

Gigas, the first of six Alpha Naytiba you must face to progress in Stellar Blade. Armed with brute force and many flailing limbs, Gigas and his gorilla appearance truly have a wicked temper you need to watch out for.

Gigas is quite easy to defeat if you’ve spent all acquired SP to improve EVE’s powers and enhanced your weapon power twice in the lead-up to this fight. If you need some guidance for this Alpha’s fight, however, then here are our tips and tricks to defeat Gigas easily in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade: How to defeat Gigas

A big brute with a predictable moveset. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gigas has a similar fighting style to the Parade Master in Lies of P. He attacks only with his arms, making this fight a game of patience. You can spend a lot of the fight evading or blocking his combos while waiting for him to recover his strength, leaving him wide open for a barrage of your attacks.

Before you head in, we highly recommend equipping one of the Beta Charge, Melee Protection, or Speed Increase Gears to deal with Gigas’ moves. Equally, we recommend spending SP on the Beta Energy Recharge, Damage, Reflex, and Focus Boosts to counter Gigas.

The plan is to deal the most damage while executing your Beta Skill. We recommend using the Triplet and Slash beta attacks for high damage. Outside of this, evading from specific moves is crucial as this not only protects your health bar but gives you enough room to either heal or prepare your next attack.

Here is a rundown on Gigas attacks and what to do to avoid taking damage:

Phase one

Attack Description Type (Color) Counter Drag throw Gigas puts his left arm into the ground and drags the gravel until releasing it Blue Wait until your blade shines blue, then pull forward and hit O to dodge this move. Successfully pulling this off gets you behind Gigas and lets you hit him with an unavoidable slash. Punches Gigas will use both hands for a standard combo when you’re right in front of him. N/A Parry his attack (L1) to stop the combo. Leap and punch Gigas will strafe to evade your attacks if he isn’t stunned. From here, he punches straight down. N/A Either run or press O right to evade this move. Three-hit combo and slam Gigas turns red and executes a three-punch combo while moving forward, following EVE. He finishes this attack with a jumping slam. Red Just run from this when you see his body emit a red hue. This attack cannot be evaded with the perfect dodge. You can perfect parry it, but it’s easier to run. Slam Standard slam punch with his right hand. N/A Parry this right before his fist makes contact with you. Rolling charge Gigas rolls his head on the ground and charges at EVE. Blue Hit dodge when your blade shines blue. Chest thump and swing Gigas hits his chest and executes a low but long swing with his fist. Blue Hit dodge when your blade shines blue.

Watch these hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phase two

Attack Description Type (Color) Counter 360 spin and slam Phase two starts with Gigas hitting his chest, executing a 360 spin, and slamming his fist into the ground, close to EVE. Gold A difficult move to evade, you will likely be hit here. Try to dodge it by holding back and hitting O right before his fist meets the ground. Body slam Gigas flings himself into the air to land bottom first. N/A Run from this attack to avoid him. Quickly move in and hit Gigas with combos before he gets up. Punch combo Back-to-back punches in a forward movement, right on top of EVE. N/A Perfect parry his punches to stop the combo, or block them if you cannot perfect parry (I recommend spending SP on Perfect Parry upgrade to make parrying easier). Chest thump and spin Hits his chest, spins, and slams into the ground. Gold Run to avoid this. Chest thump and punch Hits his chest and throws his fist downwards. Blue Dodge when your blade shines blue. Leap and slam Jumps into the air and slams his fist at EVE. N/A Run to avoid this. Gravel throw Gigas plants his hand into the ground, rumbling the earth underneath. He then lifts it in a triangular pattern in front of him, causing a miniature earthquake and harming EVE if she’s in its radius. N/A Run to the left or right to escape the damage radius. Rock throw Gigas will grab a rock and throw it at EVE. N/A Keep running in one direction to avoid the rock.

The aim is to counter each move he makes. A successful counter often stuns Gigas, letting you execute multiple combos before he attacks again. Gigas can also get tired if he tries too many combos within quick succession. Adopt a strategy that keeps your distance from Gigas when he is performing Gold and Red moves and physically countering him mostly during Blue and standard moves.

Try to parry his punches, dodge his jump and slam combos, and avoid long-range attacks altogether using EVE’s fast sprint. Don’t attempt three or more back-to-back combinations on a staggered Gigas. He will quickly recover and catch you mid-animation with his downward punch. Use your Beta Skill after successfully countering his attack to stagger him, this way you’re not punished mid-skill attack.

Stellar Blade: Gigas guide summarized

Perfect parry Gigas when he is trying to punch you with his fists during his three-move combo.

Dodge any Blue moves at the right moment (when your blade turns blue) to get behind Gigas, deal damage, and stagger him (hold forward and O when the time is right).

Don’t attempt more than two combinations when Gigas is staggered or tired.

Run to avoid long-range shots, Gold, and Red moves.

If you cannot evade Red moves in time, try to perfect parry (L1) them.

Play patiently for his attacks to counter them.

Play aggressively when an opening presents itself.

All Gigas rewards

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gigas is one of the six Alpha Naytibas in Stellar Blade. His demise offers you the first of many Alpha Cores, alongside the essential Weapon Core, extra SP, and valuable material for your Equipment. Here are all the rewards you earn upon defeating Gigas:

Alpha Core : Fuse four Alpha Cores to make a Master Core.

: Fuse four Alpha Cores to make a Master Core. Weapon Core : Enhances your Blood Edge’s power.

: Enhances your Blood Edge’s power. Three SP : Skill Points for new Beta Skills.

: Skill Points for new Beta Skills. 1,768 Gold : Buys throwable and consumable items.

: Buys throwable and consumable items. Shield Enhancement Gear : Boosts shield.

: Boosts shield. Crit Boost Gear : Boosts crit damage.

: Boosts crit damage. 52 Nano Element : Common material for Exospines.

: Common material for Exospines. 28 Advanced Nano Element : Uncommon material for Exospines.

: Uncommon material for Exospines. Six Extreme Nano Element : Rare material for Exospines.

: Rare material for Exospines. 28 Polymer Material : Common material for Nano Suits.

: Common material for Nano Suits. 22 Advanced Polymer Material : Uncommon material for Nano Suits.

: Uncommon material for Nano Suits. 10 Extreme Polymer Material: Rare material for Nano Suits.

