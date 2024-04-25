All outfits and how to unlock them in Stellar Blade

Eve’s outfits are the talk of the town in Stellar Blade. Revealing and often raunchy, Eve has a ton of different suits to unlock, so here’s a rundown of every outfit and how to get them.

The primary Stellar Blade discourse hasn’t centered around its stylish action, nor its array of disgusting and disfigured enemies—no, we’re instead talking about the main character, Eve, and her interesting wardrobe choices.

Even though Eve is a bonafide badass, she doesn’t exactly dress in a manner that would protect her from enemy attacks—quite the opposite. Nevertheless, this gives Stellar Blade a unique charm, and there are more than a few suits to acquire.

Every Nano Suit in Stellar Blade

One of many.

You begin Stellar Blade with Eve’s default outfit, and you can also remove it to reveal the now-infamous Skin Suit. You’ll obtain many more suits during your playthrough, all of which require Polymer resources.

Here’s every suit we’ve found in Stellar Blade so far, and we’ll update this when we learn of more.

Outfit name Description Black Rose “Soft lustre with a luxurious texture. A dress worthy of the name Black Rose. The only thing keeping it from looking just like a black rose is its lack of thorns.” Black Pearl Nano Suit ??? Cybernetic Dress “Experience the future of wearable devices provided by Tetrastar C&T. Clothing, implants, computers, augmented reality, and the sense… All things come down to this. This dress is no exception.” Daily Force “Tetrastar C&T is here for you. A casual force outfit from the Daily Collection that makes you feel more friendly, comfortable, and confident.” Daily Mascot “Tetrastar C&T is here for you. A casual mascot outfit from the Daily Collection that makes you feel more friendly, comfortable, and confident.” Keyhole Suit “This is the ‘Exotic Sense’ Collection outfit designed by Tetrastar C&T’s lead designer, ‘Galaxy’ Alan. While the chest is open, it is intended to cover you with an electromagnetic field so that you can receive the universe’s energy.” Moutan Peony This is the ‘Oriental Moon’ collection design from Tetrastar C&T’s lead designer, ‘Galaxy’ Alan. Oriental, beautiful, and more like flowers than anything else. You can access the Nano Elements embedded inside to recreate the authentic smell of moutan peonies.” Orca Exploration Suit Orca Exploration Suit, a collaboration suit between Tetrastar C&T and Orca Aerospace Company, is a rash guard made for spacewalks. It’s designed to be worn beneath your spacesuit. Of course, you should never go into space wearing only this!” Photogenic “Nothing is brighter than you, when you are basking in golden light. You are the center of attention. The camera’s shutter captures your beauty. It’s you.” Planet Diving Suit (2nd) “Children born on a starry night. Go forth and fulfil your mission. Be proud, forever and always. Our future is in your hands.” Planet Diving Suit (3rd) “Children born on a starry night. Go forth and fulfil your mission. May you never forget the passion in your heart. Our future is in your hands.” Planet Diving Suit (7th) “Children born on a starry night. A glorious mission begins. Illuminate Earth as beacons of hope. May you forge a path to the future.” Planet Diving Suit (7th) V2 “Children born on a starry night. A glorious mission begins. Illuminate Earth as beacons of hope. May you forge a path to the future.” Prototype Planet Diving Suit “Children born on a starry night. This is a great experiment…and challenge. Can we open the way to the future by ourselves?” Racer’s High “This is the ‘Exotic Sense’ collection outfit designed by Tetrastar C&T’s lead designer, ‘Galaxy’ Alan. It’s said that the embedded Nano Elements are loaded with a malicious code that is like some kind of electronic drug so that you can boats enhanced speed.” Red Passion “What’s redder than a rose and even redder than blood? Passion. This outfit will build a cybernetic link with the body and give you a sense of ecstasy. It’s passion that you can wear.” Skin Suit “Skin suits are outfits specially crafted by Mother Sphere. It covers the body of the Airborne Squad Member and deploys on its own, or expands and contracts depending on the situation. In other words, it’s like a living skin. (Shield is disabled when you put on this Skin Suit.) Stargazer Suit “The one who looks at the stars is the first to realise their destiny.”

How to unlock new suits in Stellar Blade

This suit is certainly an interesting one.

You unlock and obtain new suit blueprints in Stellar Blade via several means. You can find collectible chests scattered around the regions, buy blueprints from merchants, and even unlock a special suit for collecting every can in Stellar Blade.

Chests

All new suits first require a blueprint, and the most common method to obtain them is by looking for small, red collectible boxes. Many of them contain a new suit accessory that you need to take to a repair console at an applicable Rest area to craft.

Merchants

Xion’s merchants also stock new outfits for you to buy. What’s more, if you increase your affinity with the Shopkeeper and other vendors, they stock new goods—including fresh suit templates. So, keep checking back with them and increase your affinity to see everything they have to offer.

Cans

Finally, collecting all 49 collectible cans in Stellar Blade unlocks the Black Pearl Nano Suit that you can see in the picture above.

