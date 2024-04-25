How to unlock the Eve Skin Suit in Stellar Blade

Eve’s Skin Suit in Stellar Blade is a sight to behold and leaves very little to the imagination. If you want it for yourself, I’m here to help. It’s no skin off my back.

Much of Stellar Blade‘s pre-launch discussion was dominated by not only Eve’s butt, but (no pun intended) her Skin Suit as well. Players just can’t get enough of the outfit due to how outlandish and revealing it is.

The time has now come for you to wear it yourself while you slice and dice enemies who dare to leave a blemish on the eye-catching outfit.

How to equip the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade

Stylish and revealing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade, you simply need to go to the RPG’s in-game menu and unequip the suit you are currently wearing—doing so will auto-equip the Skin Suit.

That’s right, the Skin Suit isn’t a post-game reward for finishing the game, nor do you have to jump through hoops to unlock it, the Skin Suit is unlocked from the get-go, so follow these easy steps to wear it loud and proud:

When you have control of Eve in Stellar Blade, press the Options button on the PS5 controller. On the Equipment tab, scroll down to Exterior. Press the X button when you’re hovering over the top-left box showing you Eve’s current suit. On Eve’s currently equipped suit, press the X button to unequip it. Doing so automatically equips the Skin Suit, and it will remain like that until you change into another suit.

Is it everything you hoped for? If it is, you might not be as keen on it once you learn the truth of why it’s readily available.

What does the Skin Suit do in Stellar Blade?

The Skin Suit makes Stellar Blade more difficult as it removes Eve’s Shield, leaving you very susceptible to damage, and increasing your likelihood of death.

The in-game description has this to say about it: “Shield is disabled when you put on the Skin Suit.”

It’s a double-edged sword: You can have the suit free of charge, but you will be punished for wearing it. If you were looking for a way to make Stellar Blade artificially more difficult, then here’s your solution.

If you do intend to tackle Stellar Blade this way, then please bear in mind our six best tips and tricks, and know how to farm Polymer Material and Nano Elements to upgrade your gear.

