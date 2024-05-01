How to get Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade

In the leadup to your intense one-vs-one against the big boss of the ocean, Eve must complete multiple grueling fishing quests set by the lone fisherman, Clyde, before reeling in the Whale Shark with the Fantastic Bait.

Why face off against the Stellar Blade bosses when you can relax with Clyde, fishing away until the limited pools of water are stripped clean of their predators. Put Can hunting to the back of your mind, take a seat, and wait for the bait to pull on the end of your line. Stellar Blade lets you fish in all the chaos, with a fitting questline to match the quiet and mysterious Clyde.

The path to complete all fish-related requests are quick (if you know where to look), but with the all-important Fantastic Bait locked behind multiple steps, here’s everything you need to know about the most enticing fish bait in Stellar Blade.

How to unlock the Fantastic Bait Request in Stellar Blade

Clyde is training you to become the ultimate fisher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firstly, find Clyde at the Oasis. This is the oasis within the second free-roam Stellar Blade region—the Great Desert. Clyde will point you towards his spare fishing rod. Pick it up and complete the fishing tutorial. Once done, return to Xion to begin the first fish-related Bulletin Board Request.

Here are the requests you need to complete, in order of appearance:

Wife’s Water Tank: Catch a Porcupine. Unforgettable Fish Dish: Catch a Channel Catfish. Fish Research: Catch Halibut. A Gift for a Fishing Maniac: Use code 0508 in the cave north of the Wasteland Solar Tower. Where is the Fantastic Bait: Find the bait underwater in the south-east corner of the Wasteland. The Fish of Legends: Catch the Whale Shark.

The Fantastic Bait Request has multiple steps you must take to reach its location. Like a myth, the Fantastic Bait’s existence is hinted by Clyde. You must however, catch 20 different fish species and bring them to Clyde at the Oasis as the first step to this request. This then opens the dialogue option regarding the Fantastic Bait. The final step before setting out to find the bait is to purchase the Fantastic Bait information from Roxanne at the R Shop.

Best fishing spots in Stellar Blade

The best fishing spots in Stellar Blade are as listed in the table below:

Region Fish Location(s) Xion Channel Catfish

Footballfish

Red Seabream

Koi

Salmon

Flying Fish

Triggerfish

Sea Bass

Mackerel

Goldfish

Mudskipper

Porcupinefish

Lobster The small body of water in the passageway between Xion and the Wasteland. Wasteland Channel Catfish

Arowana

Sailfish

Pacific Bluefin Tuna

Mahi-Mahi

Ocean Sunfish

Footballfish

Red Seabream

Koi

Salmon

Flying Fish

Triggerfish

Sea Bass

Mackerel

Goldfish

Porcupinefish Inside the cave, north of the Solar Tower. Alternatively, you can fish at the plant (south east corner of the Wasteland). Eidos 7 Halibut

Sailfish

Mahi-Mahi

Ocean Sunfish

Footballfish

Koi

Salmon

Flying Fish

Triggerfish

Sea Bass

Goldfish

Lobster The small pond by the Clock Tower locked door. Great Desert Butterflyfish

Betta

Gold Fish

Porcupine

Great White Shark

Arowana

Pirarucu

Porcupinefish

Lobster

Mudskipper

Dunkleasteus

Whale Shark At the Oasis.

Stellar Blade: Where to find Fantastic Bait

Use the Altess Levoire to get to this POI quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing all steps to the Where is the Fantastic Bait Request, you can now head to the Wasteland. You need to go to the far south east side of the region, close to the Eastern Great Canyon Supply Camp. Frustratingly, you cannot fast travel to this camp. Instead, use the Atless Levoire Entrance Waypoint to circle around to the Fantastic Bait location.

In this small area where a pool of water sits at its center, descend into it and look out for a hole to dive deeper into the tunnel. Avoid the rising bubbles so you aren’t lifted towards the surface. Luckily for players, Eve can stay underwater indefinitely so take your time to find the next hole in the underwater cave, and locate the hidden cache at the end of the line.

You cannot input the passcode if you didn’t purchase the information off Roxanne. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By purchasing the Information: Fantastic Bait from Roxanne, you will have the passcode θθθβββ to unlock the cache in the Wasteland. Obtaining the Fantastic Bait unlocks the final fish-related Bulletin Board Request, titled The Fish of Legends. Return to the Oasis to hunt down the Whale Shark using your newly acquired Fantastic Bait. This bait can entice the largest fish to the surface, with infinite uses.

