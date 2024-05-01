The Stellar Blade fishing rod from Clyde at the Oasis
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Stellar Blade

How to get Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade

Find the absolute best to lure the ocean's king to the surface.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: May 1, 2024 03:40 pm

In the leadup to your intense one-vs-one against the big boss of the ocean, Eve must complete multiple grueling fishing quests set by the lone fisherman, Clyde, before reeling in the Whale Shark with the Fantastic Bait.

Recommended Videos

Why face off against the Stellar Blade bosses when you can relax with Clyde, fishing away until the limited pools of water are stripped clean of their predators. Put Can hunting to the back of your mind, take a seat, and wait for the bait to pull on the end of your line. Stellar Blade lets you fish in all the chaos, with a fitting questline to match the quiet and mysterious Clyde.

The path to complete all fish-related requests are quick (if you know where to look), but with the all-important Fantastic Bait locked behind multiple steps, here’s everything you need to know about the most enticing fish bait in Stellar Blade.

How to unlock the Fantastic Bait Request in Stellar Blade

A close up of Clyde mid conversation with Eve at the Oasis
Clyde is training you to become the ultimate fisher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firstly, find Clyde at the Oasis. This is the oasis within the second free-roam Stellar Blade region—the Great Desert. Clyde will point you towards his spare fishing rod. Pick it up and complete the fishing tutorial. Once done, return to Xion to begin the first fish-related Bulletin Board Request.

Here are the requests you need to complete, in order of appearance:

  1. Wife’s Water Tank: Catch a Porcupine.
  2. Unforgettable Fish Dish: Catch a Channel Catfish.
  3. Fish Research: Catch Halibut.
  4. A Gift for a Fishing Maniac: Use code 0508 in the cave north of the Wasteland Solar Tower.
  5. Where is the Fantastic Bait: Find the bait underwater in the south-east corner of the Wasteland.
  6. The Fish of Legends: Catch the Whale Shark.

The Fantastic Bait Request has multiple steps you must take to reach its location. Like a myth, the Fantastic Bait’s existence is hinted by Clyde. You must however, catch 20 different fish species and bring them to Clyde at the Oasis as the first step to this request. This then opens the dialogue option regarding the Fantastic Bait. The final step before setting out to find the bait is to purchase the Fantastic Bait information from Roxanne at the R Shop.

Best fishing spots in Stellar Blade

The best fishing spots in Stellar Blade are as listed in the table below:

RegionFish Location(s)
XionChannel Catfish
Footballfish
Red Seabream
Koi
Salmon
Flying Fish
Triggerfish
Sea Bass
Mackerel
Goldfish
Mudskipper
Porcupinefish
Lobster		The small body of water in the passageway between Xion and the Wasteland.
WastelandChannel Catfish
Arowana
Sailfish
Pacific Bluefin Tuna
Mahi-Mahi
Ocean Sunfish
Footballfish
Red Seabream
Koi
Salmon
Flying Fish
Triggerfish
Sea Bass
Mackerel
Goldfish
Porcupinefish		Inside the cave, north of the Solar Tower. Alternatively, you can fish at the plant (south east corner of the Wasteland).
Eidos 7Halibut
Sailfish
Mahi-Mahi
Ocean Sunfish
Footballfish
Koi
Salmon
Flying Fish
Triggerfish
Sea Bass
Goldfish
Lobster		The small pond by the Clock Tower locked door.
Great DesertButterflyfish
Betta
Gold Fish
Porcupine
Great White Shark
Arowana
Pirarucu
Porcupinefish
Lobster
Mudskipper
Dunkleasteus
Whale Shark		At the Oasis.

Stellar Blade: Where to find Fantastic Bait

Fantastic Bait location in the south east corner of Wasteland
Use the Altess Levoire to get to this POI quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing all steps to the Where is the Fantastic Bait Request, you can now head to the Wasteland. You need to go to the far south east side of the region, close to the Eastern Great Canyon Supply Camp. Frustratingly, you cannot fast travel to this camp. Instead, use the Atless Levoire Entrance Waypoint to circle around to the Fantastic Bait location.

In this small area where a pool of water sits at its center, descend into it and look out for a hole to dive deeper into the tunnel. Avoid the rising bubbles so you aren’t lifted towards the surface. Luckily for players, Eve can stay underwater indefinitely so take your time to find the next hole in the underwater cave, and locate the hidden cache at the end of the line.

The Fantastic Bait cache in the Wasteland underwater cave
You cannot input the passcode if you didn’t purchase the information off Roxanne. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By purchasing the Information: Fantastic Bait from Roxanne, you will have the passcode θθθβββ to unlock the cache in the Wasteland. Obtaining the Fantastic Bait unlocks the final fish-related Bulletin Board Request, titled The Fish of Legends. Return to the Oasis to hunt down the Whale Shark using your newly acquired Fantastic Bait. This bait can entice the largest fish to the surface, with infinite uses.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Stellar Blade voice actors and cast
eve, lily, and adam in stellar blade
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
All Stellar Blade voice actors and cast
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad May 1, 2024
Read Article All Can locations in Stellar Blade
Eve holding up one of the 49 cans to the camera
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
All Can locations in Stellar Blade
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Stellar Blade topples Final Fantasy, Helldivers 2 with best Metacritic player reviews of 2024
EVE in stellar blade
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade topples Final Fantasy, Helldivers 2 with best Metacritic player reviews of 2024
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Stellar Blade voice actors and cast
eve, lily, and adam in stellar blade
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
All Stellar Blade voice actors and cast
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad May 1, 2024
Read Article All Can locations in Stellar Blade
Eve holding up one of the 49 cans to the camera
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
All Can locations in Stellar Blade
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Stellar Blade topples Final Fantasy, Helldivers 2 with best Metacritic player reviews of 2024
EVE in stellar blade
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade topples Final Fantasy, Helldivers 2 with best Metacritic player reviews of 2024
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 30, 2024
Author
Hadley Vincent
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.