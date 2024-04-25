How to farm Polymer Material in Stellar Blade

Polymer Material is a vital resource throughout Stellar Blade, especially if you want to outfit Eve’s wardrobe with all the unlockable Nano Suits.

The threat of Stellar Blade‘s Naytiba is one thing, but not having enough Polymer Material and Nano Elements is a whole other kettle of fish. After all, if you don’t have enough Polymer Material, you will be locked out of buying new Nano Suits—not the Skin Suit, though.

You’re introduced to Polymer Material fairly early on, and there are three types of Polymer in Stellar Blade: Polymer Material, Advanced Polymer Material, and Extreme Polymer Material. Each of them is used to craft newfound Nano Suit recipes, so let’s maximize your Polymer earning potential.

How to get Polymer fast in Stellar Blade

That’s the stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get plenty of Polymer by opening crates throughout Stellar Blade, buying it from merchants in Xion, and finding it out in the open.

Here’s each method broken down to help you gather the resources.

Crates

Pressing the PS5 touchpad regularly in your Stellar Blade playthrough is one of the main pieces of advice I’ll give you. As well as locating human bodies to find cores, the scan also detects crates in the environment.

Getting to the chest might require some platforming or a mini puzzle to overcome, but once you do, you can crack open the box and it will spew out a few resources for you to claim. Usually, they give you Polymer, so scan frequently.

Xion

You reach Xion a few hours into Stellar Blade. Here, you can claim your Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses, unlock the map, and access merchants. As well as being a safe hub area, Xion’s merchants can sell you various items from new Suit recipes to resources.

As you might guess, Polymer is one of these materials, so stock up on Gold and buy any Polymer you need, as they have an abundance of the stuff.

Exploring

Stellar Blade offers a mixture of semi-linear paths and fully open-world chunks. Wherever you find yourself, resources are strewn everywhere. You can often find Polymer tucked away on ledges and hidden away behind other objects.

While you should encourage yourself to go out of your way to find and pick up everything you can, Polymer is pretty distinctive, as it has an orange tinge to its color. Eve can collect the item if you walk close enough to it.

