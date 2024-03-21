What is the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade?

Skin Suit is an odd couple of words without context, so I’m here today to bring some meaning to those bizarre words in conjunction with Stellar Blade and its protagonist—EVE.

Recommended Videos

PlayStation is already having a busy 2024 when it comes to exclusives with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin, but next up is Stellar Blade. Brought to you by Shift Up, Stellar Blade is action-heavy, and our hero—EVE—is skilled, slick, and will hack and slash anyone who gets in her way—or looks at her suits wrong.

There’s been some talk about EVE’s attire in Stellar Blade, and the mention of a “Skin Suit” has cropped up quite a bit. Let’s look at what the suit is and how this all came about.

Stellar Blade Skin Suit explained

That’ll teach you. Image via Shift Up Second EVE Studio

The Skin Suit in Stellar Blade is a special suit that EVE can wear, and when you equip it, it makes Stellar Blade a much harder experience.

It’s a lot to unpack, but let me explain. The first exposure of the Skin Suit came to the fore after the accidental release of the PS5 Stellar Blade demo. The demo was taken down soon after its release by Sony, but social media couldn’t stop talking about EVE’s butt, and everyone became privy to the Skin Suit—one of EVE’s various outfits.

There’s already been a bit of spice about Stellar Blade as the action-adventure title has been given an “adults-only rating in Korea,” with one of the key reasons linked to some of EVE’s outfits being suggestive. When you factor in the Skin Suit, the pieces all start to click into place.

As you can see here—courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user Rino—EVE’s Skin Suit outfit is not only skin-tight but quite revealing.

While some of you may be chomping at the bit to make EVE wear the Skin Suit, you might want to rethink that approach once you learn what it does to Stellar Blade.

Does the Skin Suit make Stellar Blade harder?

If you equip the Skin Suit, Stellar Blade becomes more difficult. The outfit disables your shield and makes you susceptible to damage quicker—and death.

Thanks to YouTube channel GamersPrey, you can see a collection of EVE outfits revealed already, one of which is the noteworthy Skin Suit.

Timestamp: 0:42

How to unlock Skin Suit in Stellar Blade

It’s not concrete whether or not the Skin Suit will be unlocked from the get-go in Stellar Blade, but given the nature of the suit and what it does, I’d hazard a guess that you can equip the Skin Suit from the start of Stellar Blade for a tougher playthrough.

If this isn’t the case, we’ll update this guide. In either scenario, the Skin Suit has got people talking, and it’ll be interesting to see how many people are prepared to endure a shield-less time in Stellar Blade.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more