Is there a Stellar Blade demo?

Can you play before you pay?
Andrew Highton
Published: Mar 11, 2024 06:15 am
Eve in Stellar Blade
Another of 2024’s big-time PlayStation 5 exclusives, Stellar Blade is a hard-hitting, heavy-lifting action title, and a demo would be a big chance to sell people on its punchy premise.

Like Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade is only available on PS5 in 2024. Formerly known as Project Eve, the third-person franticness of Stellar Blade has you slicing and dicing enemies and barrelling around its dystopian world at a rate of knots.

From the mind of Shift Up Second EVE Studio, Stellar Blade isn’t being as pushed and marketed in the same vein as other contemporaries facing a similar release window, meaning a demo could help. There’s been some controversy surrounding a Stellar Blade demo, so let’s read into everything we know so far.

Can you play the Stellar Blade demo on PS5?

Eve in combat in Stellar Blade
Shift Up Second EVE Studio

No, you can’t currently play the Stellar Blade demo on PlayStation 5 because it has been removed from the PlayStation Store altogether due to an accidental launch.

If you didn’t know, on March 9, a Stellar Blade demo was made available to download and play, thanks to the PS Store. But it turns out it was released well ahead of time, and the demo was subsequently pulled from the storefront within half an hour of its debut.

This didn’t stop many players from plowing their way through the whole contents of the demo ahead of its April 26 release date, though.

For those who didn’t get a chance to sample the flavor of Stellar Blade early, the wait goes on as Sony updated the game’s license, meaning you can no longer play the demo.

With the action title still some time from being released, we expect the demo to be reinstated much closer to the actual release date. Until then, players lucky enough to play the demo have uploaded all sorts of demo content on YouTube for you to peruse at your leisure.

