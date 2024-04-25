How to claim your Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition rewards and bonuses

If you were keen enough to pre-order the Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition and confused about how to claim your rewards, don’t worry, it’s not immediately apparent, but we’ve solved it for you.
Every AAA title has a Deluxe Edition nowadays rife with cosmetics, in-game bonuses, and other rewards to commemorate your purchase of a premium edition. Stellar Blade‘s Deluxe Edition is the same and comes with all sorts of bonuses, from a new Suit to time-saving boosters.
However, you don’t receive them straight away, and it actually takes a while before you even get a sniff of your pre-order bonuses.
How to claim Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition rewards
You can claim your Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition rewards once you reach the city of Xion. They’re in a chest as soon as you land in the area.
To be clear, it takes a handful of hours—depending on how quickly you make your way through Stellar Blade—until you reach Xion. I would say it took me in the region of five or six hours to reach there.
So remain patient, and here’s a full breakdown of the journey to accessing your Deluxe Edition rewards:
- Play through Stellar Blade until you reach the Gigas boss.
- Defeat it, and shortly after, you arrive in Xion.
- Move forward toward the natural objective.
- Using picture one as an example, walk up some steps, and you should see a small box on the ground.
- Approach it, and it will say “Deluxe”.
- Open up the box, and it will spew out all of the advertised pre-orders rewards.
If you’ve forgotten, or you’re not entirely sure which items you’re entitled to, here’s a quick reminder of every item included in Stellar Blade‘s Deluxe Edition:
- 2,000 SP EXP.
- 5,000 Gold in-game currency.
- Half-rim Glasses for EVE.
- Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE.
- Stargazer Pack for the Drone.
- Stargazer Suit for EVE.
- Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily.
The EXP will bank you a few skill points and the Gold is a nice top-up. Obviously, like the Skin Suit, the Stargazer Suit is likely to wow a few players, and you can equip it as soon as you get it.