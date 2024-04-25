How to claim your Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition rewards and bonuses

If you were keen enough to pre-order the Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition and confused about how to claim your rewards, don’t worry, it’s not immediately apparent, but we’ve solved it for you.

Every AAA title has a Deluxe Edition nowadays rife with cosmetics, in-game bonuses, and other rewards to commemorate your purchase of a premium edition. Stellar Blade‘s Deluxe Edition is the same and comes with all sorts of bonuses, from a new Suit to time-saving boosters.

However, you don’t receive them straight away, and it actually takes a while before you even get a sniff of your pre-order bonuses.

How to claim Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition rewards

Xion is where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is the box. Screenshot by Dot Esports The centerpiece of the rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can claim your Stellar Blade Deluxe Edition rewards once you reach the city of Xion. They’re in a chest as soon as you land in the area.

To be clear, it takes a handful of hours—depending on how quickly you make your way through Stellar Blade—until you reach Xion. I would say it took me in the region of five or six hours to reach there.

So remain patient, and here’s a full breakdown of the journey to accessing your Deluxe Edition rewards:

Play through Stellar Blade until you reach the Gigas boss. Defeat it, and shortly after, you arrive in Xion. Move forward toward the natural objective. Using picture one as an example, walk up some steps, and you should see a small box on the ground. Approach it, and it will say “Deluxe”. Open up the box, and it will spew out all of the advertised pre-orders rewards.

If you’ve forgotten, or you’re not entirely sure which items you’re entitled to, here’s a quick reminder of every item included in Stellar Blade‘s Deluxe Edition:

2,000 SP EXP.

5,000 Gold in-game currency.

Half-rim Glasses for EVE.

Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for EVE.

Stargazer Pack for the Drone.

Stargazer Suit for EVE.

Stargazer Wear for Adam and Lily.

The EXP will bank you a few skill points and the Gold is a nice top-up. Obviously, like the Skin Suit, the Stargazer Suit is likely to wow a few players, and you can equip it as soon as you get it.

