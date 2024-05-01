All Stellar Blade voice actors and cast

Stellar Blade is one of 2024’s blockbuster action RPG titles, so it’s no surprise the game notably launched with a great English dub.

This article will educate you about Stellar Blade’s excellent English voice actors and their notable previous work.

Rebecca Hanssen as Eve

Eve is the game’s ever important heroine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rebecca Hanssen is a seasoned voice actress who voices the fan-favorite protagonist Eve. Not only has she had several voice and acting roles in several series, but she’s also very familiar with the gaming landscape. She’s notably voiced in several recent games, in roles such as Meliore and Pyba in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Nabra and Pearl in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and most notably, the characters Alfira, Yenna, and Aurelia in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Nezar Alderazi as Adam

Adam is one of Eve’s trusted associates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nezar Alderazi voices Adam, a scavenger and one of Eve’s trusted associates. Alderazi is no stranger to acting, as he’s been doing it for over a decade. Alderazi has lent his voice to several games, including Star Ocean: Anamnesis, where he voiced Rain; Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, where he voiced the characters Leon Lasude and Reid; and Horizon Forbidden West, where he contributed to several uncredited voices.

Rosie Jones as Lily

Lily gives provides all the necessary upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rosie Jones voices Lily Artemis, Eve’s trusted technician associate and an engineer from the 5th Airborne Squad. She helps Eve fight the Naytiba by upgrading her equipment. Jones is another seasoned actress with several voice and acting roles for over five years. She’s also known for voicing several game characters, such as Bex, Cilarea, and Cirian in Baldur’s Gate 3, Plume in Arknights, and Tesleen, Blue Jongleur, Ys Iala in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, to name a few.

Alexandra Constantinidi as Tachy

Tachy is a fearsome warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alexandra Constantinidi voices Tachy, the dangerous and highly decorated leader of the 7th Airborne Squad, which fights against the Naytiba. Players meet Tachy several times throughout the game, and some meetings are more fortunate than others. Constantinidi is quite new to voicing characters, as this seems to be the only voice-acting role she’s well-known for. However, the British actress is no stranger to acting, as she’s had roles dating back to 2021.

Díana Bermudez as Raven

Raven is one of Stellar Blade‘s most challenging bosses. Image via Shift Up

Díana Bermudez voices Raven, an Alpha Naytiba. She’s one of the Naytiba players face as a boss in Stellar Blade. She’s also one of the game’s most outspoken and challenging bosses, and Bermudez portrays all her quirks marvelously. Bermudez is another seasoned voice actress who’s been voicing and acting for over a decade. She’s known for roles like Dream Visitor and The Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3, Larisa Filatova in Atomic Heart, Ancient in Sea of Thieves, and Yatzil in the Moon Knight mini-series.

Stephen Schreiber as Orcal

Orcal is the leader of Xion. Image via Shift Up

Orcal is voiced by Stephen Schreiber. Orcal is the mysterious, highly revered, and protected leader of Xion. He’s contributed greatly to the progress and prosperity of Xion, and players learn quickly how big of a deal he is, especially as they have to go through many hurdles to meet him. While Schreiber has acting roles dating back to the 1960s, he isn’t credited for many other roles in games aside from some unknown voices in The Division 2.

John Hopkins as Clyde

Clyde is Xion’s fishing master. Screenshot by Dot Esports

John Hopkins voices NPC Clyde, a reclusive fishing enthusiast who teaches Eve the ins and outs of fishing. Hopkins is a seasoned veteran in the acting scene, having worked for well over two decades now. He’s also known for his many notable roles in gaming, such as Elwin Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16, Matthew Perry in Rise of the Ronin, Arnell Hallowleaf in Baldur’s Gate 3, and Erend in Horizon Forbidden West.

Meaghan Martin as Enya

Enya is one of the game’s most interesting characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meaghan Martin voices Enya, an NPC with a beautiful singing voice found in The Last Gulp bar. Players can help Enya in many ways, uncovering her past and learning more about her in the process. Meaghan Martin is a prominent actor who’s worked on several franchises for almost two decades. She’s also featured in many childhood classics, playing Tess in Camp Rock, Stacey in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Delphina in Jessie.

Not only that, but she’s also no stranger to video game voice acting as she’s also voiced many notable roles like Linka in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Jessica in Until Dawn, Naminé in Kingdom Hearts 3, and many more.

Holly Earl as Kaya

Kaya sells various useful items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Holly Earl voices Kaya, an enigmatic NPC who is the attendant and owner of the Sisters’ Junk and sells various items to the player. Holly Earl is yet another industry veteran who’s been acting since the nineties. She’s also had several gaming roles, such as the titular Erica Mason in Erica, Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Sarah in Star Ocean: Anamnesis.

Akie Kotabe as D1G-g2r

The most unique robot in Xion. Image via Shift Up

Akie Kotabe voices D1G-g2r, a little NPC robot players can help along their journey. Akie Kotabe is no newbie in the acting scene, as he’s been voicing and acting in many roles for over two decades. You may know him for his many gaming roles, such as Charles Bucks in Cyberpunk 2077, the Narrator in Rise of the Ronin, Akira Akiba in Gran Turismo, and more.

Tom Clarke Hill as Barry

Barry is a strange shopkeeper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tom Clarke Hill voices Barry, a timid and eccentric NPC obsessed with cooking and the owner of the shop Barry’s. Another capable actor who’s been acting since the nineties, Hill has voiced several notable roles in gaming. This includes Sgt. Cortez in TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, Eskel in The Witcher 3, Karl Fairburne in Sniper Elite 5, and more.

Dev Joshi as Roxanne

Roxanne deals in shady business. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dev Joshi voices Roxanne, an information dealer NPC found in the backstreets of Xion. She trades in fears, weaknesses, blackmail, and other fun stuff. Dev Joshi has voiced several characters in gaming, including Anya in Atomic Heart, Eva in The Division 2, and Fayna Leon in Horizon Forbidden West, among others.

Georgina Jane as Mother Sphere

Mother Sphere is known as mankind’s savior. Image via Shift Up

Georgina Jane voices Mother Sphere, a being revered as a god in Xion, and according to Raven, she is known as “the immutable being who saved mankind from ruin.” For most of the game, the character’s background is shrouded in mystery, but her truth is later revealed. While Georgina Jane has had many acting roles, the Mother Sphere character seems to be the first game character she’s voiced.

Andrew Wheildon-Dennis as Kasim

Kasim helps Eve stay in fashion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Andrew Wheildon-Dennis voices Kasim, the Gwen Hair Salon’s large hair stylist, with a soft touch and a heart of gold. He occasionally helps Eve switch up her look, and he is perhaps one of the most likable characters in the game. Andrew Wheildon-Dennis has had many gaming voice acting roles over his long career. Some include Nowa in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Phaseus in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Adept Donkel and Aran Elomar in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Adam Sims as Su

Su is Enya’s number one fan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Adam Sims voices Su, a sentinel famously known to have feelings for the singer Enya. While he is unfriendly to many, his feelings for Enya are unquestionable, and, as such, he is friendly to anyone who helps her. While Adam Sims has been acting for several years, the majority of his known roles are from games. Some roles include Walls in Horizon Zero Dawn, Naunuk in Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds, and Tanebros in King’s Bounty 2.

Laila Pyne as Rael, Quiel, and Shael

Quiel is one of three guardians in Xion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Laila Pyne voices the guardians and gatekeepers Rael, Quiel, and Shael. Rael watches over the Presence Chamber, Shael the Abyss Levoire, and Quiel the Altess Levoire. Laila Pyne is another seasoned voice actress with many gaming voice roles. She notably voiced Zoe in Hitman 2, Patroka, Herald, and Agate in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Janeva in Horizon Zero Dawn, and more.

George Weightman as Mann

Mann is a capable veteran warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

George Weightman voices Mann, a veteran warrior who serves as the powerful leader of the Sentinels and Orcal’s protector. Weightman has been acting for over two decades and has voiced many characters such as Valentin, Heinrich, and Citizen in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Obelix in Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram from Hibernia.

