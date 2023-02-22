What’s the best melee weapon in Atomic Heart?

The newest game on Xbox Game Pass, Atomic Heart, takes players on an adventure through a dystopian USSR facility overrun by robots. Players will gather a whole armory’s worth of weapons in Atomic Heart, with melee weapons being no small part. With so many choices, players aren’t sure which melee weapon is the best in Atomic Heart.

This will likely depend on preference and the different situations, but this guide will give you some tips. Here’s all the information you need to know about what the best melee weapon is in Atomic Heart.

Best Atomic Heart melee weapon

Screengrab via Mundfish

While this will likely be unpopular with one-handed fans, it’s hard to beat the Zvezdochka in Atomic Heart. It’s a slower weapon, but you don’t need to hit the enemies as many times with this hefty piece of metal on a stick. The only downside is that you won’t find the blueprint for the item until later in the game as the last melee weapon, meaning you’ll have to use something else up to that point.

While you can upgrade all of the weapons in the game, nothing quite matches up to the power of the Zvezdochka. There are good weapons that you can use before that, including the Fox axe, which does some pretty fast slashes to the different robot and plant mutants you’ll encounter. Upgrading it with elemental effects will make it even stronger against certain enemies.

Players should try out all of the melee weapons in Atomic Heart to decide which one of them is best suited to their playstyle. That’s all the information you need to know about the best melee weapon in Atomic Heart.