All weapons in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a dystopian adventure through a Bioshock-like Soviet society, pitting players against armies of civilian robots and plant zombies. To stand a chance against these enemies, you’ll need to make sure that you have some decent firepower. You’ll unlock a series of weapons throughout the course of the game, each one making you a little more dangerous.

Once you become fully equipped, you’ll be able to deal considerable damage to the variety of robots and bosses. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the weapons included in Atomic Heart.

What are all the weapons in Atomic Heart?

There are 12 weapons in the game at launch, with five being melee and seven being guns. Many of these choices will depend on preference and the crafting resources you’re able to find throughout the game. Some of these weapons require that you complete objectives before the recipe unlocks, such as Granny Zima giving the Dominator recipe.

Swede

Screengrab via Mundfish

This is the weapon that you start the game with: P-3 will pull it out of the ground using the telekinesis feature of the glove. The Swede is a pretty strong two-handed axe that can be equipped with extra attacks that are great at clearing crowds of robots or infected. It’s a great weapon early in the game because it can push the robots away from you and keep you from getting surrounded.

Fox

Screengrab via Mundfish

The Fox is a one-handed axe whose recipe can be found early in the game. This axe allows the player to keep one hand free to use Shok or the other special powers that come with the glove. It attacks way faster than the base axe, which comes in handy when you’re clearing robot enemies as they charge you one by one.

Pashtet

Screengrab via Mundfish

The Pashtet is like a scrap iron sword to the Fox’s axe, both only requiring a single hand to wield. Like the one-handed axe, this is a great weapon for knocking the heads off the robots and enemy zombies as they come at you. It’s less effective when you get surrounded since it doesn’t provide much knockback but can prove extremely useful in one-on-one fights.

Snowball

Screengrab via Mundfish

While it might have a nice name, the Snowball is a devastating two-handed mace that starts out looking like a hatchet. Like all the other weapons, it can be upgraded to increase its effectiveness, making it appear like the damaging weapon it is. The damage is higher than the single-handed weapons at the sacrifice of speed.

Zvezdochka

Screengrab via Mundfish

The Zvezdochka is a really heavy two-handed mace that swings slowly and in short range, but it’s likely the strongest melee weapon in the game. It’s really satisfying to smack a robot with this giant weapon and watch them go flying to the side. This weapon will be unlocked later in the game, but it’s worth crafting it when you finally unlock it.

Electro

Screengrab via Mundfish

This pistol is one of the most useful in the game when you’re touring many of the facilities, providing aimed shots of energy or area-of-effect explosions of electricity. This makes the gun invaluable against robots and you’ll likely be using it or the Dominator heavily throughout the course of the game. It’s a great pistol and should be kept on your weapon wheel at all times just in case.

MP

Screengrab via Electro

If you prefer a standard pistol that fires regular bullets, you’ll be happy to receive the MP early in the game. It’s a pretty reliable gun that can take down most enemies in a couple of shots once upgraded. Taking out enemies charging at you with the MP is pretty satisfying, with the momentum of their charge carrying them forward after you fire into them.

KS-23

Screengrab via Mundfish

The KS-23 is the player’s first taste of power in Atomic Heart, blowing enemies to pieces with your close-ranged blasts. It has significant damage at the cost of decreased bullet spread and lower ammo capacity. Even still, it’s a great tool for taking out a couple of enemies quickly before moving on to the rest with something like the MP or Electro.

Dominator

Screengrab via Mundfish

The Dominator is like the Electro with a caffeine infusion, firing rapid bursts of energy that are less powerful. It can be a great tool for draining an enemy robot’s health and the pulse projectile it sends out can chain to multiple enemies as it flies out. The use of this gun will likely depend on player preference since the Electro is a stronger version of this gun that just fires like a pistol.

Kalash

Screengrab via Mundfish

The rapid-fire bullets of the Kalash make it a useful weapon whether you’re fighting off robots or plant mutants. But as with other automatic-firing guns in games, it’s easy to run out of ammo if you’re not careful. You’ll scavenge plenty of ammo across the different enemies and environments later in the game, but even still, you’d be surprised how fast your ammo is depleted by a boss.

Fat Boy

Screengrab via Mundfish

If you like big explosions, then the Fat Boy is probably the late-game weapon that you’ll be looking forward to the most. The large explosions from this gun make dealing with nearly all the enemies a cakewalk, taking huge chunks of health and dealing large area-of-effect damage. It’s a great weapon that players will have to wait for, but it’s largely worth it.

Railgun

Screengrab via Mundfish

This is pretty much what you’d expect from the standard Railgun in video games. It shoots a charged-up burst of energy in a straight line and can damage multiple enemies at once. This is a great gun if you’re facing a predictable opponent or group. There’s an achievement for using this gun to shoot through three enemies at once, proving the devastating abilities of this weapon.

As players go through the game, they’ll likely develop their own favorite weapons and upgrade them to take on even the worst monsters of the Facility. That’s all you need to know about all of the weapons included in Atomic Heart at launch.